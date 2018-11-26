Pictures of the year: Oddly
Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Frogs are posed in a dining scene at the Frog Museum, a collection of 108 stuffed frogs in scenes portraying everyday life in the 19th-century and made by Francois Perrier, in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Mongolian Bloody Mary, made with pickled sheep eyeballs and tomato juice, is displayed at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mikael Nilsson
A British Blue cat is lit up by sunlight diffracted through an aquarium at an apartment in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia July 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Tourists walk past a giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kham
A monkey performs during the presentation of the new show "The Show of the Giant Fountains" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman adjusts her sunglasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
An Atlantic seal pup lies amongst the rocks at St Martin's Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain October 8, 2018. Seal pups are born with fluffy white non-waterproof coats which they moult out in their fourth week. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Chilean police officers march with the puppies of future police dogs during the annual military parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Jenny Mensing of Germany warms up at the 2018 European Championships, Glasgow, Britain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A participant runs through a foam bath during the 'Colour My Run' charity fun run on Manoel Island in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Dancers participate in a "Bodies in Urban Spaces" event choreographed by Austrian artist Willi Dorner as part of the Israel Festival, in Jerusalem May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A museum employee looks at Gunther von Hagens' "The Tennis Player" at the Body Worlds museum exhibition at the London Pavilion in London, Britain, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A lifeguard passes one of Royal Deluxe's giant marionette puppets as it lies on the beach at New Brighton, Britain, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish in her mini kitchen in Istanbul, Turkey April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Artists Jose Triguero and Gemma Palomar perform their show "Cul de Sac" during Lisbon's Busking Festival in Lisbon, Portugal September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Richard Browning, chief test pilot and CEO of Gravity Industries, wears a Jet Suit and flies during a demonstration flight at Bentwaters Park, Woodbridge, Britain, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
The sun rises as spider webs blanket bushes at the banks of Lake Vistonida, Greece, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Trainer Lawney Hill poses for a photograph as she wears tights over her face to keep out the cold after taking her horses out on the all-weather gallops in Tetsworth, Britain, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Children react after competing in a pedal car race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three-day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-20th century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 9, 2018....more
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Drag queen Hellena Borgys poses for a picture backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
A girl poses for a photo on a giant waterlily leaf during an annual leaf-sitting event in Taipei, Taiwan August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin, Karim Asir, 25, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul, Afghanistan August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A woman is concealed as she walks through a field of very tall sunflowers to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Next Slideshows
Winter is coming
First snowfalls around the world as winter approaches.
Grappling with taboos, Iraqi women join wrestling squad
Women wrestlers in Iraq fight opposition from family and society in pursuit of their sport.
Dr. Bee Sting
After reading about the benefits of bees in the Koran, Omar Abulhassan decided five years ago to raise the insects and use the venom in alternative therapy,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.
U.S. fires tear gas into Mexico to repel migrants
U.S. authorities shut the country's busiest border crossing and fired tear gas into Mexico to repel Central American migrants approaching the border.
The surface of Mars
What the Red Planet looks like up close.
Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square
Women's rights activists scuffle with riot police as they try to march through Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul.
Violent clashes on Champs Elysees over fuel costs
Police firing tear gas and water cannons clashed in Paris with thousands of protesters angry over rising car fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies, the second weekend of "yellow vest" protests across France.
Tensions rise in Tijuana
Hundreds of Central American migrants in Mexico massed around a tense U.S. border crossing, and said they would wait there until they could request asylum, in spite of growing U.S. measures to tighten the border.
Black Friday frenzy
Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.