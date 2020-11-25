Pictures of the year: Environment
Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS
A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China, August 10, 2020. REUTER/Aly Song
A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Large waves hit the harbor wall at Newhaven, southern Britain, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg leaves after President Donald Trump's speech at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display causing the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace Creek...more
Experts at the Observatoire Pelagis examine the bodies of dolphins, which were found dead on beaches, in a cold room at their marine research station in La Rochelle, France, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside their house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Two gas flaring furnaces and a woman walking on sand barriers are reflected in a pool of oil-smeared water at a flow station in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky behind St Mark's Tower, a 17th-century coastal fortification near the village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, Malta, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polythene bags on Earth Day in Karachi, Pakistan, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying...more
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Hung Hsin-chieh, a research assistant who works for Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, climbs a tree as he looks for endangered plants to collect in Jin Shui forest, Pingtung, Taiwan, September 11, 2020. "Not everyone can get to the places...more
The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio rests on a reef after it ran aground at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS
A helicopter flies over as workers approach a tranquilized rhino before dehorning it in an effort to deter poaching, at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve in North West Province, South Africa, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Icebergs detach from the Pine Island Glacier in Antarctica, one of the continent's fastest-retreating glaciers, February 11, 2020. Iceberg B-49, the largest piece on the upper left, is about twice the size of Washington, D.C. NASA Earth...more
Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager via REUTERS
A field of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A surfer gets some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ice forms on a house during a blizzard in Hamburg, New York, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "Youth strike for climate" as she sits on an ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle, September 20, 2020....more
Guarani Mbya indigenous children play on a fallen tree in an occupied area as they protest against tree cutting and the construction of an apartment complex near Jaragua in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Antelopes graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Beachgoers standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A full moon rises behind St Michael's Tower on Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, England, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A man sits beside a tent after a snowfall in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Sultan
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province, China, September 27, 2020. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global...more
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Trees are illuminated by a burning fire below during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of chinstrap penguins walk on top of an iceberg floating near Lemaire Channel, Antarctica, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A fallen tree lies in an area of the Amazon jungle that was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A double rainbow stretches above a woman holding an umbrella and selling snacks along the road in Siaya county, Kenya, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Copacabana beach is seen during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A tanker drops fire retardant as the Bobcat Fire burns near Juniper Hills, California, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A boy fishes at Beirut's seaside Corniche, Lebanon August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A flooded cemetery is seen from above following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier in order to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities, who banned the practice to curb smog, in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Inflated lifting bags are attached to an abandoned fishing net as volunteer divers with the environmental group Ghost Diving work near the World War Two wreck of the HMS Perseus, off the island of Kefalonia, Greece, July 23, 2020. Giorgos...more
Floods caused by torrential rain leave debris in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Bioluminescent algae glows in the crashing waves as a lifeguard tower sits on an empty beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Encinitas, California, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An aerial view shows an acid spill in an area around the Levikhinsky mine in Sverdlovsk region, Russia, July 17, 2020. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Italian alpine rescuers climb a frozen waterfall in Malga Ciapela, Italy, February 11, 2020. Twice a month throughout the year, members of the Italian Alpine Rescue Service (CNSAS), many of whom are volunteers, gather for avalanche training 6,561...more
The dead body of a stranded fin whale lies on the beach in Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez, France, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire approaches near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Ash and steam rise from Nishinoshima volcanic island in Japan, January 26, 2020, in this image that combines infrared and natural-color images. NASA Earth Observatory/Joshua Stevens/Handout via REUTERS
A child climbs on a Royal Poinciana tree to pluck new blossoms in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Toxic blue-green algae blooms on the Baltic Sea coast at Tyreso near Stockholm, Sweden, June 25, 2020. Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings
U.S. health officials and politicians pleaded with Americans to stay at home over the Thanksgiving holiday and abide by constraints placed on social and...
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts.
Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys
Corn the turkey and its alternate Cob, both raised in Iowa, are pardoned by President Donald Trump in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.
Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket
Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a 40-year-old Black man, was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, sparking protests...
MORE IN PICTURES
Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings
U.S. health officials and politicians pleaded with Americans to stay at home over the Thanksgiving holiday and abide by constraints placed on social and economic life as record coronavirus caseloads pushed hospitals to their limits.
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts.
Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys
Corn the turkey and its alternate Cob, both raised in Iowa, are pardoned by President Donald Trump in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.
Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket
Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a 40-year-old Black man, was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, sparking protests across the country.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Colombian survivors dig out after Hurricane Iota
Nearly all the infrastructure on the small island of Providencia, home to some 6,000 people near the coast of Central America, was damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Iota.
COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland
Coronavirus cases soar throughout Kansas, forcing rural doctors to call larger hospitals in search of an ICU beds.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos in 2020.
Our most popular Instagram photos of 2020
Our top Instagram posts in 2020.