Pictures | Fri Dec 18, 2020 | 9:27am EST

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

A field of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Large waves hit the harbor wall at Newhaven, southern Britain, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A jogger runs beside ice-covered trees near Albispass mountain pass, Switzerland January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Stars are seen in the night sky over Mount Elbrus in the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A man fishes near Troitskiy bridge on a foggy morning in Saint Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest blue as they form a carpet, are pictured in the Hallerbos, also known as the "Blue Forest", near Halle, Belgium April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
A full moon rises behind St Michael's Tower on Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, England January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
A man holds his daughter in the palm of his hand in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
A murmuration of migrating starlings flies in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, southern Israel January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Beach-goers stand on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A tram rides along a street on a frosty day in Omsk, Russia November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China August 10, 2020. REUTER/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A woman carrying a basket walks through a rice field in south Kashmir's Tral town, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A woman reads a book at Chobhar, a picnic spot, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
People walk across the medieval Charles Bridge as the sun rises in Prague, Czech Republic, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky behind St Mark's Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification near the village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, Malta July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
An inspector rides a horse around Ile-Alatau National Park in the mountains near Almaty, Kazakhstan November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A person looks at the rainbow and heavy rain from a distance while walking along an empty beach in Dublin, Ireland, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A 70-meter long wing of a wind turbine is seen on its way to the Guleslettene wind park near Floro, Norway June 17, 2020. Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
Kilchurn Castle is reflected in Loch Awe near Dalmally, Scotland, Britain January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province, China, September 27, 2020. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable change and raises the prospect of crippling, long-term water shortages, scientists say. The largest glacier in the 800-km (500-mile) mountain chain on the arid northeastern edge of the Tibetan plateau has retreated about 450 meters since the 1950s, when researchers set up China's first monitoring station to study it. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A deserted street is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during a coronavirus curfew in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Mist hangs over Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Italian alpine rescuers climb a frozen waterfall in Malga Ciapela, Italy, February 11, 2020. Twice a month throughout the year, members of the Italian Alpine Rescue Service (CNSAS), many of whom are volunteers, gather for avalanche training 2,000 meters up mountains in the Dolomites. The Italian Alps are heavily affected by climate change with a constant temperature increase and more extreme weather fronts, resulting in shrinking glaciers and the risk of avalanches becoming more common. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A deer crosses the road as the sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district in Richmond Park in London, Britain, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
People visit a snow sculpture prepared for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Drax power station is pictured during sunset in Drax, North Yorkshire, Britain, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Andrew Kwok returns home from fishing to his farmhouse in Lok Ma Chau village in Hong Kong, China. Shenzhen's high rise building can be seen in the distance. Picture taken October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
An Afghan man carries boiled eggs for sale on snow-covered Qargha Lake in Kabul, Afghanistan February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Buildings in a densely populated area of Cairo, Egypt are seen from a plane window, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Bioluminescent algae glows in the crashing waves as a lifeguard tower sits on an empty beach in Encinitas, California, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
The sun sets behind a tree as a heatwave hits France, in Baralle, France, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
A teenager jumps from floe to floe during an ice drift in Amur Bay in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
The Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River are seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
