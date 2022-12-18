Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Dec 18, 2022 | 11:51am EST

Pictures of the year: Extreme weather in 2022

Firefighters look on as the Oak Fire burns in Darrah in Mariposa County, California, July 22.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Firefighters look on as the Oak Fire burns in Darrah in Mariposa County, California, July 22.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2022
Firefighters look on as the Oak Fire burns in Darrah in Mariposa County, California, July 22.  REUTERS/David Swanson
Close
1 / 40
A man carrying a gun walks with a family on a flooded street after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in North Port, Florida, September 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man carrying a gun walks with a family on a flooded street after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in North Port, Florida, September 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2022
A man carrying a gun walks with a family on a flooded street after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in North Port, Florida, September 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 40
People sleep on the Yamuna river bed under a bridge on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 2. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People sleep on the Yamuna river bed under a bridge on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 2. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2022
People sleep on the Yamuna river bed under a bridge on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 2. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 40
Iranian women are pictured during a sandstorm at the Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq, May 23. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iranian women are pictured during a sandstorm at the Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq, May 23. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2022
Iranian women are pictured during a sandstorm at the Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq, May 23. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 40
Four-year-old Jackson Zoller excitedly hands family friend Elena Ozuna, 17, a doll while hunting for what he said was "treasure" in the remains of his neighbor's home which was levelled by a tornado in Arabi, St. Bernard Parish, in the outskirts of New Orleans, Louisiana, March 24. The Zoller family's residence, situated directly across the street, went unharmed. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Four-year-old Jackson Zoller excitedly hands family friend Elena Ozuna, 17, a doll while hunting for what he said was "treasure" in the remains of his neighbor's home which was levelled by a tornado in Arabi, St. Bernard Parish, in the outskirts of...more

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2022
Four-year-old Jackson Zoller excitedly hands family friend Elena Ozuna, 17, a doll while hunting for what he said was "treasure" in the remains of his neighbor's home which was levelled by a tornado in Arabi, St. Bernard Parish, in the outskirts of New Orleans, Louisiana, March 24. The Zoller family's residence, situated directly across the street, went unharmed. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
5 / 40
A man rides a boat past toll plaza amid flood water on main Indus highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 15.        REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man rides a boat past toll plaza amid flood water on main Indus highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 15.        REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A man rides a boat past toll plaza amid flood water on main Indus highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 15.        REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
6 / 40
Sand begins to surround houses close to the town of Ambovombe, Androy region, Madagascar, February 15. Four years of drought, along with deforestation caused by people burning or cutting down trees to make charcoal or to open up land for farming, have transformed the area into a dust bowl.        REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Sand begins to surround houses close to the town of Ambovombe, Androy region, Madagascar, February 15. Four years of drought, along with deforestation caused by people burning or cutting down trees to make charcoal or to open up land for farming,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Sand begins to surround houses close to the town of Ambovombe, Androy region, Madagascar, February 15. Four years of drought, along with deforestation caused by people burning or cutting down trees to make charcoal or to open up land for farming, have transformed the area into a dust bowl.        REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 40
A member of the Queen's Guard receives water to drink during a heat wave, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, July 18. REUTERS/John Sibley

