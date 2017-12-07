Pictures of the year: Fashion
Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in...more
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store on the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cara Delevingne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fashion model and former refugee Halima Aden, who is breaking boundaries as the first hijab-wearing model gracing magazine covers and walking in high-profile runway shows, poses during a shoot at a studio in New York City, .August 28, 2017....more
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner
A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, France, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before walking in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by members of the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. Jensen aims to increase...more
Models display creations from the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model is styled before the Fashion East presentation during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a men's fashion show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia, May 16, 2017....more
A model displays a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents creation by designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii from their Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2017 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina
