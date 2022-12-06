Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Dec 6, 2022 | 5:35pm EST

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Will Smith hits at Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Will Smith hits at Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2022
Will Smith hits at Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 30
Actor Johnny Depp stands for the jury to leave the courtroom during a recess amid his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Actor Johnny Depp stands for the jury to leave the courtroom during a recess amid his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Actor Johnny Depp stands for the jury to leave the courtroom during a recess amid his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Close
2 / 30
Cast member Janelle Monae attends the premiere of ' Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' during the closing night gala at the BFI London Film Festival in London, October 16. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Cast member Janelle Monae attends the premiere of ' Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' during the closing night gala at the BFI London Film Festival in London, October 16. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2022
Cast member Janelle Monae attends the premiere of ' Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' during the closing night gala at the BFI London Film Festival in London, October 16. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 30
Marlee Matlin and cast of "CODA" receives the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "CODA” at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica, California, February 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Marlee Matlin and cast of "CODA" receives the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "CODA” at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica, California, February 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
Marlee Matlin and cast of "CODA" receives the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "CODA” at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica, California, February 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 30
Quinta Brunson accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for "Abbot Elementary" as presenters Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnett (not pictured) perform at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, September 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Quinta Brunson accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for "Abbot Elementary" as presenters Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnett (not pictured) perform at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2022
Quinta Brunson accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for "Abbot Elementary" as presenters Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnett (not pictured) perform at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, September 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 30
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2022
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 30
Jon Batiste poses with their Grammys for Best American Roots Performance for "Cry," Album of the year for "We Are," Best American roots song, Best music video and Best score soundtrack for visual media for “Soul," at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 3. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jon Batiste poses with their Grammys for Best American Roots Performance for "Cry," Album of the year for "We Are," Best American roots song, Best music video and Best score soundtrack for visual media for “Soul," at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at...more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2022
Jon Batiste poses with their Grammys for Best American Roots Performance for "Cry," Album of the year for "We Are," Best American roots song, Best music video and Best score soundtrack for visual media for “Soul," at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 3. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
7 / 30
Singer Taylor Swift attends the New York University (NYU) graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City, May 18. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Singer Taylor Swift attends the New York University (NYU) graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City, May 18. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Singer Taylor Swift attends the New York University (NYU) graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City, May 18. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 30
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh attend the premiere screening of "Don't Worry Darling" out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, September 5. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh attend the premiere screening of "Don't Worry Darling" out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, September 5. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2022
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh attend the premiere screening of "Don't Worry Darling" out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, September 5. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
9 / 30
Cast member Daniel Craig attends the premiere of ' Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' during the closing night gala at the BFI London Film Festival in London, October 16. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Cast member Daniel Craig attends the premiere of ' Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' during the closing night gala at the BFI London Film Festival in London, October 16. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2022
Cast member Daniel Craig attends the premiere of ' Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' during the closing night gala at the BFI London Film Festival in London, October 16. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 30
Members of the K-Pop band BTS (not in order) Kim Taehyung, Kim Seokjin, Jeon Jeongguk, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Jung Hoseok and Min Yoon-gi makes statements against anti-Asian hate crimes and for inclusion and representation during the daily briefing at the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of the K-Pop band BTS (not in order) Kim Taehyung, Kim Seokjin, Jeon Jeongguk, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Jung Hoseok and Min Yoon-gi makes statements against anti-Asian hate crimes and for inclusion and representation during the daily briefing...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Members of the K-Pop band BTS (not in order) Kim Taehyung, Kim Seokjin, Jeon Jeongguk, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Jung Hoseok and Min Yoon-gi makes statements against anti-Asian hate crimes and for inclusion and representation during the daily briefing at the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 30
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 11. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 11. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 11. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 30
Eminem takes a knee during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show as Dr. Dre looks on in Inglewood, California, February 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Eminem takes a knee during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show as Dr. Dre looks on in Inglewood, California, February 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 13, 2022
Eminem takes a knee during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show as Dr. Dre looks on in Inglewood, California, February 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 30
Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine appear on stage after winning the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 15. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine appear on stage after winning the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 15. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2022
Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine appear on stage after winning the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 15. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
14 / 30
Jack Harlow gets slimed on the stage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, April 9. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jack Harlow gets slimed on the stage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, April 9. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2022
Jack Harlow gets slimed on the stage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, April 9. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 30
Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose poses with her Oscar in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 27.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose poses with her Oscar in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 27.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2022
Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose poses with her Oscar in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 27.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 30
Lizzo and other cast members celebrate as she accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lizzo and other cast members celebrate as she accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2022
Lizzo and other cast members celebrate as she accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 30
Jury President of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper on the eve of the opening of the film festival in Cannes, May 16. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jury President of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper on the eve of the opening of the film festival in Cannes, May 16. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2022
Jury President of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper on the eve of the opening of the film festival in Cannes, May 16. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
18 / 30
Best Actress Jessica Chastain waits to have her Oscar engraved for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Governors Ball following the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 27. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Best Actress Jessica Chastain waits to have her Oscar engraved for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Governors Ball following the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 27. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2022
Best Actress Jessica Chastain waits to have her Oscar engraved for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Governors Ball following the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 27. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 30
Cast member Tom Cruise arrives at the global premiere for the film Top Gun: Maverick on the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California, May 4. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Tom Cruise arrives at the global premiere for the film Top Gun: Maverick on the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California, May 4. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Cast member Tom Cruise arrives at the global premiere for the film Top Gun: Maverick on the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California, May 4. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 30
Lil Nas X arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, August 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Lil Nas X arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, August 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2022
Lil Nas X arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, August 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
21 / 30
Gigi Hadid arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 2. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Gigi Hadid arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 2. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2022
Gigi Hadid arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 2. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
22 / 30
Actor Samuel L. Jackson embraces actor Denzel Washington as Jackson accepts an honorary Oscar during the 12th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Samuel L. Jackson embraces actor Denzel Washington as Jackson accepts an honorary Oscar during the 12th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2022
Actor Samuel L. Jackson embraces actor Denzel Washington as Jackson accepts an honorary Oscar during the 12th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 30
Adele poses as she arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, February 8 REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Adele poses as she arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, February 8 REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Adele poses as she arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, February 8 REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
24 / 30
Actor Liev Schreiber visits the town of Borodianka, which was heavily damaged during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 15. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Actor Liev Schreiber visits the town of Borodianka, which was heavily damaged during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 15. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2022
Actor Liev Schreiber visits the town of Borodianka, which was heavily damaged during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 15. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
25 / 30
Actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas as well as a father and a gun owner, becomes emotional as he holds up a picture of 10-year-old victim Alithia Ramirez as he speaks to reporters about the school shooting in Uvalde during a press briefing at the White House, June 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas as well as a father and a gun owner, becomes emotional as he holds up a picture of 10-year-old victim Alithia Ramirez as he speaks to reporters about the school shooting in Uvalde during a press...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas as well as a father and a gun owner, becomes emotional as he holds up a picture of 10-year-old victim Alithia Ramirez as he speaks to reporters about the school shooting in Uvalde during a press briefing at the White House, June 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
26 / 30
Cast member Florence Pugh attends the premiere of 'The Wonder' during the BFI London Film Festival in London, October 7. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Cast member Florence Pugh attends the premiere of 'The Wonder' during the BFI London Film Festival in London, October 7. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2022
Cast member Florence Pugh attends the premiere of 'The Wonder' during the BFI London Film Festival in London, October 7. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Close
27 / 30
Muni Long performs at the BET Awards 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, June 26.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Muni Long performs at the BET Awards 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, June 26.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2022
Muni Long performs at the BET Awards 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, June 26.  REUTERS/David Swanson
Close
28 / 30
Will Smith reacts with his wife Jada to winning the Oscar for Best Actor in "King Richard" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Will Smith reacts with his wife Jada to winning the Oscar for Best Actor in "King Richard" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2022
Will Smith reacts with his wife Jada to winning the Oscar for Best Actor in "King Richard" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
29 / 30
Taylor Swift poses with the Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Favourite Pop Album, Favourite Female Country Artist, Favourite Country Album award in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, November 20. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Taylor Swift poses with the Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Favourite Pop Album, Favourite Female Country Artist, Favourite Country Album award in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at the...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2022
Taylor Swift poses with the Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Favourite Pop Album, Favourite Female Country Artist, Favourite Country Album award in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, November 20. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Our top landscape photography of 2022.

