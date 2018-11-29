Pictures of the year: Fashion
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in the Manhattan, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations at the Bora Aksu show during London Fashion Week, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2018. ...more
Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Model Madeline Stuart sits in the back of a taxi cab after walking in a runway show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2018. Stuart, 21, is the first person with Down's syndrome to ever stride down a runway as a model during New York Fashion...more
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jennifer Lawrence wearing Christian Dior at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An attendee sits in the front row at the Nonie Spring/Summer 2019 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wait backstage before designer Lino Villaventura presents her collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Model present creations by Emilia Wickstead for Matchesfashion.com during Australian Fashion Week, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 show in Paris, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Coco Rocha and her daughter present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 collection in Paris, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A model presents a creation for a make-up styling show by Mao Geping during China Fashion Week, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations from the Patricia Viera collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models display creations during the Burberry show at London Fashion Week, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Adriana Lima walks with other models during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 show in Paris, France, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models rehearse before the The Blonds Fall 2018 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A dancer performs during a rehearsal before the Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations from Maria Escote's Fall/Winter 2018 collection during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in Manhattan, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
British model Cara Delevingne arrives to attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, October 12, 2018. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
Models wait backstage before designer Fernanda Yamamoto presents her collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation by designer Iris Van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 show in Paris, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions
Several thousand Central American migrants languished in filthy, overcrowded conditions within sight of the U.S., facing sickness and indefinite waits amid...
Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships
Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, a move that risks...
MORE IN PICTURES
Christmas at the White House
A preview of Christmas at the White House.
Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions
Several thousand Central American migrants languished in filthy, overcrowded conditions within sight of the U.S., facing sickness and indefinite waits amid shifting U.S. border policies that barred them from crossing.
Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships
Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, a move that risks igniting a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
NASA's InSight lands on Mars
NASA s Mars science lander InSight touched down safely on the surface of the Red Planet to begin its two-year mission as the first spacecraft designed to explore the deep interior of another world.
School in the ruins of Raqqa
More than a year since the defeat of Islamic State in Raqqa, many of the city s school buildings are lying in rubble and playgrounds are dotted with wrecked cars.