A member of the Queen's Guard receives water to drink during a heat wave, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, July 18. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2022
A member of the Queen's Guard receives water to drink during a heat wave, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, July 18. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
8 / 40
A woman sits on the debris of her destroyed house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, February 7. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A woman sits on the debris of her destroyed house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, February 7. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 07, 2022
A woman sits on the debris of her destroyed house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, February 7. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 40
A fire engine drives during a wildfire in El Pont de Vilomara, north of Barcelona, Spain, July 18. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A fire engine drives during a wildfire in El Pont de Vilomara, north of Barcelona, Spain, July 18. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2022
A fire engine drives during a wildfire in El Pont de Vilomara, north of Barcelona, Spain, July 18. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
10 / 40
An aerial view shows a branch of the Loire River as historical drought hits France, in Loireauxence, France, August 16. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An aerial view shows a branch of the Loire River as historical drought hits France, in Loireauxence, France, August 16. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2022
An aerial view shows a branch of the Loire River as historical drought hits France, in Loireauxence, France, August 16. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
11 / 40
The Pipeline Fire leaves the mountains northeast of the San Francisco Peaks glowing with thousands of spot fires north of Flagstaff, Arizona, June 13.  Rob Schumacher/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pipeline Fire leaves the mountains northeast of the San Francisco Peaks glowing with thousands of spot fires north of Flagstaff, Arizona, June 13.  Rob Schumacher/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2022
The Pipeline Fire leaves the mountains northeast of the San Francisco Peaks glowing with thousands of spot fires north of Flagstaff, Arizona, June 13.  Rob Schumacher/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK
Close
12 / 40
A villager attempts to put out a brush fire with a mop during a drought in Xinyao village, Nanchang city, Jiangxi province, China, August 25.  REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A villager attempts to put out a brush fire with a mop during a drought in Xinyao village, Nanchang city, Jiangxi province, China, August 25.  REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2022
A villager attempts to put out a brush fire with a mop during a drought in Xinyao village, Nanchang city, Jiangxi province, China, August 25.  REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 40
Flood victims gather to receive food handout in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 14. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Flood victims gather to receive food handout in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 14. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Flood victims gather to receive food handout in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 14. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
14 / 40
An aircraft drops retardant on the Fairview Fire burning near Hemet, California, September 6.        REUTERS/David Swanson

An aircraft drops retardant on the Fairview Fire burning near Hemet, California, September 6.        REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2022
An aircraft drops retardant on the Fairview Fire burning near Hemet, California, September 6.        REUTERS/David Swanson
Close
15 / 40
People wade through the water as they look for shelter during a flood, amidst heavy rains that caused widespread flooding in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 18. REUTERS/Abdul Goni

People wade through the water as they look for shelter during a flood, amidst heavy rains that caused widespread flooding in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 18. REUTERS/Abdul Goni

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2022
People wade through the water as they look for shelter during a flood, amidst heavy rains that caused widespread flooding in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 18. REUTERS/Abdul Goni
Close
16 / 40
An aerial view of damaged boats and buildings after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Florida, September 29. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An aerial view of damaged boats and buildings after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Florida, September 29. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2022
An aerial view of damaged boats and buildings after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Florida, September 29. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 40
Phillip Young, a local resident from Jackson, Mississippi takes a break while helping local volunteers with the distribution of bottles of water as the city of Jackson and areas around are to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely after pumps at the water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people, in Jackson, Mississippi, August 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Phillip Young, a local resident from Jackson, Mississippi takes a break while helping local volunteers with the distribution of bottles of water as the city of Jackson and areas around are to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely after...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Phillip Young, a local resident from Jackson, Mississippi takes a break while helping local volunteers with the distribution of bottles of water as the city of Jackson and areas around are to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely after pumps at the water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people, in Jackson, Mississippi, August 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 40
Internally displaced Somali woman Habiba Bile stands near the carcass of her dead livestock following severe droughts near Dollow, Gedo Region, Somalia, May 26.        REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Internally displaced Somali woman Habiba Bile stands near the carcass of her dead livestock following severe droughts near Dollow, Gedo Region, Somalia, May 26.        REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Internally displaced Somali woman Habiba Bile stands near the carcass of her dead livestock following severe droughts near Dollow, Gedo Region, Somalia, May 26.        REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
19 / 40
A woman stands at her front door after heavy rains caused flood damage in KwaNdengezi, Durban, South Africa, April 12.        REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A woman stands at her front door after heavy rains caused flood damage in KwaNdengezi, Durban, South Africa, April 12.        REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A woman stands at her front door after heavy rains caused flood damage in KwaNdengezi, Durban, South Africa, April 12.        REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
20 / 40
Tina Ekiro from the Turkana pastoralist community affected by the worsening drought due to failed rain seasons, waters sheep from an open well dug on a dry riverbed in Loyoro village of Kalokol in Turkana, Kenya, September 28. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tina Ekiro from the Turkana pastoralist community affected by the worsening drought due to failed rain seasons, waters sheep from an open well dug on a dry riverbed in Loyoro village of Kalokol in Turkana, Kenya, September 28. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2022
Tina Ekiro from the Turkana pastoralist community affected by the worsening drought due to failed rain seasons, waters sheep from an open well dug on a dry riverbed in Loyoro village of Kalokol in Turkana, Kenya, September 28. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
21 / 40
The white-domed roof of the O2 arena is seen damaged by the wind, as a red weather warning was issued due to Storm Eunice, in London, Britain, February 18. REUTERS/May James

