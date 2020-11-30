Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Billie Eilish arrives for the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, January 9, 2020. Weinstein, 68, is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted in...more
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The two brought Latina star power to the show, signaling its Latin American...more
Best supporting actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance as a...more
Actor Amber Heard delivers a statement as she leaves the High Court in London, Britain July 28, 2020. Hollywood star Johnny Depp lost his libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater", after a London High Court judge ruled he...more
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 19, 2020. West voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation...more
Actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen attend the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Britain January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Bong Joon Ho poses with Oscars for "Parasite" at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. The dark social satire, about the violent clash between haves and have-nots in contemporary Seoul,...more
Actor Cate Blanchett bumps elbow with director Ann Hui during the red carpet for the screening of the film "Love After Love" at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Cast members Will Smith and Martin Lawrence arrive at the premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" in Los Angeles, California, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Tilda Swinton poses on the red carpet for the opening of the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Cynthia Erivo poses on the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer Justin Bieber kisses the hand of his wife Hailey Baldwin at the premiere for the documentary television series "Justin Bieber: Seasons" in Los Angeles, California, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Ornella Muti attends a news conference one day ahead of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. departs after a hearing at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan, New York, August 13, 2020. Gooding was accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit. Gooding's attorney...more
Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Best Actor award for his role in "Joker" at the 25th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2020. Phoenix's terrifying performance as a loner who finds fame through violence swept the awards season....more
Soundtrack artist Christina Aguilera poses with fans at the premiere for the film "Mulan" in Los Angeles, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a news conference promoting their new album "BE(Deluxe Edition)" in Seoul, South Korea, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Andy Serkis poses with his award for Outstanding British Contribution To Film at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Caribbean soca dancer displays her costume as she promotes the first-ever digital Notting Hill Carnival, following the cancellation of normal Carnival festivities due to the coronavirus, in London, Britain, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Radha Mitchell wears a face mask resembling a Venetian plague mask on the red carpet for the screening of "Run Hide Fight" at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
South African actors rehearse their "Jerusalema" dance steps as they prepare to shoot a special feature film based on the viral music hit, after an online dance challenge captivated millions around the world, at the Cape Town Film Studios in Cape...more
Renee Zellweger poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in "Judy" in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Zellweger played Hollywood legend Judy Garland in a biographical drama exploring...more
Charlize Theron, Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Munawar Hosain and Gwyneth Paltrow arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Alison Brie attends an advanced screening for the movie "The Rental" at the Vineland Drive-In movie theater in City of Industry, California, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rose McGowan arrives to speak to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Actor Johnny Depp gestures as he arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Lotte Verbeek poses with performers at the beach for the shooting of the movie "The Book of Vision" in the Critics' Week at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
