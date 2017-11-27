Pictures of the year: Oddly
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike at Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Singer Grace Jones adjusts her hat as she arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami" in London, Britain, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 23, 2017. Halilagic discovered earlier this year that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body using what he says is a special energy radiated...more
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31, 2017. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A boy dressed as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A visitor wearing a T. Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, and other members practice a Moranbong Band dance in Tokyo, Japan October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanks overturned near Depoe Bay, Oregon, July 13, 2017. Depoe Bay Fire District/Handout via REUTERS
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college Anastasia Shevtsova (R) and Yulia Lyakhovykh do leg-splits as they study for an exam and a performance by the graduates at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet, at the college's campus in the...more
Babyclon owner Cristina Iglesias adjusts an Avatar baby at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for over seven years at her home in Saint-Omer, northern France, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A wingsuit flyer hits the target during Wingsuit Flying World Championship in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China September 11, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman with long hair poses for pictures in Weihai, Shandong province, China, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Mermaid and diving instructor Luciana Fuzetti trains whilst wearing a mermaid tail in the Tijucas Islands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 22, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A groom naps as newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
