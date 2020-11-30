Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Actor Amber Heard delivers a statement as she leaves the High Court in London, Britain July 28, 2020. Hollywood star Johnny Depp lost his libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater", after a London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner, Heard, and put her in fear for her life. Heard said Depp would turn into a jealous alter ego, "the monster", after bingeing on drugs and alcohol. He had often threatened to kill her, she said. Heard detailed 14 occasions of extreme violence when she said the actor choked, punched, slapped, head-butted, throttled and kicked her. REUTERS/Toby Melville

