Pictures of the year: Landscapes
A full moon rises behind St Michael's Tower on Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, England January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A man holds his daughter in the palm of his hand in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A murmuration of migrating starlings flies in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, southern Israel January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A field of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A man fishes near Troitskiy bridge on a foggy morning in Saint Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Beach-goers stand on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A tram rides along a street on a frosty day in Omsk, Russia November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager via REUTERS
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China August 10, 2020. REUTER/Aly Song
A woman carrying a basket walks through a rice field in south Kashmir's Tral town, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman reads a book at Chobhar, a picnic spot, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People walk across the medieval Charles Bridge as the sun rises in Prague, Czech Republic, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky behind St Mark's Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification near the village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, Malta July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An inspector rides a horse around Ile-Alatau National Park in the mountains near Almaty, Kazakhstan November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A person looks at the rainbow and heavy rain from a distance while walking along an empty beach in Dublin, Ireland, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A 70-meter long wing of a wind turbine is seen on its way to the Guleslettene wind park near Floro, Norway June 17, 2020. Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
Kilchurn Castle is reflected in Loch Awe near Dalmally, Scotland, Britain January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province, China, September 27, 2020. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global...more
A deserted street is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during a coronavirus curfew in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mist hangs over Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Italian alpine rescuers climb a frozen waterfall in Malga Ciapela, Italy, February 11, 2020. Twice a month throughout the year, members of the Italian Alpine Rescue Service (CNSAS), many of whom are volunteers, gather for avalanche training 2,000...more
A deer crosses the road as the sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district in Richmond Park in London, Britain, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
People visit a snow sculpture prepared for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Drax power station is pictured during sunset in Drax, North Yorkshire, Britain, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest blue as they form a carpet, are pictured in the Hallerbos, also known as the "Blue Forest", near Halle, Belgium April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Andrew Kwok returns home from fishing to his farmhouse in Lok Ma Chau village in Hong Kong, China. Shenzhen's high rise building can be seen in the distance. Picture taken October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An Afghan man carries boiled eggs for sale on snow-covered Qargha Lake in Kabul, Afghanistan February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Buildings in a densely populated area of Cairo, Egypt are seen from a plane window, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Bioluminescent algae glows in the crashing waves as a lifeguard tower sits on an empty beach in Encinitas, California, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Large waves hit the harbor wall at Newhaven, southern Britain, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The sun sets behind a tree as a heatwave hits France, in Baralle, France, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A teenager jumps from floe to floe during an ice drift in Amur Bay in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
The Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River are seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A jogger runs beside ice-covered trees near Albispass mountain pass, Switzerland January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Stars are seen in the night sky over Mount Elbrus in the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
