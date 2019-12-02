Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Cardi B leaves Queens County Criminal Court in Queens, New York, June 25, 2019. The Grammy Award-winning rapper pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges relating to an alleged fight at a New York City strip club in August 2018. According to police, the rapper got into an argument with two of the club's female bartenders. She had accused one of them of having an affair with her husband, Offset, a member of the rap trio Migos, according to local media. "The victims allegedly had glass bottles hurled at them, alcoholic drinks thrown in their faces and one woman's head was slammed into the bar," Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said in a statement. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

