Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 4, 2020 | 7:47am EST

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Designer Olivier Rousteing presents his Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection show for Balmain during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris, France, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Members of an internet celebrity model group "Glamma Beijing" (L-R), Lin Wei, 65, &nbsp;Sun Yang, 64, Wang Xinghuo, 70, and Wang Nianwen, 74, wear traditional Chinese dresses during a video shooting in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) area, China August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Oscar de la Renta Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Kaia Gerber and other models present creations by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear show for Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Models present creations from Dior's Cruise 2021 collection during a live-streamed runway show without an audience due to the coronavirus outbreak, at the Piazza del Duomo, in Lecce, Italy July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Models prepare backstage before the TianXi Spring/Summer 2021 show by Tia Su during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A model presents a creation during a Crimean Fashion Week show near the White Rock, also known as Aq-Qaya, outside Belogorsk, Crimea September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A model is prepared backstage at the Bora Aksu show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A model presents a creation by designer Bruno Sialelli as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection for Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A model poses backstage during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, Russia October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2020 collection show for Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris, France, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A model presents a creation at the Heaven&nbsp;Gaia Spring/Summer 2021 show&nbsp;by Xiong Ying, during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, France, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A model presents a creation by designer Yuima Nakazato as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection in Paris, France, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
A model presents a creation at the Richard Quinn show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
A model presents a creation by designer Daniel Roseberry as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection for Schiaparelli in Paris, France, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A model presents creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
