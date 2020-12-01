Edition:
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Keur Massar is flooded by heavy rains in Senegal September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre

Stephanie Adams embraces her mother, April Beard, while searching through the remnants of Adams's destroyed home for mementos from her significant other, who passed away late last year, in a neighborhood severely damaged by wildfire in Medford, Oregon, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Homes in a village are flooded after the River Nile broke the dykes in Jonglei State, South Sudan October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A man pulls an injured horse rescued near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Nicole West, part of the Hillbilly Brigade of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, stands for a portrait with her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A wallaby is seen on in burnt bushland on Kangaroo Island, Australia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member attempts to control a fire in a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Floods caused by torrential rain leave damage in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man takes a break from cleaning his house covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Boys are seen on a fallen tree after the water levels at Lake Naivasha bulged to record high, pushing hundreds of people from surrounding farms around Naivasha town within Nakuru county, Kenya November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Tyson Boone, 16, who is from Navajo Nation, steps from the back of a truck onto a fence in between two water containers in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation near Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional watering holes, livestock owners haul water to their livestock. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

The St. Mark's Basilica is reflected in the flooded St. Mark's Square during evening high water in Venice, Italy June 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Secret Service agents stand by as President Donald Trump (not pictured) observes tornado damage in Cookeville, Tennessee, March 6, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier in order to delay melting on skiing slopes and to reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Flood-affected people collect drinking water from a tube-well in Bogura, Bangladesh July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters face strong winds as they head up a hillside to battle a wind-driven wildfire near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Residents bathe, wash and pump water in their destroyed village following the damage caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A damaged house is seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, France, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire burn on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, survey their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Workers demolish a building damaged by rain in the UNESCO World Heritage site of the old city of Sanaa, Yemen August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl is carried by her father across floodwaters in the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Johnny Islas, a firefighter from Las Vegas, monitors embers from a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Trees are illuminated by a burning fire below during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A cemetery is flooded following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis

Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People sit atop a bus roof while others wade through the flooded road during monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A farmer observes a cow carcass on the Santa Barbara ranch in a drought-stricken area near Camargo, in Chihuahua state, Mexico September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Tim Salway, a fifth-generation dairy farmer who lost both his father and brother in the bushfires, stands in his farm in Wandella, near the town of Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia January 13, 2020. Much of Salway's farm was destroyed by bushfires including storage facilities, fences and hundreds of cattle. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A girl plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Flames illuminate smoke over the city as strong winds fan a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Tiffany Marczynski reacts to video of a tornado that destroyed her farm, taken by her neighbor Vincent Rossotto in Portland, New York, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A dead caiman is pictured in an area that was burnt in a fire in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral (Our Lady of the Assumption), destroyed in the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. He still lives in temporary housing, a decade after the earthquake that killed tens of thousands and left many more homeless. “I think about my [killed] friends and wonder what I should do with my life,” said Christandro, an electrician who, like so many in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation, tries to make ends meet working ad-hoc jobs or scavenging. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

French firefighters extinguish a fire in a burning field of wheat during harvest season in Aubencheul-au-Bac, France, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man walks past a car that was crushed by fallen transformers after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Water and food for missing pets are seen on the sidewalk as a couple searches for possessions through the ashes of their gutted home in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A resident shows his shovel that he uses to row through flooded streets after heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Swans gather on flooded riverside streets following Storm Jorge in Worcester, Britain, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man walks in a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A tanker drops fire retardant above a house as the Bobcat Fire burns near Juniper Hills, California, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

