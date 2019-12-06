Edition:
Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Hoarfrost-covered trees are seen on a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky over Lake Ladoga in Leningrad Region, Russia September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Giant fennel plants are seen on a hillside overlooking Gnejna Bay, outside the village of Mgarr, Malta March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Creeping desert sands surround the Royal Cemeteries of Meroe Pyramids in Begrawiya at River Nile State, Sudan November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

The snow-covered landscape is seen near Menzingen, Switzerland February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Low-water levels are seen after a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

An aerial view of tulip fields near the city of Creil, Netherlands April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Horses run on the grassland of Ujimqin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Charred trees are pictured at the Nembi Guasu conservation area in Charagua, Bolivia, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Water flows around ice, formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, due to subzero temperatures, viewed from the Canadian side, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

The U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou near Nantes, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A man walks on a tsunami wall at Otsuchi Bay near the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium in Unosumai, Japan September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during Stage 2 from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona, Peru of the Dakar Rally, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Kyrgyz guards of honor walk away after a welcoming ceremony attended by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Morning fog is seen in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Fisherman Jose da Cruz, who is known by the nickname Vampire because of his distinctive teeth, walks holding a sack filled with crabs he caught at mangrove forests on the Caratingui river, in Cairu, state of Bahia, Brazil, April 3, 2019. Cruz's average daily catch is half of what it was 10 years ago. In that time, the water line has advanced 3 meters inland from where it used to be, according to Cruz. "Nature is upset. ... In Antarctica, it's melting, nature is melting," he said. "People, you have to have some awareness about what is happening. It's clear what is happening." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A tourist takes a selfie photograph in an area forbidden to walking, overlooking the waterfalls in Gullfoss, Iceland September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Clouds gather but produce no rain as cracks are seen in the dried-up municipal dam in drought-stricken Graaff-Reinet, South Africa, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Mist clears away on a sunny autumn day in the Valley de Joux near Le Chenit, Switzerland, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district as a cyclist rides through Richmond Park in London, Britain, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A car drives along a 3 mile long road, which is supervised by regional traffic services to connect the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River during winter season, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

People take a swim on the shores of the Dead Sea near Amman, Jordan October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Hot air balloons fly over Qicai Danxia scenic area during a hot air balloon festival in Zhangye, Gansu province, China July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

A yacht sails past the breakwater and lighthouse at the entrance to Grand Harbour as a rainbow is seen after heavy rainfall at sunset in Valletta, Malta May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Poppies are seen in full bloom during spring in Aleppo governorate, Syria April 14, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

An aerial view of a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A couple rides a boat underneath cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

The sunset is seen during a poor air quality day in Bangkok, Thailand, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy sits by the swimming pool at the Israeli settlement of Vered Yericho in the occupied West Bank September 11, 2019. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Sheep and a bird drink from a pool on the riverbed of the Darling River in Menindee, Australia, September 27, 2019. Prolonged drought exacerbated by demands on water resources by irrigators and cities means the Darling River (Barka) is running dry. The towns of Menindee and Wilcannia avoid drinking tap water, relying instead on charity donations of water and rain tank water for potable uses. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Members of the Dolphin winter swimming club swim in the icy waters of the Yenisei River during their weekly bathing session, with the air temperature at about 18.4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 28 degrees Celsius), in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Synchronous fireflies, which appear annually for roughly two and a half weeks typically from the middle of May until the beginning of June, light up along the Bluff Trail at Congaree National Park in Hopkins, South Carolina, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

A view through mist shows the Kirk of Saint Mary Magdalene in Primorsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A group of scientists from the Austrian Institute for Interdisciplinary Mountain Research crosses the Jamtalferner glacier near Galtuer, Austria, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

An aerial view shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, a key infrastructure in the Greater Bay Area project, during sunrise off Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Tricia Cheshire, a resident of Amelia Island sunbathes for the last few minutes before storms hit the coast before Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Norwegian soldiers stand guard in front of a temporary command center camp during "Reindeer 2", a Norwegian-U.S. military drill, in Setermoen, Norway, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

