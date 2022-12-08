Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Dec 8, 2022 | 3:20pm EST

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Hotel staff demonstrates 'Lantern Dining Experience', which enables diners to enjoy meals while protecting themselves against the spread of the coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Hotel staff demonstrates 'Lantern Dining Experience', which enables diners to enjoy meals while protecting themselves against the spread of the coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Hotel staff demonstrates 'Lantern Dining Experience', which enables diners to enjoy meals while protecting themselves against the spread of the coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 50
A sunflower is pictured at a sunflower field, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Yeoncheon, South Korea, September 22.    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A sunflower is pictured at a sunflower field, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Yeoncheon, South Korea, September 22.    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2022
A sunflower is pictured at a sunflower field, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Yeoncheon, South Korea, September 22.    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
2 / 50
The illuminated artwork 'Darth Fisher' by Dutch street artist Frank de Ruwe, also known as Frankey, is pictured during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany October 8. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

The illuminated artwork 'Darth Fisher' by Dutch street artist Frank de Ruwe, also known as Frankey, is pictured during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany October 8. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2022
The illuminated artwork 'Darth Fisher' by Dutch street artist Frank de Ruwe, also known as Frankey, is pictured during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany October 8. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
3 / 50
Japanese artist Sachi shows off her creation of a realistic 3D cat portrait, made by using felted wool, at her house in Sagamihara, Japan, January 21. REUTERS/Akira Tomoshige

Japanese artist Sachi shows off her creation of a realistic 3D cat portrait, made by using felted wool, at her house in Sagamihara, Japan, January 21. REUTERS/Akira Tomoshige

Reuters / Friday, January 21, 2022
Japanese artist Sachi shows off her creation of a realistic 3D cat portrait, made by using felted wool, at her house in Sagamihara, Japan, January 21. REUTERS/Akira Tomoshige
Close
4 / 50
A vehicle is seen buried in the ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in Las Manchas neighbourhood, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, January 20. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A vehicle is seen buried in the ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in Las Manchas neighbourhood, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, January 20. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Friday, January 21, 2022
A vehicle is seen buried in the ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in Las Manchas neighbourhood, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, January 20. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
5 / 50
A reveler plays in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain August 31. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A reveler plays in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain August 31. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2022
A reveler plays in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain August 31. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
6 / 50
Raccoon Fritzi plays with water at the home of veterinarian Mathilde Laininger in Berlin, Germany, January 27. She cares for four raccoons that can no longer be released into the wild. Raccoon Fritzi has an Instagram account with ten thousand followers. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Raccoon Fritzi plays with water at the home of veterinarian Mathilde Laininger in Berlin, Germany, January 27. She cares for four raccoons that can no longer be released into the wild. Raccoon Fritzi has an Instagram account with ten thousand...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 27, 2022
Raccoon Fritzi plays with water at the home of veterinarian Mathilde Laininger in Berlin, Germany, January 27. She cares for four raccoons that can no longer be released into the wild. Raccoon Fritzi has an Instagram account with ten thousand followers. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
7 / 50
Jamie Anderson of the United States in action during the Women's SBD SS Qualification at the Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, February 5. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Jamie Anderson of the United States in action during the Women's SBD SS Qualification at the Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, February 5. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, February 05, 2022
Jamie Anderson of the United States in action during the Women's SBD SS Qualification at the Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, February 5. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
8 / 50
Part of a rainbow is seen in the sky by the shore of the Mediterranean Sea at Zikim Beach, southern Israel January 27. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Part of a rainbow is seen in the sky by the shore of the Mediterranean Sea at Zikim Beach, southern Israel January 27. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, January 27, 2022
Part of a rainbow is seen in the sky by the shore of the Mediterranean Sea at Zikim Beach, southern Israel January 27. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 50
Ivan, a tourist from Russia, takes a selfie at Mai Khao Beach as a plane takes off from Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand, January 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Ivan, a tourist from Russia, takes a selfie at Mai Khao Beach as a plane takes off from Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand, January 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, January 17, 2022
Ivan, a tourist from Russia, takes a selfie at Mai Khao Beach as a plane takes off from Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand, January 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 50
A child points a water pistol at a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a tank by French artist James Colomina in a playground in Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, August 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A child points a water pistol at a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a tank by French artist James Colomina in a playground in Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, August 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2022
A child points a water pistol at a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a tank by French artist James Colomina in a playground in Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, August 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 50
A tourist walks through an accumulation of Sargassum algae at Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun, Mexico April 3. REUTERS/Paola Chiomante

