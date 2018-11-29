Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 29, 2018 | 8:05am EST

Pictures of the year: Fashion

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in the Manhattan, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Models present creations at the Bora Aksu show during London Fashion Week, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Model Madeline Stuart sits in the back of a taxi cab after walking in a runway show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2018. Stuart, 21, is the first person with Down's syndrome to ever stride down a runway as a model during New York Fashion Week. With more than 60 catwalks under her belt in cities including London, Paris and Dubai, Madeline's disability has not appeared to be a hindrance. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Jennifer Lawrence wearing Christian Dior at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
An attendee sits in the front row at the Nonie Spring/Summer 2019 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Models wait backstage before designer Lino Villaventura presents her collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Model present creations by Emilia Wickstead for Matchesfashion.com during Australian Fashion Week, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A model presents a creation by designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 show in Paris, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Model Coco Rocha and her daughter present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 collection in Paris, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A model presents a creation for a make-up styling show by Mao Geping during China Fashion Week, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Models present creations from the Patricia Viera collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Models display creations during the Burberry show at London Fashion Week, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Adriana Lima walks with other models during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 show in Paris, France, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
Models present creations from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Models rehearse before the The Blonds Fall 2018 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A dancer performs during a rehearsal before the Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Models present creations from Maria Escote's Fall/Winter 2018 collection during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in Manhattan, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
British model Cara Delevingne arrives to attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, October 12, 2018. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Models wait backstage before designer Fernanda Yamamoto presents her collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A model presents a creation by designer Iris Van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 show in Paris, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
