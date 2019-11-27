Pictures of the year: Environment
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Research technician Danielle Lasseigne cuts a Pseudodiploria strigosa coral with a steel chisel to remove the portion of the animal being killed by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD) near the University of the Virgin Islands campus in St Thomas...more
A shepherd takes rest under a tree on a dried-up lake on the outskirts of Chennai, India, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Guajajara Indians "forest guardians" detain a logger during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Parts of the Gurschengletscher glacier are covered with tarps near the peak of Mount Gemsstock (2,961 m/ 9,715 ft) in Andermatt, Switzerland July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A lightning bolt strikes the sea near Fort St Elmo during a storm in Valletta, Malta February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend the United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28,...more
Oscar Limachi, 48, a member of the local Qewaya community who works as a tour guide on Lake Titicaca, poses for a photograph in Qewaya village, Bolivia, July 3, 2018. Limachi says that waste from nearby El Alto and a lack of understanding about...more
Lava spurts from the Stromboli volcano after an eruption unleashed a plume of smoke on the island of Stromboli, Italy, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A boy sits by the swimming pool at the Israeli settlement of Vered Yericho in the occupied West Bank September 11, 2019. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
A view of a deforested area at the National Forest Bom Futuro in Rio Pardo, Rondonia state, Brazil, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A dancer poses for her own photographer in front of pink cherry tree blossoms during a sunny spring morning at the Parc de Sceaux gardens near Paris, France, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman relaxes on the beach as temperatures reached 38 degrees Celsius at Deauville, France July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
An armadillo, which was blinded by the heat from a fire according to veterinarian Jerjes Suarez, walks on the grounds of the Guarani Nation Ecological Conservation Area Nembi Guasu where wildfires destroyed hectares of forest, in the Charagua region,...more
A villager sits on a stool inside a tire as he rows himself through a flooded field along a river, following heavy rainfall in Longtou village, Hengyang, Hunan province, China July 11, 2019. Yang Huafeng/CNS via REUTERS
Drops of dew sit on a spider web in the early morning mist in Los Angeles, California, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo, Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A large volcanic ash and gas plume rises above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of eruptions from the Raikoke Volcano, as seen from the International Space Station, June 22, 2019. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew/Handout...more
A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf in a pond after rain in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fisherman Jose da Cruz, who is known by the nickname Vampire because of his distinctive teeth, catches crabs inside mangrove forests on the Caratingui river, in Cairu, Bahia state, Brazil, April 3, 2019. Cruz's average daily catch is half of what it...more
Hindu women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A dead red-tailed monkey hangs by its tail above the ground, in order to keep it away from ants, in the forest near the city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 5, 2019. Research shows around 6 million tonnes of bushmeat are sourced...more
Plastic waste is pictured at the bottom of the sea off the island of Andros, Greece, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A fire burns on Saddleworth Moor near the town of Diggle, Britain, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Super
A woman carries her son in a bucket after collecting water from a municipal water tanker on the outskirts of Chennai, India, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Trees are lit by a flame in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Palestinian man washes his horse in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou near Nantes, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Workers shovel snow out of a restaurant after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Horses run on the grassland of Ujimqin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
The moon is seen beside a quadriga on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon", in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cockle-picker and fisherman Tony McClure, 39, uses his cockling board to raise cockles from the sands in Flookburgh, Morecambe Bay, Britain February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An officer with NSW Fire and Rescue protects the Colo Heights Public School from the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia, November 19, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
The carcass of a cow lies along a tract of the Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Visitors take pictures of a fox in the abandoned city of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Giant fennel plants are seen on a hillside overlooking Gnejna Bay, outside the village of Mgarr, Malta March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Winter outdoor sports enthusiast Olesya Ushakova throws hot water into subzero air during sunset outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Diane Cohen, 64, who was forced to leave her home when the Kilauea Volcano erupted and covered it with lava in the summer of 2018, plants a coconut tree on her property in Kapoho, Hawaii, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Hoarfrost-covered trees are seen on a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
An aerial view of logs illegally cut from Amazon rainforest are seen in sawmills near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Cars lie on a riverbank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through a wildfire, dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew
