Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
A man walks among debris at the Mudd neighborhood, devastated after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot ash during an eruption at Sunda strait in Lampung, Indonesia, January 1, 2019. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS
The contents of grain silos, which burst from flood damage, spill into floodwaters in Fremont County Iowa, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Polansek
Rescue workers set up a lamp as rescue work continues after Typhoon Lekima hit a village in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A family prays near the ruins of a headless Buddha statue, which resurfaced in a dried-up dam due to drought, in Lopburi, Thailand August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An officer with NSW Fire and Rescue protects the Colo Heights Public School from the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights southwest of Sydney, Australia, November 19, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
A child is seen on a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A house destroyed by a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, triggered by a 6.4 tremor the previous day, is seen at night near the epicenter in Trona, California, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew
Mud covers the seaside near the village of Fodele, following flash floods during a heavy storm on the island of Crete, Greece February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Rescue workers climb where a landslide occurred after heavy rains in Los Rosales district in La Paz, Bolivia February 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Clouds gather but produce no rain as cracks are seen in the dried up municipal dam in drought-stricken Graaff-Reinet, South Africa, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Lava flows from the Stromboli volcano on the island of Stromboli, Italy, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Italian firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building in the town of Durres, following a powerful earthquake that shook Albania, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A woman walks away from a damaged house after several tornadoes reportedly touched down, in Linwood, Kansas, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Nate Chute
Stalls are closed following a volcanic eruption at the tourism area of Mount Tangkuban Parahu in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia July 27, 2019. Antara Foto/ Novrian Arbi/via REUTERS
People clean up after flash rains hit Arganda del Rey, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Diane Cohen, 64, who was forced to leave her home when Kilauea Volcano erupted and covered it with lava last summer, plants a coconut tree on her property in Kapoho, in Hawaii, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison comforts 85-year-old evacuee Owen Whalan of Half Chain road in Koorainghat during bushfires in Taree, New South Wales, Australia, November 10, 2019. AAP Image/Darren Pateman/via REUTERS
Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Residents search for the bodies of their missing kin at the scene of a landslide following torrential rains near the University of Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher as they search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China June 18, 2019. China Daily via REUTERS
Somali men push their rickshaw through flood waters after a rainfall in Mogadishu, Somalia November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A water taxi carried by record high water sits in a street in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A large volcanic ash and gas plume rises above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of eruptions from the Raikoke Volcano, as seen from the International Space Station, June 22, 2019. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew/Handout...more
The Getty Fire burns next to the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, California, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
People wade through a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Boats sit on the exposed riverbed at a pier near Foziling reservoir in the drought-affected Huoshan county, Anhui province, China November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers shovel snow out of a restaurant after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Smoke billows during a fire in the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A shepherd takes rest under a tree on a dried-up lake on the outskirts of Chennai, India, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Workers on a boat rescue a person stranded inside a flooded tunnel after heavy floods in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Ngiyaampaa girl Punta Williams poses for photographs on the dry riverbed before performing at Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree Festival on the banks of the Darling River in Wilcannia, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2019. Recently, Aboriginal...more
Orangutans gather as smoke covers Salat Island, which is used by Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) as a pre-release island for orangutans, in Pulang Pisau regency near Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 15,...more
A firefighter tries to extinguish flames as a wildfire burns near the village of Gavalas, in Evia, Greece, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Dax Leandro salvages clothing from the wreckage of his friend's home after two back-to-back tornadoes touched down, in Beauregard, Alabama, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