A tourist walks through an accumulation of Sargassum algae at Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun, Mexico April 3. REUTERS/Paola Chiomante

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2022
A tourist walks through an accumulation of Sargassum algae at Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun, Mexico April 3. REUTERS/Paola Chiomante
Close
12 / 50
A person in a protective suit walks a dog in a residential area under lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song

A person in a protective suit walks a dog in a residential area under lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2022
A person in a protective suit walks a dog in a residential area under lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 50
A woman flees from the polluting foam generated by a river full of waste, at the entrance of her house, in Mosquera, Colombia April 27. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A woman flees from the polluting foam generated by a river full of waste, at the entrance of her house, in Mosquera, Colombia April 27. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2022
A woman flees from the polluting foam generated by a river full of waste, at the entrance of her house, in Mosquera, Colombia April 27. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
14 / 50
A man drinks water during a period of high temperatures in Veracruz, Mexico April 21. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

A man drinks water during a period of high temperatures in Veracruz, Mexico April 21. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2022
A man drinks water during a period of high temperatures in Veracruz, Mexico April 21. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
Close
15 / 50
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Moschino Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2022
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
16 / 50
A participant attends the annual May Day bank holiday "Jack In The Green" parade and festival in Hastings, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A participant attends the annual May Day bank holiday "Jack In The Green" parade and festival in Hastings, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2022
A participant attends the annual May Day bank holiday "Jack In The Green" parade and festival in Hastings, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 50
Elvis Presley impersonator Ross Mancini chats with fellow enthusiasts while boarding a train at Sydney Central Railway Station before departing for the Parkes Elvis Festival, as the event returns following the coronavirus pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, April 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Elvis Presley impersonator Ross Mancini chats with fellow enthusiasts while boarding a train at Sydney Central Railway Station before departing for the Parkes Elvis Festival, as the event returns following the coronavirus pandemic, in Sydney,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2022
Elvis Presley impersonator Ross Mancini chats with fellow enthusiasts while boarding a train at Sydney Central Railway Station before departing for the Parkes Elvis Festival, as the event returns following the coronavirus pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, April 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
18 / 50
A man cools off under a pipe of flowing water on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A man cools off under a pipe of flowing water on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2022
A man cools off under a pipe of flowing water on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
19 / 50
A sinkhole is exposed at a mining zone close to Tierra Amarilla town, in Copiapo, Chile, August 1. REUTERS/Johan Godoy

A sinkhole is exposed at a mining zone close to Tierra Amarilla town, in Copiapo, Chile, August 1. REUTERS/Johan Godoy

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2022
A sinkhole is exposed at a mining zone close to Tierra Amarilla town, in Copiapo, Chile, August 1. REUTERS/Johan Godoy
Close
20 / 50
Competitors drive their homemade vehicle without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Almaty, Kazakhstan September 11. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Competitors drive their homemade vehicle without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Almaty, Kazakhstan September 11. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2022
Competitors drive their homemade vehicle without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Almaty, Kazakhstan September 11. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
21 / 50
A woman poses for a photo inside the upside-down house, in Guatavita, Colombia, January 23. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A woman poses for a photo inside the upside-down house, in Guatavita, Colombia, January 23. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, January 24, 2022
A woman poses for a photo inside the upside-down house, in Guatavita, Colombia, January 23. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
22 / 50
A model presents a creation during the 'On/Off presents Jack Irving' catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain February 18. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A model presents a creation during the 'On/Off presents Jack Irving' catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain February 18. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 18, 2022
A model presents a creation during the 'On/Off presents Jack Irving' catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain February 18. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
23 / 50
A woman touches a seven-year-old alligator dressed as bride for a traditional ritual marriage, likely dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times, between the San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa and the reptile that depicts a princess, as a prayer to plead for nature's bounty, in San Pedro Huamelula, in Oaxaca state, Mexico June 30. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

