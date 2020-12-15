Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral (Our Lady of the Assumption), destroyed in the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. He still lives in temporary housing, a decade after the...more

Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral (Our Lady of the Assumption), destroyed in the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. He still lives in temporary housing, a decade after the earthquake that killed tens of thousands and left many more homeless. “I think about my [killed] friends and wonder what I should do with my life,” said Christandro, an electrician who, like so many in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation, tries to make ends meet working ad-hoc jobs or scavenging. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

