Pictures | Mon Dec 24, 2018 | 10:18am EST

Pictures of the year: Environment

Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
People walk in a field of fireweed, or kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan, October 22, 2018. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, September 2, 2018. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A member of the Sri Lankan coast guard is covered in oil as he works to clean an oil spill on a beach in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
A whirlwind is seen as elephant and zebras walk through the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
A full moon rises past a palm tree in Encinitas, California, October, 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A man walks with his dog through a forest during a foggy morning in Bern, Switzerland, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Floating dead fish are seen near fish farms at the Euphrates River in Mussayab district, Iraq, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Bioluminescent phytoplankton is seen along the coastal waters at Big Sur, California, February 5, 2018. George Krieger/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
The sun rises as spider webs blanket bushes at the banks of Lake Vistonida, Greece, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer as they are protected from polar bears by armed guards in the arctic environment in the sea around Greenland, March 22, 2018. Marius Vagenes Villanger/Kystvakten/Sjoforsvaret/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Lightning streaks are seen during a storm over the Auberge de Castille, the office of the Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, in Valletta, Malta, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
A woman poses for a picture outside the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A man uses a torch to walk through a park during cold fog at night in Athboy, Ireland, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Damage caused by fire from a burning illegal oil well is seen in Ranto Peureulak, Aceh Province, Indonesia, April 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Rahmad/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A plastic beach volleyball floats in the Strait of Gibraltar, about 6.8 miles (11 km) from the nearest coast, near Barbate, southern Spain, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
A young priest throws a snowball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Cows drink water from the Lac d'Hongrin during an ongoing drought near Chateau d'Oex, Switzerland, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Venders display goods during a sandstorm in Khartoum, Sudan, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
Farmer Ash Whitney stands in the middle of a dried-up dam in a drought-affected paddock on his property located west of the town of Gunnedah in New South Wales, Australia, June 3, 2018. "I have been here all my life, and this drought is feeling like it will be around a while," said Whitney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A cow is seen on land that used to be under water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Fields of flowers during the annual blossom in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day, in New Delhi, India, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, near the town of Rockhampton, in Australia, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
A man takes a picture of heavy fog in Belfast, Northern Ireland, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A woman stands on the footbridge over the river Garry near Pitlochry, Scotland, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Rows of sunflowers are seen on a cereal intensive farm near Portel, Portugal, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Israeli scientists participate in an experiment simulating a mission to Mars, at the D-MARS Desert Mars Analog Ramon Station project of Israel's Space Agency, Ministry of Science, near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
A woman walks with a girl along a flooded road during heavy rains in Malwana, Sri Lanka, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Light illuminates clouds as people watch the sunrise at Haleakala National Park in Hawaii, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Boys play in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A Chinese tourist takes a picture in a lavender field in Valensole, France, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
A man walks in front of the India Gate shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Pictures of the year 2018