A woman touches a seven-year-old alligator dressed as bride for a traditional ritual marriage, likely dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times, between the San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa and the reptile that depicts a princess, as a...more

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2022
A woman touches a seven-year-old alligator dressed as bride for a traditional ritual marriage, likely dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times, between the San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa and the reptile that depicts a princess, as a prayer to plead for nature's bounty, in San Pedro Huamelula, in Oaxaca state, Mexico June 30. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Close
24 / 50
An activist with Ocean Rebellion walks to take part in a protest outside the UN Ocean Conference against what they describe as a "war on fish", in Lisbon, Portugal June 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

An activist with Ocean Rebellion walks to take part in a protest outside the UN Ocean Conference against what they describe as a "war on fish", in Lisbon, Portugal June 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2022
An activist with Ocean Rebellion walks to take part in a protest outside the UN Ocean Conference against what they describe as a "war on fish", in Lisbon, Portugal June 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Close
25 / 50
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration by the fire brigade in Tokyo, Japan, January 6.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration by the fire brigade in Tokyo, Japan, January 6.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, January 06, 2022
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration by the fire brigade in Tokyo, Japan, January 6.  REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
26 / 50
A goldfish navigates on land using a fish-operated vehicle developed by a research team at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, January 6. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A goldfish navigates on land using a fish-operated vehicle developed by a research team at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, January 6. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, January 10, 2022
A goldfish navigates on land using a fish-operated vehicle developed by a research team at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, January 6. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
27 / 50
Local resident Jim Finn, holding 8-month-old daughter Allegra Finn, casts his ballot on the morning of the national election at a Bondi Beach polling station in Sydney, Australia, May 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Local resident Jim Finn, holding 8-month-old daughter Allegra Finn, casts his ballot on the morning of the national election at a Bondi Beach polling station in Sydney, Australia, May 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2022
Local resident Jim Finn, holding 8-month-old daughter Allegra Finn, casts his ballot on the morning of the national election at a Bondi Beach polling station in Sydney, Australia, May 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
28 / 50
A photographer snaps a picture of a world record-sized puppet, Percy the Porcupine, built to promote a new area at the San Diego Zoo, in Los Angeles, California, March 1.    REUTERS/Mike Blake

A photographer snaps a picture of a world record-sized puppet, Percy the Porcupine, built to promote a new area at the San Diego Zoo, in Los Angeles, California, March 1.    REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
A photographer snaps a picture of a world record-sized puppet, Percy the Porcupine, built to promote a new area at the San Diego Zoo, in Los Angeles, California, March 1.    REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
29 / 50
Teddy bears are seen placed in a cable car on the terrace of a cafe in Paris, France, February 4. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Teddy bears are seen placed in a cable car on the terrace of a cafe in Paris, France, February 4. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Friday, February 04, 2022
Teddy bears are seen placed in a cable car on the terrace of a cafe in Paris, France, February 4. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Close
30 / 50
A man waits for his girlfriend before a mass wedding ceremony in which 661 couples participated in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico, February 14. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man waits for his girlfriend before a mass wedding ceremony in which 661 couples participated in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico, February 14. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, February 14, 2022
A man waits for his girlfriend before a mass wedding ceremony in which 661 couples participated in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico, February 14. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
31 / 50
A heart-shaped clearing can be seen in woodland where Winston Howes planted 6,000 oak trees in a six-acre field on his farm, leaving the clearing in the middle as a tribute to his late wife Janet to whom he was married for 33 years, in Wickwar, Gloucestershire, Britain, February 11. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A heart-shaped clearing can be seen in woodland where Winston Howes planted 6,000 oak trees in a six-acre field on his farm, leaving the clearing in the middle as a tribute to his late wife Janet to whom he was married for 33 years, in Wickwar,...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 13, 2022
A heart-shaped clearing can be seen in woodland where Winston Howes planted 6,000 oak trees in a six-acre field on his farm, leaving the clearing in the middle as a tribute to his late wife Janet to whom he was married for 33 years, in Wickwar, Gloucestershire, Britain, February 11. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
32 / 50
A carnival reveller enters a mobile toilet during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival), marking the beginning of the street carnival season, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Cologne, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A carnival reveller enters a mobile toilet during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival), marking the beginning of the street carnival season, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Cologne, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2022
A carnival reveller enters a mobile toilet during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival), marking the beginning of the street carnival season, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Cologne, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
33 / 50
A woman daubed in colours shakes her head to remove the coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman daubed in colours shakes her head to remove the coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2022
A woman daubed in colours shakes her head to remove the coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
34 / 50
A mandarin duck swims with colours of azalea and rhododendron blossom reflected in the water in Richmond Park, London, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A mandarin duck swims with colours of azalea and rhododendron blossom reflected in the water in Richmond Park, London, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2022
A mandarin duck swims with colours of azalea and rhododendron blossom reflected in the water in Richmond Park, London, Britain, April 30. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
35 / 50
A resident looks out through a gap in the barrier at a residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 6. REUTERS/Aly Song

