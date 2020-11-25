Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 25, 2020 | 7:55am EST

Pictures of the year: Environment

Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS

Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS
Close
1 / 60
A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 60
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China, August 10, 2020. REUTER/Aly Song

Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China, August 10, 2020. REUTER/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China, August 10, 2020. REUTER/Aly Song
Close
3 / 60
A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 60
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 60
Large waves hit the harbor wall at Newhaven, southern Britain, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Large waves hit the harbor wall at Newhaven, southern Britain, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Large waves hit the harbor wall at Newhaven, southern Britain, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 60
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg leaves after President Donald Trump's speech at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg leaves after President Donald Trump's speech at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg leaves after President Donald Trump's speech at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
7 / 60
A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 60
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display causing the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display causing the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace Creek...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display causing the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
9 / 60
Experts at the Observatoire Pelagis examine the bodies of dolphins, which were found dead on beaches, in a cold room at their marine research station in La Rochelle, France, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Experts at the Observatoire Pelagis examine the bodies of dolphins, which were found dead on beaches, in a cold room at their marine research station in La Rochelle, France, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Experts at the Observatoire Pelagis examine the bodies of dolphins, which were found dead on beaches, in a cold room at their marine research station in La Rochelle, France, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
10 / 60
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
11 / 60
Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 60
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside their house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside their house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside their house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Close
13 / 60
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
14 / 60
Two gas flaring furnaces and a woman walking on sand barriers are reflected in a pool of oil-smeared water at a flow station in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Two gas flaring furnaces and a woman walking on sand barriers are reflected in a pool of oil-smeared water at a flow station in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Two gas flaring furnaces and a woman walking on sand barriers are reflected in a pool of oil-smeared water at a flow station in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
15 / 60
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky behind St Mark's Tower, a 17th-century coastal fortification near the village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, Malta, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky behind St Mark's Tower, a 17th-century coastal fortification near the village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, Malta, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky behind St Mark's Tower, a 17th-century coastal fortification near the village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, Malta, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
16 / 60
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 60
A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polythene bags on Earth Day in Karachi, Pakistan, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polythene bags on Earth Day in Karachi, Pakistan, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polythene bags on Earth Day in Karachi, Pakistan, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
18 / 60
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional watering holes, livestock owners haul water to their livestock. "We have to come here to get our water about every other day. Pretty much everyone in this area gets their water here. We used to be able to get water from the rainwater but it just has not been raining this summer or even for the past couple years," said Boonie. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional watering holes, livestock owners haul water to their livestock. "We have to come here to get our water about every other day. Pretty much everyone in this area gets their water here. We used to be able to get water from the rainwater but it just has not been raining this summer or even for the past couple years," said Boonie. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
19 / 60
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
20 / 60
Hung Hsin-chieh, a research assistant who works for Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, climbs a tree as he looks for endangered plants to collect in Jin Shui forest, Pingtung, Taiwan, September 11, 2020. "Not everyone can get to the places I go to. I can stay a long time out in the wild, in the mountains or forests. I go in scattered directions. I am very good at climbing trees. Not everyone can climb trees," Hung said. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Hung Hsin-chieh, a research assistant who works for Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, climbs a tree as he looks for endangered plants to collect in Jin Shui forest, Pingtung, Taiwan, September 11, 2020. "Not everyone can get to the places...more

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Hung Hsin-chieh, a research assistant who works for Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, climbs a tree as he looks for endangered plants to collect in Jin Shui forest, Pingtung, Taiwan, September 11, 2020. "Not everyone can get to the places I go to. I can stay a long time out in the wild, in the mountains or forests. I go in scattered directions. I am very good at climbing trees. Not everyone can climb trees," Hung said. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
21 / 60
The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio rests on a reef after it ran aground at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS

The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio rests on a reef after it ran aground at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio rests on a reef after it ran aground at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 60
A helicopter flies over as workers approach a tranquilized rhino before dehorning it in an effort to deter poaching, at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve in North West Province, South Africa, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A helicopter flies over as workers approach a tranquilized rhino before dehorning it in an effort to deter poaching, at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve in North West Province, South Africa, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A helicopter flies over as workers approach a tranquilized rhino before dehorning it in an effort to deter poaching, at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve in North West Province, South Africa, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
23 / 60
Icebergs detach from the Pine Island Glacier in Antarctica, one of the continent's fastest-retreating glaciers, February 11, 2020. Iceberg B-49, the largest piece on the upper left, is about twice the size of Washington, D.C. NASA Earth Observatory/Lauren Dauphin/Handout via REUTERS

Icebergs detach from the Pine Island Glacier in Antarctica, one of the continent's fastest-retreating glaciers, February 11, 2020. Iceberg B-49, the largest piece on the upper left, is about twice the size of Washington, D.C. NASA Earth...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Icebergs detach from the Pine Island Glacier in Antarctica, one of the continent's fastest-retreating glaciers, February 11, 2020. Iceberg B-49, the largest piece on the upper left, is about twice the size of Washington, D.C. NASA Earth Observatory/Lauren Dauphin/Handout via REUTERS
Close
24 / 60
Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager via REUTERS

Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager via REUTERS
Close
25 / 60
A field of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A field of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A field of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
26 / 60
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
27 / 60
A surfer gets some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A surfer gets some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A surfer gets some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
28 / 60
Ice forms on a house during a blizzard in Hamburg, New York, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Ice forms on a house during a blizzard in Hamburg, New York, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Ice forms on a house during a blizzard in Hamburg, New York, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
29 / 60
Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "Youth strike for climate" as she sits on an ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "Youth strike for climate" as she sits on an ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle, September 20, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "Youth strike for climate" as she sits on an ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
Close
30 / 60
Guarani Mbya indigenous children play on a fallen tree in an occupied area as they protest against tree cutting and the construction of an apartment complex near Jaragua in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Guarani Mbya indigenous children play on a fallen tree in an occupied area as they protest against tree cutting and the construction of an apartment complex near Jaragua in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Guarani Mbya indigenous children play on a fallen tree in an occupied area as they protest against tree cutting and the construction of an apartment complex near Jaragua in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
31 / 60
Antelopes graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Antelopes graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Antelopes graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
32 / 60
Beachgoers standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Beachgoers standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Beachgoers standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
33 / 60
A full moon rises behind St Michael's Tower on Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, England, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A full moon rises behind St Michael's Tower on Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, England, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
A full moon rises behind St Michael's Tower on Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, England, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
34 / 60
A man sits beside a tent after a snowfall in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Sultan

A man sits beside a tent after a snowfall in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Sultan

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A man sits beside a tent after a snowfall in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Sultan
Close
35 / 60
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province, China, September 27, 2020. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable change and raises the prospect of crippling, long-term water shortages, scientists say. The largest glacier in the 500-mile (800-km) mountain chain on the arid northeastern edge of the Tibetan plateau has retreated about 1,475 feet (450 metres) since the 1950s, when researchers set up China's first monitoring station to study it. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province, China, September 27, 2020. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province, China, September 27, 2020. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable change and raises the prospect of crippling, long-term water shortages, scientists say. The largest glacier in the 500-mile (800-km) mountain chain on the arid northeastern edge of the Tibetan plateau has retreated about 1,475 feet (450 metres) since the 1950s, when researchers set up China's first monitoring station to study it. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
36 / 60
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
37 / 60
Trees are illuminated by a burning fire below during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Trees are illuminated by a burning fire below during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Trees are illuminated by a burning fire below during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
38 / 60
A group of chinstrap penguins walk on top of an iceberg floating near Lemaire Channel, Antarctica, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A group of chinstrap penguins walk on top of an iceberg floating near Lemaire Channel, Antarctica, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A group of chinstrap penguins walk on top of an iceberg floating near Lemaire Channel, Antarctica, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
39 / 60
A fallen tree lies in an area of the Amazon jungle that was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A fallen tree lies in an area of the Amazon jungle that was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A fallen tree lies in an area of the Amazon jungle that was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
40 / 60
A double rainbow stretches above a woman holding an umbrella and selling snacks along the road in Siaya county, Kenya, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A double rainbow stretches above a woman holding an umbrella and selling snacks along the road in Siaya county, Kenya, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
A double rainbow stretches above a woman holding an umbrella and selling snacks along the road in Siaya county, Kenya, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
41 / 60
Copacabana beach is seen during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Copacabana beach is seen during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Copacabana beach is seen during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
42 / 60
A tanker drops fire retardant as the Bobcat Fire burns near Juniper Hills, California, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A tanker drops fire retardant as the Bobcat Fire burns near Juniper Hills, California, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A tanker drops fire retardant as the Bobcat Fire burns near Juniper Hills, California, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
43 / 60
A boy fishes at Beirut's seaside Corniche, Lebanon August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A boy fishes at Beirut's seaside Corniche, Lebanon August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A boy fishes at Beirut's seaside Corniche, Lebanon August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
44 / 60
A flooded cemetery is seen from above following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis

A flooded cemetery is seen from above following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A flooded cemetery is seen from above following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Close
45 / 60
Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier in order to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier in order to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier in order to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
46 / 60
A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities, who banned the practice to curb smog, in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities, who banned the practice to curb smog, in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities, who banned the practice to curb smog, in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
47 / 60
Inflated lifting bags are attached to an abandoned fishing net as volunteer divers with the environmental group Ghost Diving work near the World War Two wreck of the HMS Perseus, off the island of Kefalonia, Greece, July 23, 2020. Giorgos Kolikis/Ghost Diving/Handout via REUTERS