The white-domed roof of the O2 arena is seen damaged by the wind, as a red weather warning was issued due to Storm Eunice, in London, Britain, February 18. REUTERS/May James

Reuters / Friday, February 18, 2022
The white-domed roof of the O2 arena is seen damaged by the wind, as a red weather warning was issued due to Storm Eunice, in London, Britain, February 18. REUTERS/May James
Close
22 / 40
Birds fly on a smoggy morning in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 27. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Birds fly on a smoggy morning in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 27. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2022
Birds fly on a smoggy morning in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 27. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
23 / 40
A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, July 14.  REUTERS/David Swanson

A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, July 14.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, July 14.  REUTERS/David Swanson
Close
24 / 40
A cow moves past a burning car that, according to fire officials, caught fire by an electrical short circuit after it was stuck in a water-logged road following heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, July 11. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A cow moves past a burning car that, according to fire officials, caught fire by an electrical short circuit after it was stuck in a water-logged road following heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, July 11. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2022
A cow moves past a burning car that, according to fire officials, caught fire by an electrical short circuit after it was stuck in a water-logged road following heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, July 11. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
25 / 40
A shepherd watches a fire burning a wheat field between Tabara and Losacio, during the second heatwave of the year, in the province of Zamora, Spain, July 18. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

A shepherd watches a fire burning a wheat field between Tabara and Losacio, during the second heatwave of the year, in the province of Zamora, Spain, July 18. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2022
A shepherd watches a fire burning a wheat field between Tabara and Losacio, during the second heatwave of the year, in the province of Zamora, Spain, July 18. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Close
26 / 40
People search debris on the beach, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, February 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People search debris on the beach, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, February 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 08, 2022
People search debris on the beach, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, February 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
27 / 40
Water is dropped near a fireman standing on fire retardant painted hillside as the Fairview Fire burns near Hemet, California, September 6.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Water is dropped near a fireman standing on fire retardant painted hillside as the Fairview Fire burns near Hemet, California, September 6.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Water is dropped near a fireman standing on fire retardant painted hillside as the Fairview Fire burns near Hemet, California, September 6.  REUTERS/David Swanson
Close
28 / 40
A man helps a woman next to a damaged boat amid a downtown condominium after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in Fort Myers, Florida, September 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man helps a woman next to a damaged boat amid a downtown condominium after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in Fort Myers, Florida, September 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2022
A man helps a woman next to a damaged boat amid a downtown condominium after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in Fort Myers, Florida, September 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
29 / 40
A flood victim takes refuge along a road in a makeshift tent, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Mehar, Pakistan, August 29. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A flood victim takes refuge along a road in a makeshift tent, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Mehar, Pakistan, August 29. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2022
A flood victim takes refuge along a road in a makeshift tent, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Mehar, Pakistan, August 29. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
30 / 40
The carcass of an elephant that died during the drought is seen in the Shaba National Reserve, Isiolo county, Kenya, September 22. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The carcass of an elephant that died during the drought is seen in the Shaba National Reserve, Isiolo county, Kenya, September 22. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2022
The carcass of an elephant that died during the drought is seen in the Shaba National Reserve, Isiolo county, Kenya, September 22. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
31 / 40
A firefighter lights a backburn near Midpines Park along Highway 140 as the Oak Fire burns near Mariposa, California, July 22.  REUTERS/Tracy Barbutes

A firefighter lights a backburn near Midpines Park along Highway 140 as the Oak Fire burns near Mariposa, California, July 22.  REUTERS/Tracy Barbutes