A resident looks out through a gap in the barrier at a residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 6. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2022
A resident looks out through a gap in the barrier at a residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 6. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
36 / 50
A picture taken through a telescope shows a silhouette of an aircraft against the sun during a partial solar eclipse in the settlement of Kojori outside Tbilisi, Georgia October 25. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

A picture taken through a telescope shows a silhouette of an aircraft against the sun during a partial solar eclipse in the settlement of Kojori outside Tbilisi, Georgia October 25. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2022
A picture taken through a telescope shows a silhouette of an aircraft against the sun during a partial solar eclipse in the settlement of Kojori outside Tbilisi, Georgia October 25. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Close
37 / 50
A man rides a bike on a zip line during the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka, Georgia June 14. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

A man rides a bike on a zip line during the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka, Georgia June 14. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2022
A man rides a bike on a zip line during the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka, Georgia June 14. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Close
38 / 50
Simba, one month and four days old kid goat with 22-inch long ears, is held by his owner in Karachi, Pakistan July 8. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Simba, one month and four days old kid goat with 22-inch long ears, is held by his owner in Karachi, Pakistan July 8. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2022
Simba, one month and four days old kid goat with 22-inch long ears, is held by his owner in Karachi, Pakistan July 8. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
39 / 50
The mascot of the GoMoond Period Party, the first menstruation-themed event, walks out of the vagina-shaped entrance, in Taipei, Taiwan May 28. REUTERS/Ann Wang

The mascot of the GoMoond Period Party, the first menstruation-themed event, walks out of the vagina-shaped entrance, in Taipei, Taiwan May 28. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2022
The mascot of the GoMoond Period Party, the first menstruation-themed event, walks out of the vagina-shaped entrance, in Taipei, Taiwan May 28. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
40 / 50
A person swims at the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a transparent acrylic swimming pool suspended between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in London, Britain, July 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person swims at the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a transparent acrylic swimming pool suspended between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in London, Britain, July 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2022
A person swims at the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a transparent acrylic swimming pool suspended between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in London, Britain, July 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
41 / 50
Scotland's Eilidh Gorrell in action on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification in Birmingham, Britain, July 30. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Scotland's Eilidh Gorrell in action on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification in Birmingham, Britain, July 30. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2022
Scotland's Eilidh Gorrell in action on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification in Birmingham, Britain, July 30. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
42 / 50
Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp catches the ball during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, August 22. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp catches the ball during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, August 22. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2022
Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp catches the ball during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, August 22. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Close
43 / 50
Studios artist Caryn Mitman works on a wax work representation of Taylor Swift ahead of the opening of a newly redesigned Music Festival zone of contemporary and historically famous singers and musicians, Madame Tussauds, in London, Britain March 31. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Studios artist Caryn Mitman works on a wax work representation of Taylor Swift ahead of the opening of a newly redesigned Music Festival zone of contemporary and historically famous singers and musicians, Madame Tussauds, in London, Britain March 31....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2022
Studios artist Caryn Mitman works on a wax work representation of Taylor Swift ahead of the opening of a newly redesigned Music Festival zone of contemporary and historically famous singers and musicians, Madame Tussauds, in London, Britain March 31. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
44 / 50
A man jumps off Blackrock diving boards during a heatwave at Salthill beach, in Galway, Ireland, August 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man jumps off Blackrock diving boards during a heatwave at Salthill beach, in Galway, Ireland, August 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2022
A man jumps off Blackrock diving boards during a heatwave at Salthill beach, in Galway, Ireland, August 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
45 / 50
A young pitch invader is removed from the pitch after the Southampton versus Manchester United match in Southampton, Britain, August 27. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

