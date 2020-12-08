Pictures of the year: Grim toll of the coronavirus
Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to COVID-19, during a viewing service at International Funeral & Cremation Services in...more
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a nurse who died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy were struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020....more
A man wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) carries his three-month-old baby who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested...more
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan worked at a care home and died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, U.S. November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Multiple members of the medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year old patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A worker with Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas at his house, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rose sits between the hands of a person who died of COVID-19 at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Health workers wearing protective gear are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Bodies are buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on the sidewalk after it was left it there, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Accompanied by two of her children, Gina Claudio, the widow of Miguel Mart'nez Ortiz, holds the flag that draped the casket of her late husband, the first Puerto Rican police officer to die of the coronavirus, following his funeral ceremony in San...more
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Biohazard warning signs are placed on the coffins of people who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary near the city of Charleroi, Belgium April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as he blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings, including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown in Caloocan,...more
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk in the Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from emergency services as he suffered breathing problems, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to...more
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus, in Glen...more
A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from COVID-19, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated...more
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a resident funeral director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, positions a deceased person in the basement prep area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services in Harlem, New York City, New York,...more
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment carries the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pallbearers wearing personal protective equipment carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus, inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more
A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A gravedigger rests at Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) who volunteered to work in a cemetery burns clothes they used for burial, near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, which is dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus, on the outskirts of the holy...more
A cemetery worker is disinfected after the funeral of a woman, who died of COVID-19 at the Santa Tecla cemetery in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the Camaraipi...more
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk" for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from...more
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband Lorenzo Marianelli in Pisa, Italy, March 31, 2020....more
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The dead body of a man who had collapsed on the sidewalk is seen during a curfew to ease the outbreak of the coronavirus in Guayaquil, Ecuador March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Maria Alarcon, 54, is comforted by her children Sulin Sarango, 25, and Angel Sarango, 34, during the burial of her husband Angel Sarango, 74, who died that day after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, at the cemetery El Cementerio General...more
A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris,...more
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula, who died of COVID-19, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A local resident waits to be examined after she was isolated due to coronavirus symptoms, inside an isolation tent for suspected cases at the army field hospital in Touba, Senegal May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Doctor Islam Muradov (R) performs emergency surgery in the operating room of the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 named after O. Filatov, which delivers treatment to coronavirus patients in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat COVID-19 patients on the outskirts of Wuhan, China January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 while hooked up to a ventilator as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her prematurely born baby, after she was released from the hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May...more
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, wears a face mask...more
A funeral takes place on Good Friday as Italy celebrates Easter under lockdown in Venice, Italy April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter Lori Spencer, in Kirkland,...more
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived COVID-19 after six weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020....more
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
COVID-19 patients are seen in treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, Russia November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. More than 700 passengers and crew on board tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14 died....more
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, where a temporary morgue was set up in Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez, who died of COVID-19, in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A medical staff of Global Response Management measure vital signs of a migrant patient in isolation, suspected of having COVID-19, at a migrant encampment where more than 2,000 people live while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico April...more
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, where at least 43 people have died since the start of the pandemic, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne...more
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential COVID-19 patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A man wearing protective gear mourns next to the body of his father, who died from COVID-19, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hospital staff do yoga stretches and breathing exercises in the intensive care unit at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A worker with Funeral SOS in the city of Manaus prepares coffins in Manaus, Brazil April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A medical worker prepares for a procedure with a patient in the intensive care unit of the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where COVID-19 patients are treated, in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A hospital bed is seen next to the morgue of 'Hospital de Clinicas' during the coronavirus outbreak in La Paz, Bolivia August 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