Inflated lifting bags are attached to an abandoned fishing net as volunteer divers with the environmental group Ghost Diving work near the World War Two wreck of the HMS Perseus, off the island of Kefalonia, Greece, July 23, 2020. Giorgos...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Inflated lifting bags are attached to an abandoned fishing net as volunteer divers with the environmental group Ghost Diving work near the World War Two wreck of the HMS Perseus, off the island of Kefalonia, Greece, July 23, 2020. Giorgos Kolikis/Ghost Diving/Handout via REUTERS
Close
48 / 60
Floods caused by torrential rain leave debris in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Floods caused by torrential rain leave debris in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Floods caused by torrential rain leave debris in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
49 / 60
Bioluminescent algae glows in the crashing waves as a lifeguard tower sits on an empty beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Encinitas, California, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bioluminescent algae glows in the crashing waves as a lifeguard tower sits on an empty beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Encinitas, California, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Bioluminescent algae glows in the crashing waves as a lifeguard tower sits on an empty beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Encinitas, California, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
50 / 60
An aerial view shows an acid spill in an area around the Levikhinsky mine in Sverdlovsk region, Russia, July 17, 2020. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows an acid spill in an area around the Levikhinsky mine in Sverdlovsk region, Russia, July 17, 2020. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
An aerial view shows an acid spill in an area around the Levikhinsky mine in Sverdlovsk region, Russia, July 17, 2020. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
Close
51 / 60
Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
52 / 60
Italian alpine rescuers climb a frozen waterfall in Malga Ciapela, Italy, February 11, 2020. Twice a month throughout the year, members of the Italian Alpine Rescue Service (CNSAS), many of whom are volunteers, gather for avalanche training 6,561 feet (2,000 metres) up mountains in the Dolomites. The Italian Alps are heavily affected by climate change with a constant temperature increase and more extreme weather fronts, resulting in shrinking glaciers and the risk of avalanches becoming more common. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Italian alpine rescuers climb a frozen waterfall in Malga Ciapela, Italy, February 11, 2020. Twice a month throughout the year, members of the Italian Alpine Rescue Service (CNSAS), many of whom are volunteers, gather for avalanche training 6,561...more

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Italian alpine rescuers climb a frozen waterfall in Malga Ciapela, Italy, February 11, 2020. Twice a month throughout the year, members of the Italian Alpine Rescue Service (CNSAS), many of whom are volunteers, gather for avalanche training 6,561 feet (2,000 metres) up mountains in the Dolomites. The Italian Alps are heavily affected by climate change with a constant temperature increase and more extreme weather fronts, resulting in shrinking glaciers and the risk of avalanches becoming more common. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
53 / 60
The dead body of a stranded fin whale lies on the beach in Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez, France, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The dead body of a stranded fin whale lies on the beach in Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez, France, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
The dead body of a stranded fin whale lies on the beach in Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez, France, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
54 / 60
Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire approaches near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire approaches near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire approaches near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
55 / 60
Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
56 / 60
A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Close
57 / 60
Ash and steam rise from Nishinoshima volcanic island in Japan, January 26, 2020, in this image that combines infrared and natural-color images. NASA Earth Observatory/Joshua Stevens/Handout via REUTERS

Ash and steam rise from Nishinoshima volcanic island in Japan, January 26, 2020, in this image that combines infrared and natural-color images. NASA Earth Observatory/Joshua Stevens/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Ash and steam rise from Nishinoshima volcanic island in Japan, January 26, 2020, in this image that combines infrared and natural-color images. NASA Earth Observatory/Joshua Stevens/Handout via REUTERS
Close
58 / 60
A child climbs on a Royal Poinciana tree to pluck new blossoms in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A child climbs on a Royal Poinciana tree to pluck new blossoms in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A child climbs on a Royal Poinciana tree to pluck new blossoms in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
59 / 60
Toxic blue-green algae blooms on the Baltic Sea coast at Tyreso near Stockholm, Sweden, June 25, 2020. Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Toxic blue-green algae blooms on the Baltic Sea coast at Tyreso near Stockholm, Sweden, June 25, 2020. Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Toxic blue-green algae blooms on the Baltic Sea coast at Tyreso near Stockholm, Sweden, June 25, 2020. Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings

Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings

Next Slideshows

Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings

Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings

U.S. health officials and politicians pleaded with Americans to stay at home over the Thanksgiving holiday and abide by constraints placed on social and...

Nov 24 2020
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts.

Nov 24 2020
Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys

Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys

Corn the turkey and its alternate Cob, both raised in Iowa, are pardoned by President Donald Trump in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.

Nov 24 2020
Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket

Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket

Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a 40-year-old Black man, was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, sparking protests...

Nov 24 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings

Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings

U.S. health officials and politicians pleaded with Americans to stay at home over the Thanksgiving holiday and abide by constraints placed on social and economic life as record coronavirus caseloads pushed hospitals to their limits.

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts.

Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys

Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys

Corn the turkey and its alternate Cob, both raised in Iowa, are pardoned by President Donald Trump in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.

Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket

Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket

Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a 40-year-old Black man, was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, sparking protests across the country.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Colombian survivors dig out after Hurricane Iota

Colombian survivors dig out after Hurricane Iota

Nearly all the infrastructure on the small island of Providencia, home to some 6,000 people near the coast of Central America, was damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Iota.

COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland

COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland

Coronavirus cases soar throughout Kansas, forcing rural doctors to call larger hospitals in search of an ICU beds.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos in 2020.

Our most popular Instagram photos of 2020

Our most popular Instagram photos of 2020

Our top Instagram posts in 2020.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast