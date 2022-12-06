Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Will Smith hits at Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actor Johnny Depp stands for the jury to leave the courtroom during a recess amid his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Cast member Janelle Monae attends the premiere of ' Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' during the closing night gala at the BFI London Film Festival in London, October 16. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Marlee Matlin and cast of "CODA" receives the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "CODA” at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica, California, February 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quinta Brunson accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for "Abbot Elementary" as presenters Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnett (not pictured) perform at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,...more
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jon Batiste poses with their Grammys for Best American Roots Performance for "Cry," Album of the year for "We Are," Best American roots song, Best music video and Best score soundtrack for visual media for “Soul," at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at...more
Singer Taylor Swift attends the New York University (NYU) graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City, May 18. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh attend the premiere screening of "Don't Worry Darling" out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, September 5. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Cast member Daniel Craig attends the premiere of ' Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' during the closing night gala at the BFI London Film Festival in London, October 16. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of the K-Pop band BTS (not in order) Kim Taehyung, Kim Seokjin, Jeon Jeongguk, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Jung Hoseok and Min Yoon-gi makes statements against anti-Asian hate crimes and for inclusion and representation during the daily briefing...more
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 11. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Eminem takes a knee during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show as Dr. Dre looks on in Inglewood, California, February 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine appear on stage after winning the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 15. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Jack Harlow gets slimed on the stage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, April 9. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose poses with her Oscar in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lizzo and other cast members celebrate as she accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jury President of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper on the eve of the opening of the film festival in Cannes, May 16. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Best Actress Jessica Chastain waits to have her Oscar engraved for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Governors Ball following the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 27. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Tom Cruise arrives at the global premiere for the film Top Gun: Maverick on the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California, May 4. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lil Nas X arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, August 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Gigi Hadid arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 2. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Actor Samuel L. Jackson embraces actor Denzel Washington as Jackson accepts an honorary Oscar during the 12th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adele poses as she arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, February 8 REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Actor Liev Schreiber visits the town of Borodianka, which was heavily damaged during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 15. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas as well as a father and a gun owner, becomes emotional as he holds up a picture of 10-year-old victim Alithia Ramirez as he speaks to reporters about the school shooting in Uvalde during a press...more
Cast member Florence Pugh attends the premiere of 'The Wonder' during the BFI London Film Festival in London, October 7. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Muni Long performs at the BET Awards 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, June 26. REUTERS/David Swanson
Will Smith reacts with his wife Jada to winning the Oscar for Best Actor in "King Richard" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Taylor Swift poses with the Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Favourite Pop Album, Favourite Female Country Artist, Favourite Country Album award in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at the...more