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2022
A firefighter lights a backburn near Midpines Park along Highway 140 as the Oak Fire burns near Mariposa, California, July 22.  REUTERS/Tracy Barbutes
Close
32 / 40
A woman walks through a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado in Round Rock, Texas, March 22.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman walks through a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado in Round Rock, Texas, March 22.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2022
A woman walks through a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado in Round Rock, Texas, March 22.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
33 / 40
A view of pagodas on Louxingdun island that usually remains partially submerged under the water of Poyang Lake, which is facing low water levels due to a regional drought in Lushan, Jiangxi province, China, August 24.        REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of pagodas on Louxingdun island that usually remains partially submerged under the water of Poyang Lake, which is facing low water levels due to a regional drought in Lushan, Jiangxi province, China, August 24.        REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A view of pagodas on Louxingdun island that usually remains partially submerged under the water of Poyang Lake, which is facing low water levels due to a regional drought in Lushan, Jiangxi province, China, August 24.        REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
34 / 40
A child swims in the flood water caused by heavy rains as a passenger bus passes by, in Manila, Philippines, August 6. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

A child swims in the flood water caused by heavy rains as a passenger bus passes by, in Manila, Philippines, August 6. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2022
A child swims in the flood water caused by heavy rains as a passenger bus passes by, in Manila, Philippines, August 6. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Close
35 / 40
The Oak Fire burns in Darrah in Mariposa County, California, July 22.  REUTERS/David Swanson

The Oak Fire burns in Darrah in Mariposa County, California, July 22.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2022
The Oak Fire burns in Darrah in Mariposa County, California, July 22.  REUTERS/David Swanson
Close
36 / 40
Horses seek shelter as Fairview Fire burns near Hemet, California, September 5.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Horses seek shelter as Fairview Fire burns near Hemet, California, September 5.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Horses seek shelter as Fairview Fire burns near Hemet, California, September 5.  REUTERS/David Swanson
Close
37 / 40
An aerial view of Lake Powell is seen, where water levels have declined dramatically to lows not seen since it was filled in the 1960s as growing demand for water and climate change shrink the Colorado River and create challenges for business owners and recreation in Page, Arizona, April 20. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

An aerial view of Lake Powell is seen, where water levels have declined dramatically to lows not seen since it was filled in the 1960s as growing demand for water and climate change shrink the Colorado River and create challenges for business owners...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2022
An aerial view of Lake Powell is seen, where water levels have declined dramatically to lows not seen since it was filled in the 1960s as growing demand for water and climate change shrink the Colorado River and create challenges for business owners and recreation in Page, Arizona, April 20. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
38 / 40
A destroyed road is seen after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Brownville, Florida, October 4. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A destroyed road is seen after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Brownville, Florida, October 4. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2022
A destroyed road is seen after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Brownville, Florida, October 4. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
39 / 40
A boat sits on the dried basin of the La Boca dam as more than half of Mexico faces moderate to severe drought conditions, in Santiago, Mexico, March 22. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A boat sits on the dried basin of the La Boca dam as more than half of Mexico faces moderate to severe drought conditions, in Santiago, Mexico, March 22. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2022
A boat sits on the dried basin of the La Boca dam as more than half of Mexico faces moderate to severe drought conditions, in Santiago, Mexico, March 22. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our strangest, most unusual photos from 2022.

Dec 18 2022
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space in 2022.

Dec 18 2022
Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from around the world in 2022.

Dec 18 2022
Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top photos from protests around the world in 2022.

Dec 18 2022

MORE IN PICTURES

Messi celebrates World Cup win

Messi celebrates World Cup win

He has won a Copa America, 11 league titles, four Champions League titles, three Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups. Now he has the most coveted one of all.

Fan frenzy at Argentina's spectacular World Cup win

Fan frenzy at Argentina's spectacular World Cup win

In a tense and roller-coaster match played in Qatar in front of some 88,000 fans and hundreds of thousands more around the world, Argentina, led by star Lionel Messi, took home its third World Cup after beating France, the defending champions, 4-2 on penalties after drawing 3-3 after extra time.

Argentina beat France to win World Cup

Argentina beat France to win World Cup

Argentina wins the World Cup after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, following a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2022.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from around the world this year.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our strangest, most unusual photos from 2022.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space in 2022.

Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from around the world in 2022.

Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top photos from protests around the world in 2022.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast