Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy September 20, 2019. Lopez closed the Versace show in a recreation of the plunging jungle-themed gown she wore to the Grammy Awards...more
Actor Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California, March 12, 2019. Huffman, the first parent in the U.S. college admissions cheating scandal to go to prison, served 11 days of a...more
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cardi B arrives at the Met Gala in New York City, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in France March 5, 2019. Lagerfeld died...more
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta, Georgia, February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actor Renee Zellweger poses as she arrives for the European premiere of "Judy" at the Curzon Mayfair in London, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet singer Beyonce and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, at the European premiere of the film "The Lion King" in London, July 14, 2019. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for "Killing Eve" at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
R. Kelly leaves Cook County jail in Chicago, Illinois, February 25, 2019. The singer will face a May 2020 trial date on charges that he recruited underage girls and women to have sex with him, isolating them and controlling what they ate and when...more
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2019. Stroker, as the "girl who can't say no" Ado Annie, became the first...more
Actress and transgender rights advocate Laverne Cox exits the U.S. Supreme Court after the court held oral arguments in Washington, October 8, 2019. The justices weighed whether a landmark federal law that bars employment discrimination on the basis...more
Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative and performs under the drag name Kween-Kee-Kee, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 near Austin, Texas, November 18, 2018....more
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the international premiere of the Harriet Tubman biopic "Harriet" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem arrive at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, a founding partner of Reform Alliance, a newly formed organization to reform the U.S. criminal justice system, looks up at a video during the Reform Alliance launch event in New York City, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dancers get ready for the "Red" set in the review "Feerie" at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. The French cabaret famous for its high-kicking cancan dancers and flesh-exposing ostrich feather costumes marked 130 years since it first...more
Inductee Janet Jackson attends the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn, New York, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Bebe Rexha poses backstage with the Best Dance award in which she featured with The Chainsmokers in "Call You Mine" at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tourist Amy Powers is approached by "walker" Matthew Tomlin during a tour of a location used on the third season of the TV show "The Walking Dead" in Haralson, Georgia, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Cast member Bill Murray poses at the photocall for the film "The Dead Don't Die" at Cannes Film Festival in France, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cast member Donald Glover poses for a photo with fans during the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles, California, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian takes a selfie during the World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan, Armenia October 8, 2019. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Actor Billy Crystal shows his hands after placing them in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dancers with China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's "Rite of Spring" during the International Contemporary Dance Festival DANCEINVERSION at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Cast member Leyna Bloom poses at the photocall for the film "Port Authority" at the Cannes Film Festival in France, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cast member Danny DeVito lies down as he poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Dumbo" in Beverly Hills, California, March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lizzo arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A fan dressed as the Joker poses for a photo at the screening of the film "Joker" at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A man confronts LAPD officers after fans filled the streets while waiting for the funeral procession for rapper Nipsey Hussle, near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd, in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T....more
Cardi B leaves Queens County Criminal Court in Queens, New York, June 25, 2019. The Grammy Award-winning rapper pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges relating to an alleged fight at a New York City strip club in August 2018. According to...more
Singer and producer Elton John and cast member Taron Egerton pose during a photocall for the film "Rocketman" at Cannes Film Festival in France, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Regina King holds her best support actress Oscar for "If Beale Street Could Talk" and Spike Lee holds his best adapted screenplay Oscar for "BlacKkKlansman" at the Oscars Governors Ball after the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California,...more
Actor Willem Dafoe reacts during a news conference for "Motherless Brooklyn" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple (L) and Oprah Winfrey hug during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, March 25, 2019. Apple TV+ debuted in November as the first "all-original" subscription video service, including...more
Cast member Brie Larson poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billy Porter, the star of LGBTQ series "Pose," speaks on stage after he became the first openly gay black man to win a best dramatic actor at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, September 22, 2019. "I am so overjoyed to have lived long...more
Tom Hanks attends "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place in New York City, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Pink performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing
British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city.
Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit
Thousands of students around the world joined rallies demanding more action on climate change on Friday, aiming to force political leaders to come up with...
MORE IN PICTURES
Police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing
British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city.
Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit
Thousands of students around the world joined rallies demanding more action on climate change on Friday, aiming to force political leaders to come up with urgent solutions at a United Nations conference next week.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top photos from above this year.
Police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Hundreds of police officers entered the ruined campus of Polytechnic University to collect evidence, removing dangerous items including thousands of petrol bombs, arrows and chemicals which had been strewn around the site.
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan
President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally
Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it would take "firm counter measures" in response to legislation backing anti-government protesters.