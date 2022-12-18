Pictures of the year: Extreme weather in 2022
Firefighters look on as the Oak Fire burns in Darrah in Mariposa County, California, July 22. REUTERS/David Swanson
A man carrying a gun walks with a family on a flooded street after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in North Port, Florida, September 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People sleep on the Yamuna river bed under a bridge on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 2. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Iranian women are pictured during a sandstorm at the Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq, May 23. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Four-year-old Jackson Zoller excitedly hands family friend Elena Ozuna, 17, a doll while hunting for what he said was "treasure" in the remains of his neighbor's home which was levelled by a tornado in Arabi, St. Bernard Parish, in the outskirts of...more
A man rides a boat past toll plaza amid flood water on main Indus highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 15. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Sand begins to surround houses close to the town of Ambovombe, Androy region, Madagascar, February 15. Four years of drought, along with deforestation caused by people burning or cutting down trees to make charcoal or to open up land for farming,...more
A member of the Queen's Guard receives water to drink during a heat wave, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, July 18. REUTERS/John Sibley
A woman sits on the debris of her destroyed house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, February 7. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A fire engine drives during a wildfire in El Pont de Vilomara, north of Barcelona, Spain, July 18. REUTERS/Albert Gea
An aerial view shows a branch of the Loire River as historical drought hits France, in Loireauxence, France, August 16. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Pipeline Fire leaves the mountains northeast of the San Francisco Peaks glowing with thousands of spot fires north of Flagstaff, Arizona, June 13. Rob Schumacher/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK
A villager attempts to put out a brush fire with a mop during a drought in Xinyao village, Nanchang city, Jiangxi province, China, August 25. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Flood victims gather to receive food handout in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 14. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An aircraft drops retardant on the Fairview Fire burning near Hemet, California, September 6. REUTERS/David Swanson
People wade through the water as they look for shelter during a flood, amidst heavy rains that caused widespread flooding in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 18. REUTERS/Abdul Goni
An aerial view of damaged boats and buildings after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Florida, September 29. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Phillip Young, a local resident from Jackson, Mississippi takes a break while helping local volunteers with the distribution of bottles of water as the city of Jackson and areas around are to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely after...more
Internally displaced Somali woman Habiba Bile stands near the carcass of her dead livestock following severe droughts near Dollow, Gedo Region, Somalia, May 26. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A woman stands at her front door after heavy rains caused flood damage in KwaNdengezi, Durban, South Africa, April 12. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Tina Ekiro from the Turkana pastoralist community affected by the worsening drought due to failed rain seasons, waters sheep from an open well dug on a dry riverbed in Loyoro village of Kalokol in Turkana, Kenya, September 28. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The white-domed roof of the O2 arena is seen damaged by the wind, as a red weather warning was issued due to Storm Eunice, in London, Britain, February 18. REUTERS/May James
Birds fly on a smoggy morning in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 27. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, July 14. REUTERS/David Swanson
A cow moves past a burning car that, according to fire officials, caught fire by an electrical short circuit after it was stuck in a water-logged road following heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, July 11. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A shepherd watches a fire burning a wheat field between Tabara and Losacio, during the second heatwave of the year, in the province of Zamora, Spain, July 18. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
People search debris on the beach, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, February 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Water is dropped near a fireman standing on fire retardant painted hillside as the Fairview Fire burns near Hemet, California, September 6. REUTERS/David Swanson
A man helps a woman next to a damaged boat amid a downtown condominium after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in Fort Myers, Florida, September 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A flood victim takes refuge along a road in a makeshift tent, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Mehar, Pakistan, August 29. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
The carcass of an elephant that died during the drought is seen in the Shaba National Reserve, Isiolo county, Kenya, September 22. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A firefighter lights a backburn near Midpines Park along Highway 140 as the Oak Fire burns near Mariposa, California, July 22. REUTERS/Tracy Barbutes
A woman walks through a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado in Round Rock, Texas, March 22. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A view of pagodas on Louxingdun island that usually remains partially submerged under the water of Poyang Lake, which is facing low water levels due to a regional drought in Lushan, Jiangxi province, China, August 24. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A child swims in the flood water caused by heavy rains as a passenger bus passes by, in Manila, Philippines, August 6. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
The Oak Fire burns in Darrah in Mariposa County, California, July 22. REUTERS/David Swanson
Horses seek shelter as Fairview Fire burns near Hemet, California, September 5. REUTERS/David Swanson
An aerial view of Lake Powell is seen, where water levels have declined dramatically to lows not seen since it was filled in the 1960s as growing demand for water and climate change shrink the Colorado River and create challenges for business owners...more
A destroyed road is seen after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Brownville, Florida, October 4. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A boat sits on the dried basin of the La Boca dam as more than half of Mexico faces moderate to severe drought conditions, in Santiago, Mexico, March 22. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
