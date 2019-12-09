Pictures of the year: Fashion
Cardi B. arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show in Paris, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by the late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week,...more
Models present creations by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Bella Hadid and models enjoy beverages after presenting creations from the Ralph Lauren collection during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A fashionista poses for photographers at London Fashion Week Men's in London, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A model presents a creation during the Julien Macdonald show at London Fashion Week, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Lady Gaga arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Models present creations from the Oscar de la Renta collection before the show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for his label Off-White during Women's Fashion Week in Paris, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
An unidentified woman from the audience joins the models for the final walk of Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Paris Fashion Week, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models prepare backstage ahead of the Bobby Abley show at London Fashion Week, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Transgender model Jessica Cortez is prepared backstage before the CHULO underwear show during New York Fashion Week, which raised money for transgender and cisgender young women victims of violence, in New York, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation adorned with images of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during the pushBUTTON show at London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model prepares backstage before the Philipp Plein A/W 19 Dinner Show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation by designer Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Model Daisy-May Demetre, 9 year-old double amputee who will walk the runway during Paris Fashion Week, is seen during a photo shoot a day before the show of luxury children's wear label Lulu et Gigi in Paris, France, September, 26, 2019....more
Models stand in robes during rehearsals before the presentation of Alexander Wang's AW Collection 1 at the Rockefeller Center in New York, May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations during the Roksanda catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Model Gigi Hadid prepares backstage at the Michael Kors collection runway show during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jared Leto arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Naomi Campbell presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for Dior in Paris, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A model presents a creation by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
