Pictures of the year: Life under coronavirus lockdown

A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years old, is seen in classroom at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, proposed by the mayor of Borgosesia Paolo Tiramani, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

