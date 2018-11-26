Edition:
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Frogs are posed in a dining scene at the Frog Museum, a collection of 108 stuffed frogs in scenes portraying everyday life in the 19th-century and made by Francois Perrier, in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A Mongolian Bloody Mary, made with pickled sheep eyeballs and tomato juice, is displayed at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mikael Nilsson

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
A British Blue cat is lit up by sunlight diffracted through an aquarium at an apartment in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia July 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Tourists walk past a giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
A monkey performs during the presentation of the new show "The Show of the Giant Fountains" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
A woman adjusts her sunglasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
An Atlantic seal pup lies amongst the rocks at St Martin's Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain October 8, 2018. Seal pups are born with fluffy white non-waterproof coats which they moult out in their fourth week. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Chilean police officers march with the puppies of future police dogs during the annual military parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Jenny Mensing of Germany warms up at the 2018 European Championships, Glasgow, Britain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A participant runs through a foam bath during the 'Colour My Run' charity fun run on Manoel Island in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Dancers participate in a "Bodies in Urban Spaces" event choreographed by Austrian artist Willi Dorner as part of the Israel Festival, in Jerusalem May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
A museum employee looks at Gunther von Hagens' "The Tennis Player" at the Body Worlds museum exhibition at the London Pavilion in London, Britain, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
A lifeguard passes one of Royal Deluxe's giant marionette puppets as it lies on the beach at New Brighton, Britain, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish in her mini kitchen in Istanbul, Turkey April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Artists Jose Triguero and Gemma Palomar perform their show "Cul de Sac" during Lisbon's Busking Festival in Lisbon, Portugal September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
Richard Browning, chief test pilot and CEO of Gravity Industries, wears a Jet Suit and flies during a demonstration flight at Bentwaters Park, Woodbridge, Britain, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
The sun rises as spider webs blanket bushes at the banks of Lake Vistonida, Greece, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Trainer Lawney Hill poses for a photograph as she wears tights over her face to keep out the cold after taking her horses out on the all-weather gallops in Tetsworth, Britain, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
Children react after competing in a pedal car race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three-day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-20th century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Drag queen Hellena Borgys poses for a picture backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
A girl poses for a photo on a giant waterlily leaf during an annual leaf-sitting event in Taipei, Taiwan August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin, Karim Asir, 25, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul, Afghanistan August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A woman is concealed as she walks through a field of very tall sunflowers to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