Dec 06 2022
Pictures of the year: How Ukraine withstood Russia's assault

Pictures of the year: How Ukraine withstood Russia's assault

Ukrainians astonished the world - and themselves - in 2022, withstanding an all-out military assault by a superpower meant to crush them within days. Millions...

Dec 06 2022
A picture and its story 2022

A picture and its story 2022

A selection of some exceptional Reuters pictures taken in 2022 along with the stories behind the shots, directly from the photographers who took them.

Dec 06 2022
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Sport enjoyed a bumper year as the clouds of the global health crisis finally lifted and Reuters photographers were on the sidelines at every big event to...

Dec 06 2022

MORE IN PICTURES

Young faces at the World Cup

Young faces at the World Cup

Football's young fans bring extra cheer at the World Cup in Qatar.

In pictures: Portugal thrash Swiss and reach quarters

In pictures: Portugal thrash Swiss and reach quarters

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos rose to the occasion on his first World Cup start to net a hat-trick in a 6-1 demolition of Switzerland, sending his side through to the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years and setting up a clash with Morocco.

The plight of Ukraine's civilians amid Russia's invasion

The plight of Ukraine's civilians amid Russia's invasion

Ukrainian residents face the daily reality of the war with Russia.

Stunning images from the eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano

Stunning images from the eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano

The historic eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa continues as lava flowing from the volcano edges closer to the Big Island's main highway.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Some of our top photos taken from above this year.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from around the world this year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from 2022.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our strangest, most unusual photos from 2022.

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Our top landscape photography of 2022.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast