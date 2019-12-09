Edition:
Pictures of the year: Fashion

Cardi B. arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Models present creations by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show in Paris, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2019
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by the late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Bella Hadid and models enjoy beverages after presenting creations from the Ralph Lauren collection during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A fashionista poses for photographers at London Fashion Week Men's in London, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A model presents a creation during the Julien Macdonald show at London Fashion Week, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Lady Gaga arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Models present creations from the Oscar de la Renta collection before the show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for his label Off-White during Women's Fashion Week in Paris, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
An unidentified woman from the audience joins the models for the final walk of Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Paris Fashion Week, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Models prepare backstage ahead of the Bobby Abley show at London Fashion Week, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Transgender model Jessica Cortez is prepared backstage before the CHULO underwear show during New York Fashion Week, which raised money for transgender and cisgender young women victims of violence, in New York, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A model presents a creation adorned with images of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during the pushBUTTON show at London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A model prepares backstage before the Philipp Plein A/W 19 Dinner Show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Model Daisy-May Demetre, 9 year-old double amputee who will walk the runway during Paris Fashion Week, is seen during a photo shoot a day before the show of luxury children's wear label Lulu et Gigi in Paris, France, September, 26, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Models stand in robes during rehearsals before the presentation of Alexander Wang's AW Collection 1 at the Rockefeller Center in New York, May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
Models present creations during the Roksanda catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Model Gigi Hadid prepares backstage at the Michael Kors collection runway show during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Jared Leto arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Naomi Campbell presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for Dior in Paris, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
