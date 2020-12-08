Edition:
Pictures of the year: Grim toll of the coronavirus

Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to COVID-19, during a viewing service at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, New York City, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a nurse who died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy were struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A man wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) carries his three-month-old baby who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who had been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan worked at a care home and died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, U.S. November 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Multiple members of the medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year old patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A worker with Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas at his house, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A rose sits between the hands of a person who died of COVID-19 at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Health workers wearing protective gear are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Bodies are buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on the sidewalk after it was left it there, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Accompanied by two of her children, Gina Claudio, the widow of Miguel Mart'nez Ortiz, holds the flag that draped the casket of her late husband, the first Puerto Rican police officer to die of the coronavirus, following his funeral ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico April 28, 2020. He will be promoted posthumously to the rank of sergeant. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Biohazard warning signs are placed on the coffins of people who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary near the city of Charleroi, Belgium April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as he blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings, including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk in the Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from emergency services as he suffered breathing problems, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from COVID-19, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated against when she and her husband contracted the virus. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a resident funeral director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, positions a deceased person in the basement prep area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services in Harlem, New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. "You want six limos and you want them painted pink? Yes. Now, we're like: you want a cremation? I'm sorry, no. You want a burial and you already have a plot and everything? Sorry, no. We don't have any room," Weinrieb said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment carries the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Pallbearers wearing personal protective equipment carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus, inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, U.S. November 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A gravedigger rests at Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) who volunteered to work in a cemetery burns clothes they used for burial, near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, which is dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus, on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A cemetery worker is disinfected after the funeral of a woman, who died of COVID-19 at the Santa Tecla cemetery in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the Camaraipi River where she lived, in the municipality of Breves, Marajo island, Para state, Brazil, June 10, 2020. "To be honest, there are a lot of negative thoughts among us," said Felipe Costa Silva, Bizerra da Silva's nephew. "How long is this going to last for? How many people are going to die?" REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk" for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband Lorenzo Marianelli in Pisa, Italy, March 31, 2020. Looking after patients suffering from COVID-19, Bartalena has had to change the way she interacts with her family when she gets home from the hospital - she uses a separate bathroom from her husband and four-year-old daughter, eats meals in a separate area, and sleeps alone in her daughter's bedroom. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
The dead body of a man who had collapsed on the sidewalk is seen during a curfew to ease the outbreak of the coronavirus in Guayaquil, Ecuador March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Maria Alarcon, 54, is comforted by her children Sulin Sarango, 25, and Angel Sarango, 34, during the burial of her husband Angel Sarango, 74, who died that day after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, at the cemetery El Cementerio General de Puerto Chanduy in Chanduy, Ecuador, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula, who died of COVID-19, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A local resident waits to be examined after she was isolated due to coronavirus symptoms, inside an isolation tent for suspected cases at the army field hospital in Touba, Senegal May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Doctor Islam Muradov (R) performs emergency surgery in the operating room of the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 named after O. Filatov, which delivers treatment to coronavirus patients in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat COVID-19 patients on the outskirts of Wuhan, China January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 while hooked up to a ventilator as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her prematurely born baby, after she was released from the hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives matter" as she puts on personal protective equipment before leaving her home in Parque das Trios, in the Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, April 26, 2020. "Our people are dying from this disease here and they are not being recognized as indigenous people by the state and Sesai," said Santos. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A funeral takes place on Good Friday as Italy celebrates Easter under lockdown in Venice, Italy April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter Lori Spencer, in Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived COVID-19 after six weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
COVID-19 patients are seen in treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, Russia November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. More than 700 passengers and crew on board tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14 died. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, where a temporary morgue was set up in Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez, who died of COVID-19, in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A medical staff of Global Response Management measure vital signs of a migrant patient in isolation, suspected of having COVID-19, at a migrant encampment where more than 2,000 people live while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, where at least 43 people have died since the start of the pandemic, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential COVID-19 patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A man wearing protective gear mourns next to the body of his father, who died from COVID-19, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Hospital staff do yoga stretches and breathing exercises in the intensive care unit at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A worker with Funeral SOS in the city of Manaus prepares coffins in Manaus, Brazil April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A medical worker prepares for a procedure with a patient in the intensive care unit of the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where COVID-19 patients are treated, in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A hospital bed is seen next to the morgue of 'Hospital de Clinicas' during the coronavirus outbreak in La Paz, Bolivia August 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
