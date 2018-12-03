Edition:
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

A woman holds a stuffed rabbit toy after it was found at her destroyed home where she said she had lost her three children, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

A child walks in his house, which was partly destroyed by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A dog walks past trees covered with ash after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Rescue workers look for missing people in a house damaged by heavy rain in Kumano town, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, July 9, 2018. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Gabi and Jonah Frank walk on Pacific Coast Highway as the Woolsey Fire threatens their home in Malibu, California, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A victim of the earthquake and tsunami is pictured inside a hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River broke its banks in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A police officer stands guard outside a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens, Greece, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater near the community of Volcano during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A ship is seen stranded on the shore after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Mark Clawson, 64, rests while watching a lava flow from a neighbor's roof on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico, January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A family sits by a fire and prepares to eat a dinner of MREs in front of their house with no roof following Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An aerial view of an area devastated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 1, 2018. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS

People watch a wildfire raging in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Lava flows on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Pallets of unused water bottles are seen along an airplane runway a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Residential houses submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall are seen at a town in Shantou, Guangdong province, China, September 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

A blackened landscape is shown from wildfire damage near Keswick, California, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

A resident walks through debris as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca, Spain, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

A firefighter wears a flame resistant uniform as wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Jimmy Shackleford, 74 of Burgaw transports his son Jim Shackleford and his wife Lisa, and their pets Izzy, Bella and Nala (in the cage) in the bucket of his tractor as the Northeast Cape Fear River broke its banks during flooding after Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Firefighters and rescue workers look for bodies and survivors at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Angelica Alvarez sits inside the home of her mother-in-law as rescue workers (not pictured) continue to search for the remains of her two children and their grandmother, after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A civil defense member looks for missing persons after rain storms unleashed flash floods, in Madaba city, near Amman, Jordan, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of others in Thousand Oaks, California, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Damaged cars are seen following flash floods at Marousi suburb, near Athens, Greece, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A home is engulfed in flames during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A car stands next to a road that was upended by the earthquake and ground liquefaction in Balaroa neighborhood, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Panicked dogs, that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption as seen from Berastagi town in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/Tibta Peranginangin via REUTERS

