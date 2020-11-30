Edition:
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Billie Eilish arrives for the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, January 9, 2020. Weinstein, 68, is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted in February for sexual assault and rape. Weinstein, who pleaded not guilty at the trial, is appealing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, January 9, 2020. Weinstein, 68, is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted in February for sexual assault and rape. Weinstein, who pleaded not guilty at the trial, is appealing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The two brought Latina star power to the show, signaling its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the audience in Spanish with "Hola, Miami." The performance also made a subtle nod to the current political climate in the United States, with children in illuminated pods that looked like cages and a feathered boa with a U.S. flag on one side and a Puerto Rican flag on the other. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The two brought Latina star power to the show, signaling its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the audience in Spanish with "Hola, Miami." The performance also made a subtle nod to the current political climate in the United States, with children in illuminated pods that looked like cages and a feathered boa with a U.S. flag on one side and a Puerto Rican flag on the other. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best supporting actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance as a charming stuntman in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," director Quentin Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Tinseltown. It was the first acting Oscar for Pitt, 56, after three decades in the movie industry. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Best supporting actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance as a charming stuntman in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," director Quentin Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Tinseltown. It was the first acting Oscar for Pitt, 56, after three decades in the movie industry. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Amber Heard delivers a statement as she leaves the High Court in London, Britain July 28, 2020. Hollywood star Johnny Depp lost his libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater", after a London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner, Heard, and put her in fear for her life. Heard said Depp would turn into a jealous alter ego, "the monster", after bingeing on drugs and alcohol. He had often threatened to kill her, she said. Heard detailed 14 occasions of extreme violence when she said the actor choked, punched, slapped, head-butted, throttled and kicked her. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Actor Amber Heard delivers a statement as she leaves the High Court in London, Britain July 28, 2020. Hollywood star Johnny Depp lost his libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater", after a London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner, Heard, and put her in fear for her life. Heard said Depp would turn into a jealous alter ego, "the monster", after bingeing on drugs and alcohol. He had often threatened to kill her, she said. Heard detailed 14 occasions of extreme violence when she said the actor choked, punched, slapped, head-butted, throttled and kicked her. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 19, 2020. West voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 19, 2020. West voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen attend the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Britain January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen attend the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Britain January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Bong Joon Ho poses with Oscars for "Parasite" at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. The dark social satire, about the violent clash between haves and have-nots in contemporary Seoul, became the first non-English language movie to win the Oscar for best picture, and three more, sparking debate over a growing social divide in Asia's fourth-largest economy. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Bong Joon Ho poses with Oscars for "Parasite" at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. The dark social satire, about the violent clash between haves and have-nots in contemporary Seoul, became the first non-English language movie to win the Oscar for best picture, and three more, sparking debate over a growing social divide in Asia's fourth-largest economy. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Cate Blanchett bumps elbow with director Ann Hui during the red carpet for the screening of the film "Love After Love" at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Actor Cate Blanchett bumps elbow with director Ann Hui during the red carpet for the screening of the film "Love After Love" at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Cast members Will Smith and Martin Lawrence arrive at the premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" in Los Angeles, California, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Cast members Will Smith and Martin Lawrence arrive at the premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" in Los Angeles, California, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Tilda Swinton poses on the red carpet for the opening of the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Actor Tilda Swinton poses on the red carpet for the opening of the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Cynthia Erivo poses on the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Cynthia Erivo poses on the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer Justin Bieber kisses the hand of his wife Hailey Baldwin at the premiere for the documentary television series "Justin Bieber: Seasons" in Los Angeles, California, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Singer Justin Bieber kisses the hand of his wife Hailey Baldwin at the premiere for the documentary television series "Justin Bieber: Seasons" in Los Angeles, California, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Ornella Muti attends a news conference one day ahead of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Actor Ornella Muti attends a news conference one day ahead of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. departs after a hearing at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan, New York, August 13, 2020. Gooding was accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit. Gooding's attorney said the allegations were untrue. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. departs after a hearing at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan, New York, August 13, 2020. Gooding was accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit. Gooding's attorney said the allegations were untrue. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Best Actor award for his role in "Joker" at the 25th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2020. Phoenix's terrifying performance as a loner who finds fame through violence swept the awards season. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Best Actor award for his role in "Joker" at the 25th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2020. Phoenix's terrifying performance as a loner who finds fame through violence swept the awards season. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Soundtrack artist Christina Aguilera poses with fans at the premiere for the film "Mulan" in Los Angeles, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Soundtrack artist Christina Aguilera poses with fans at the premiere for the film "Mulan" in Los Angeles, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a news conference promoting their new album "BE(Deluxe Edition)" in Seoul, South Korea, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a news conference promoting their new album "BE(Deluxe Edition)" in Seoul, South Korea, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Andy Serkis poses with his award for Outstanding British Contribution To Film at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Andy Serkis poses with his award for Outstanding British Contribution To Film at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Caribbean soca dancer displays her costume as she promotes the first-ever digital Notting Hill Carnival, following the cancellation of normal Carnival festivities due to the coronavirus, in London, Britain, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
A Caribbean soca dancer displays her costume as she promotes the first-ever digital Notting Hill Carnival, following the cancellation of normal Carnival festivities due to the coronavirus, in London, Britain, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Radha Mitchell wears a face mask resembling a Venetian plague mask on the red carpet for the screening of "Run Hide Fight" at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Actor Radha Mitchell wears a face mask resembling a Venetian plague mask on the red carpet for the screening of "Run Hide Fight" at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
South African actors rehearse their "Jerusalema" dance steps as they prepare to shoot a special feature film based on the viral music hit, after an online dance challenge captivated millions around the world, at the Cape Town Film Studios in Cape Town, South Africa, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
South African actors rehearse their "Jerusalema" dance steps as they prepare to shoot a special feature film based on the viral music hit, after an online dance challenge captivated millions around the world, at the Cape Town Film Studios in Cape Town, South Africa, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Renee Zellweger poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in "Judy" in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Zellweger played Hollywood legend Judy Garland in a biographical drama exploring the singer's personal and professional turmoil at the end of her life. It marked the second Oscar victory in four nominations for the 50-year-old Texas-born performer whose immersion in the role of Garland also earned Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Renee Zellweger poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in "Judy" in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Zellweger played Hollywood legend Judy Garland in a biographical drama exploring the singer's personal and professional turmoil at the end of her life. It marked the second Oscar victory in four nominations for the 50-year-old Texas-born performer whose immersion in the role of Garland also earned Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Charlize Theron, Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Munawar Hosain and Gwyneth Paltrow arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Charlize Theron, Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Munawar Hosain and Gwyneth Paltrow arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Alison Brie attends an advanced screening for the movie "The Rental" at the Vineland Drive-In movie theater in City of Industry, California, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Actor Alison Brie attends an advanced screening for the movie "The Rental" at the Vineland Drive-In movie theater in City of Industry, California, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rose McGowan arrives to speak to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Rose McGowan arrives to speak to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Actor Johnny Depp gestures as he arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Actor Johnny Depp gestures as he arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Lotte Verbeek poses with performers at the beach for the shooting of the movie "The Book of Vision" in the Critics' Week at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Actor Lotte Verbeek poses with performers at the beach for the shooting of the movie "The Book of Vision" in the Critics' Week at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