A young pitch invader is removed from the pitch after the Southampton versus Manchester United match in Southampton, Britain, August 27. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2022
A young pitch invader is removed from the pitch after the Southampton versus Manchester United match in Southampton, Britain, August 27. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
46 / 50
A reveler plays in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain August 31. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A reveler plays in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain August 31. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2022
A reveler plays in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain August 31. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
47 / 50
A researcher shows a Madagascar hissing cockroach, mounted with a "backpack" of electronics and a solar cell that enables remote control of its movement, during a photo opportunity at the Thin-Film Device Laboratory of Japanese research institution Riken in Wako, Saitama Prefecture, Japan September 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A researcher shows a Madagascar hissing cockroach, mounted with a "backpack" of electronics and a solar cell that enables remote control of its movement, during a photo opportunity at the Thin-Film Device Laboratory of Japanese research institution...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2022
A researcher shows a Madagascar hissing cockroach, mounted with a "backpack" of electronics and a solar cell that enables remote control of its movement, during a photo opportunity at the Thin-Film Device Laboratory of Japanese research institution Riken in Wako, Saitama Prefecture, Japan September 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
48 / 50
French "Spiderman", climber Alain Robert, climbs the TotalEnergies skyscraper in La Defense near Paris, France September 17. REUTERS/Lucien Libert

French "Spiderman", climber Alain Robert, climbs the TotalEnergies skyscraper in La Defense near Paris, France September 17. REUTERS/Lucien Libert

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2022
French "Spiderman", climber Alain Robert, climbs the TotalEnergies skyscraper in La Defense near Paris, France September 17. REUTERS/Lucien Libert
Close
49 / 50
People participate in the annual vegetarian festival, observed by Taoist devotees from the Thai-Chinese community in the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar, in Phuket, Thailand September 29. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People participate in the annual vegetarian festival, observed by Taoist devotees from the Thai-Chinese community in the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar, in Phuket, Thailand September 29. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2022
People participate in the annual vegetarian festival, observed by Taoist devotees from the Thai-Chinese community in the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar, in Phuket, Thailand September 29. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2022.

Dec 08 2022
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space in 2022.

Dec 08 2022
Pictures of the year: Extreme weather in 2022

Pictures of the year: Extreme weather in 2022

From historic droughts to floods, climate change worsened weather extremes in 2022.

Dec 08 2022
Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from around the world this year.

Dec 08 2022

MORE IN PICTURES

America in 2022

America in 2022

Images from the United States this past year.

Protests in Peru amid political instability

Protests in Peru amid political instability

Supporters of Pedro Castillo clashed with police after Peruvian lawmakers voted to remove the president following his failed attempt to rule by decree and dissolve Congress. The 53-year-old was arrested on charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

In memoriam: Notable deaths of 2022

In memoriam: Notable deaths of 2022

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2022.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space in 2022.

Pictures of the year: Extreme weather in 2022

Pictures of the year: Extreme weather in 2022

From historic droughts to floods, climate change worsened weather extremes in 2022.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from around the world this year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from 2022.

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Our top landscape photography of 2022.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast