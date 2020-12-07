Pictures of the year: Life under coronavirus lockdown
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Plants are placed in people's seats during a rehearsal as the Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after lockdown, in Barcelona, Spain June 22, 2020....more
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, northern Italy, March 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's coronavirus rules, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020....more
People stand in a queue to receive food aid at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium suburb in Pretoria, South Africa, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park, following the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Felix Hassebroek wears a salad spinner bowl and makes a face in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Su Sevda Uzun dances from a terrace of her friend's home while she is accompanied by musicians Hakan Kaya and Alper Kalayciklioglu, one of the performances they organize regularly for their neighbors as the spread of the coronavirus continues in...more
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A homeless man holds up a sign outside Westminster underground station that reads "Self isolate? Sorry but if you did not notice, I'm homeless. What about us Boris, where we gunna isolate? Help!" in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah...more
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through go-go dance tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in the wake of coronavirus restrictions in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Terray...more
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the coronavirus lockdown in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Girls hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine in Metro Manila, Philippines, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the lockdown rules after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chickens are seen in a classroom converted into a poultry house because of COVID-19 in the town of Wang'uru, Kenya, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone
A woman works in a house with her cat while people are forced to work from home in Sassenheim, Netherlands October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches his team's match against Liverpool at home, as Premier League play resumes behind closed doors, in London, Britain, June 21, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Reuters photographer Nora Savosnick's parents Mats Haraldsson and Chava Savosnick argue over what to watch on television, as Nora completes 14 days of quarantine since arriving from New York, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Oslo, Norway, March...more
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, uses laptops to conduct an online meeting with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal began offering sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed...more
Demonstrators against U.S. President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A Turin Red Cross volunteer rests at their headquarters on Easter Sunday in Turin, Italy, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in...more
A discarded disposable glove is seen flying in the wind in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglas bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, during a presentation in Cormeilles-en-Parisis, near Paris, France, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, July 23, 2020. Suzhou, one of the world's largest bridal goods exporters, is feeling the chill as couples all over...more
Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris, France, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months after Italy allowed families to see each other again as the country began a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Visitors view panoramic city scenes from the 1,815-foot (553-meter) high CN Tower, which reopened for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were imposed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Israeli couple Roni Ben-Ari and Yonatan Meushar dance as they get married at Ein Hemed Forest Wedding Venue which offered free, small-scale weddings for young couples whose weddings could not take place as planned due to coronavirus restrictions in...more
Teacher Maura Silva, who works for public school Escola Municipal Frei Vicente de Salvador and who created a "hug kit" using plastic covers, hugs her student Estefany dos Santos at Estefany's home, in the 77 Padre Miguel slum in Rio de Janeiro,...more
Nurses care for newborns in the Hotel Venice owned by BioTexCom clinic in Kiev, Ukraine May 14, 2020. At least 50 babies born to surrogate mothers were stranded in a Ukrainian clinic as the coronavirus lockdown prevented their foreign adoptive...more
Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings were suspended in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Matias...more
Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Arin Yoon
Fans wearing protective masks react while enjoying a band's performance at Hidden Agenda: This Town Needs (TTN) Live House during the club's last concert as business plummets due to the fear of the coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China February 27, 2020....more
Children play in a mud pool during the Online Boryeong Mud Festival at their home during a live streaming event, in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming of age for 15-year-olds) in Havana, Cuba, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People stand in a line during a lockdown in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A passage is blocked by barricades and shared bicycles in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Roberto Ruiz visits his mother, Elena Filippi, 80, in a retirement residence and talks with her through a transparent separation screen on Mother's Day in Vina del Mar, Chile May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Louise Gombeer, suffering from COVID-19, looks out of the window on her 100th birthday at the house for elderly "Melopee" in Brussels, Belgium, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A waste collector stands inside a truck at a landfill site in New Delhi, India, July 9, 2020. Increasing amounts of biomedical waste have been arriving at the dump - a result, experts say, of the pandemic and a huge risk for those who work there....more
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the way the government distributed relief food and the lockdown in Kampala, Uganda May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
A man wearing a surgical mask as a G-string walks past a woman on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Customers in flight seats use virtual reality (VR) devices at First Airlines, which provides VR flight experiences including 360-degree tours of cities and meals, amid the pandemic in Tokyo, Japan August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, after the government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown in...more
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Melissa Kabore, 4, jumps over a puddle at Pissy informal granite quarry, as schools closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years old, is seen in classroom at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, proposed by the mayor of Borgosesia...more
Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An artist performs as screens show audience via Zoom during the first six-hour online music festival at a studio in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Alice, 5, grabs her books that fell down after her daily study session at home during a lockdown in Santo Andre, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Dominic Townsend and Steve Pond play indoor golf at The Prince, a pub they share an apartment above and say are lucky enough to be stuck in during lockdown in London, Britain April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Team GB gymnast Dominick Cunningham trains at a horse stables in Walsall, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Women wearing face masks sunbathe at the Malvarrosa beach, as some Spanish provinces eased lockdown restrictions, in Valencia, Spain, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An Iranian couple watches a movie in a drive-in cinema at the Milad Tower parking space in Tehran, Iran, May 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is seen before leaving home for his vaccination, in Hanoi, Vietnam April 13, 2020. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started strict...more
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Kilian, 6, wears a protective face mask as he jumps from a bench, after restrictions were partially lifted for children, in Igualada, Spain April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip, 18, crowns herself while celebrating her canceled prom night at home in San Diego, California, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduates from nursing school at Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Muay Thai fighters perform at Walking Street inside an empty bar, lacking tourists, in Pattaya, Thailand March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Personal trainer Flo Dowler leads the residents of Napier Avenue in a fitness class in Fulham, West London, Britain May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Yang Guangyu, 54, a barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 11, 2020....more
The owner of the bar, Tracie England, sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall', set up in order to protect patrons from the coronavirus, at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Dummies replace the audience during the KBO baseball match between SK Wyverns and Hanwha Eagles at Munhak Baseball Stadium in Incheon, South Korea, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Archbishop Francois Touvet waves to attendees after France's first ever drive-in mass in Chalons-en-Champagne, after the country began a gradual end to lockdown, near Reims, France, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee
College student John Sorba, 20, attends his online class in his family's shanty home in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Raindrops are seen on outdoor protective plastic sheet surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area in Galway, Ireland, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Yandex.Eats food delivery courier rides a scooter among plastic-wrapped tables at a McDonald's restaurant in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature as a precautionary measure at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man holds a gun as he patrols a street of San Vicente Pacaya, as a measure to ensure citizens comply with the coronavirus curfew in Guatemala July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Boys react as health workers fumigate a market in Sanaa, Yemen April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Israelis demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under strict restrictions made to slow down coronavirus spread, on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2020 REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Inmates protest on the rooftop of the San Sebastian prison, to demand government medical assistance amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama
People sing and dance in Leicester Square amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A woman dances on a roof as the spread of coronavirus continues in Rome, Italy, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
