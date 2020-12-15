Edition:
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
A dog, left in a garage covered with ashes, barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
A man takes a break from cleaning his house covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A couple, Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman, kisses after returning to their residence, a 40 foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Floods caused by torrential rain leave damage in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A child pushes his bicycle through a flooded road after the passing of Storm Iota, in Marcovia, Honduras, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10, 2020. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A man grieves during a funeral for earthquake victims in Elazig, Turkey, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
A village officer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader rides a small boat to deliver relief goods to residents in the flooded Artex Compound in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
The Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado's history, burns outside Estes Park, Colorado, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
An aerial view shows flooded homes within a village after the River Nile broke the dykes in Jonglei State, South Sudan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A wallaby is seen on in burnt bushland on Kangaroo Island, Australia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Keur Massar is flooded by heavy rains in Senegal September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A man pulls an injured horse rescued near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Nicole West, part of the Hillbilly Brigade of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, stands for a portrait with her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member attempts to control a fire in a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Boys are seen on a fallen tree after the water levels at Lake Naivasha bulged to record high, pushing hundreds of people from surrounding farms around Naivasha town within Nakuru county, Kenya November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Tyson Boone, 16, who is from Navajo Nation, steps from the back of a truck onto a fence in between two water containers in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation near Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional watering holes, livestock owners haul water to their livestock. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Secret Service agents stand by as President Donald Trump (not pictured) observes tornado damage in Cookeville, Tennessee, March 6, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Flood-affected people collect drinking water from a tube-well in Bogura, Bangladesh July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Firefighters face strong winds as they head up a hillside to battle a wind-driven wildfire near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Residents bathe, wash and pump water in their destroyed village following the damage caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A damaged house is seen in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, France, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire burn on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, survey their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Workers demolish a building damaged by rain in the UNESCO World Heritage site of the old city of Sanaa, Yemen August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A girl is carried by her father across floodwaters in the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Johnny Islas, a firefighter from Las Vegas, monitors embers from a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Trees are illuminated by a burning fire below during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
A cemetery is flooded following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
People sit atop a bus roof while others wade through the flooded road during monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A farmer observes a cow carcass on the Santa Barbara ranch in a drought-stricken area near Camargo, in Chihuahua state, Mexico September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Tim Salway, a fifth-generation dairy farmer who lost both his father and brother in the bushfires, stands in his farm in Wandella, near the town of Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia January 13, 2020. Much of Salway's farm was destroyed by bushfires including storage facilities, fences and hundreds of cattle. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
A girl plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Flames illuminate smoke over the city as strong winds fan a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Tiffany Marczynski reacts to video of a tornado that destroyed her farm, taken by her neighbor Vincent Rossotto in Portland, New York, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A dead caiman is pictured in an area that was burnt in a fire in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral (Our Lady of the Assumption), destroyed in the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. He still lives in temporary housing, a decade after the earthquake that killed tens of thousands and left many more homeless. “I think about my [killed] friends and wonder what I should do with my life,” said Christandro, an electrician who, like so many in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation, tries to make ends meet working ad-hoc jobs or scavenging. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
French firefighters extinguish a fire in a burning field of wheat during harvest season in Aubencheul-au-Bac, France, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A man walks past a car that was crushed by fallen transformers after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A resident shows his shovel that he uses to row through flooded streets after heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Swans gather on flooded riverside streets following Storm Jorge in Worcester, Britain, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A man walks in a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A tanker drops fire retardant above a house as the Bobcat Fire burns near Juniper Hills, California, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
