Pictures of the year: Oddly
Hotel staff demonstrates 'Lantern Dining Experience', which enables diners to enjoy meals while protecting themselves against the spread of the coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A sunflower is pictured at a sunflower field, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Yeoncheon, South Korea, September 22. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The illuminated artwork 'Darth Fisher' by Dutch street artist Frank de Ruwe, also known as Frankey, is pictured during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany October 8. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Japanese artist Sachi shows off her creation of a realistic 3D cat portrait, made by using felted wool, at her house in Sagamihara, Japan, January 21. REUTERS/Akira Tomoshige
A vehicle is seen buried in the ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in Las Manchas neighbourhood, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, January 20. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A reveler plays in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain August 31. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Raccoon Fritzi plays with water at the home of veterinarian Mathilde Laininger in Berlin, Germany, January 27. She cares for four raccoons that can no longer be released into the wild. Raccoon Fritzi has an Instagram account with ten thousand...more
Jamie Anderson of the United States in action during the Women's SBD SS Qualification at the Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, February 5. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Part of a rainbow is seen in the sky by the shore of the Mediterranean Sea at Zikim Beach, southern Israel January 27. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ivan, a tourist from Russia, takes a selfie at Mai Khao Beach as a plane takes off from Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand, January 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A child points a water pistol at a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a tank by French artist James Colomina in a playground in Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, August 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A tourist walks through an accumulation of Sargassum algae at Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun, Mexico April 3. REUTERS/Paola Chiomante
A person in a protective suit walks a dog in a residential area under lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman flees from the polluting foam generated by a river full of waste, at the entrance of her house, in Mosquera, Colombia April 27. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A man drinks water during a period of high temperatures in Veracruz, Mexico April 21. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A participant attends the annual May Day bank holiday "Jack In The Green" parade and festival in Hastings, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Elvis Presley impersonator Ross Mancini chats with fellow enthusiasts while boarding a train at Sydney Central Railway Station before departing for the Parkes Elvis Festival, as the event returns following the coronavirus pandemic, in Sydney,...more
A man cools off under a pipe of flowing water on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A sinkhole is exposed at a mining zone close to Tierra Amarilla town, in Copiapo, Chile, August 1. REUTERS/Johan Godoy
Competitors drive their homemade vehicle without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Almaty, Kazakhstan September 11. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A woman poses for a photo inside the upside-down house, in Guatavita, Colombia, January 23. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A model presents a creation during the 'On/Off presents Jack Irving' catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain February 18. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman touches a seven-year-old alligator dressed as bride for a traditional ritual marriage, likely dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times, between the San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa and the reptile that depicts a princess, as a...more
An activist with Ocean Rebellion walks to take part in a protest outside the UN Ocean Conference against what they describe as a "war on fish", in Lisbon, Portugal June 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration by the fire brigade in Tokyo, Japan, January 6. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A goldfish navigates on land using a fish-operated vehicle developed by a research team at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, January 6. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Local resident Jim Finn, holding 8-month-old daughter Allegra Finn, casts his ballot on the morning of the national election at a Bondi Beach polling station in Sydney, Australia, May 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A photographer snaps a picture of a world record-sized puppet, Percy the Porcupine, built to promote a new area at the San Diego Zoo, in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Teddy bears are seen placed in a cable car on the terrace of a cafe in Paris, France, February 4. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A man waits for his girlfriend before a mass wedding ceremony in which 661 couples participated in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico, February 14. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A heart-shaped clearing can be seen in woodland where Winston Howes planted 6,000 oak trees in a six-acre field on his farm, leaving the clearing in the middle as a tribute to his late wife Janet to whom he was married for 33 years, in Wickwar,...more
A carnival reveller enters a mobile toilet during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival), marking the beginning of the street carnival season, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Cologne, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A woman daubed in colours shakes her head to remove the coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A mandarin duck swims with colours of azalea and rhododendron blossom reflected in the water in Richmond Park, London, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A resident looks out through a gap in the barrier at a residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 6. REUTERS/Aly Song
A picture taken through a telescope shows a silhouette of an aircraft against the sun during a partial solar eclipse in the settlement of Kojori outside Tbilisi, Georgia October 25. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
A man rides a bike on a zip line during the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka, Georgia June 14. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Simba, one month and four days old kid goat with 22-inch long ears, is held by his owner in Karachi, Pakistan July 8. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
The mascot of the GoMoond Period Party, the first menstruation-themed event, walks out of the vagina-shaped entrance, in Taipei, Taiwan May 28. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A person swims at the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a transparent acrylic swimming pool suspended between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in London, Britain, July 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Scotland's Eilidh Gorrell in action on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification in Birmingham, Britain, July 30. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp catches the ball during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, August 22. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Studios artist Caryn Mitman works on a wax work representation of Taylor Swift ahead of the opening of a newly redesigned Music Festival zone of contemporary and historically famous singers and musicians, Madame Tussauds, in London, Britain March 31....more
A man jumps off Blackrock diving boards during a heatwave at Salthill beach, in Galway, Ireland, August 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A young pitch invader is removed from the pitch after the Southampton versus Manchester United match in Southampton, Britain, August 27. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A researcher shows a Madagascar hissing cockroach, mounted with a "backpack" of electronics and a solar cell that enables remote control of its movement, during a photo opportunity at the Thin-Film Device Laboratory of Japanese research institution...more
French "Spiderman", climber Alain Robert, climbs the TotalEnergies skyscraper in La Defense near Paris, France September 17. REUTERS/Lucien Libert
People participate in the annual vegetarian festival, observed by Taoist devotees from the Thai-Chinese community in the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar, in Phuket, Thailand September 29. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
