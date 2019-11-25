Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 25, 2019 | 12:00pm EST

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pusha the cat, which adopted four bereaved baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Pusha the cat, which adopted four bereaved baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Pusha the cat, which adopted four bereaved baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Close
1 / 50
Children react next to a security robot patrolling inside a residential compound in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Children react next to a security robot patrolling inside a residential compound in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
Children react next to a security robot patrolling inside a residential compound in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 50
Prince Dudeman (R) and Flofy ride a wave together as they compete at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center "Surf-A-Thon" where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for "Top Surf Dog 2019" in Del Mar, California, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Prince Dudeman (R) and Flofy ride a wave together as they compete at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center "Surf-A-Thon" where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for "Top Surf Dog 2019" in Del Mar, California,...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Prince Dudeman (R) and Flofy ride a wave together as they compete at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center "Surf-A-Thon" where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for "Top Surf Dog 2019" in Del Mar, California, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 50
People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 50
French Army soldiers hold anti-drone guns during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Army soldiers hold anti-drone guns during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
French Army soldiers hold anti-drone guns during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 50
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Mexico's Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

A cat disrupts play in the second half between Mexico's Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Mexico's Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 50
An unidentified woman from the audience joins the models for the final walk of the Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

An unidentified woman from the audience joins the models for the final walk of the Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An unidentified woman from the audience joins the models for the final walk of the Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 50
A pole-dancing robot created by British artist Giles Walker is displayed in the Strip Club Cafe in Nantes, France, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A pole-dancing robot created by British artist Giles Walker is displayed in the Strip Club Cafe in Nantes, France, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, August 31, 2019
A pole-dancing robot created by British artist Giles Walker is displayed in the Strip Club Cafe in Nantes, France, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
8 / 50
Employees of the Frieden Burda museum put Banksy's partially shredded artwork "Love is in the bin" in place at the museum in Baden Baden, Germany, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Employees of the Frieden Burda museum put Banksy's partially shredded artwork "Love is in the bin" in place at the museum in Baden Baden, Germany, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Employees of the Frieden Burda museum put Banksy's partially shredded artwork "Love is in the bin" in place at the museum in Baden Baden, Germany, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 50
Jim, a two-month-old baby gibbon, embraces a teddy bear in a winter enclosure at a zoo in Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Jim, a two-month-old baby gibbon, embraces a teddy bear in a winter enclosure at a zoo in Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
Jim, a two-month-old baby gibbon, embraces a teddy bear in a winter enclosure at a zoo in Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
10 / 50
"Chomper," a semi-autonomous, GPS-guided snow blower designed and built by MIT research engineer Dane Kouttron, clears snow following an overnight storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"Chomper," a semi-autonomous, GPS-guided snow blower designed and built by MIT research engineer Dane Kouttron, clears snow following an overnight storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
"Chomper," a semi-autonomous, GPS-guided snow blower designed and built by MIT research engineer Dane Kouttron, clears snow following an overnight storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 50
Participants dressed in Spider-Man cosplay costumes run in a creek during an event at the Jiulongjiang National Forest Park in Chenzhou, Hunan province, China, July 4, 2019. Yang Huafeng/CNS via REUTERS

Participants dressed in Spider-Man cosplay costumes run in a creek during an event at the Jiulongjiang National Forest Park in Chenzhou, Hunan province, China, July 4, 2019. Yang Huafeng/CNS via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Participants dressed in Spider-Man cosplay costumes run in a creek during an event at the Jiulongjiang National Forest Park in Chenzhou, Hunan province, China, July 4, 2019. Yang Huafeng/CNS via REUTERS
Close
12 / 50
Doctors arrange tooth-like structures removed from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy inside a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. According to doctors, the boy complained of jaw pain and swelling. An investigation revealed the presence of a large lesion with multiple hard structures within the right side of his jaw. More than 500 teeth were removed from the boy's mouth, doctors said. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Doctors arrange tooth-like structures removed from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy inside a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. According to doctors, the boy complained of jaw pain and swelling. An investigation revealed the presence of a...more

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Doctors arrange tooth-like structures removed from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy inside a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. According to doctors, the boy complained of jaw pain and swelling. An investigation revealed the presence of a large lesion with multiple hard structures within the right side of his jaw. More than 500 teeth were removed from the boy's mouth, doctors said. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
13 / 50
People dressed as penguins play at a playground on Rose Monday in Cologne, Germany, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

People dressed as penguins play at a playground on Rose Monday in Cologne, Germany, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
People dressed as penguins play at a playground on Rose Monday in Cologne, Germany, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
14 / 50
Winter swimmers dressed in ballet costumes pose for a photo before diving into the icy water, during a snowfall at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Winter swimmers dressed in ballet costumes pose for a photo before diving into the icy water, during a snowfall at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Winter swimmers dressed in ballet costumes pose for a photo before diving into the icy water, during a snowfall at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 50
A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
16 / 50
A model presents creations during the University of Westminster MA catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A model presents creations during the University of Westminster MA catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
A model presents creations during the University of Westminster MA catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
17 / 50
Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the color red, drinks coffee in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the color red, drinks coffee in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the color red, drinks coffee in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
18 / 50
A woman poses next to a giant balloon of a character from the movie "Madagascar" during the Balloon Day Parade along the downtown boulevards in Brussels, Belgium, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A woman poses next to a giant balloon of a character from the movie "Madagascar" during the Balloon Day Parade along the downtown boulevards in Brussels, Belgium, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019
A woman poses next to a giant balloon of a character from the movie "Madagascar" during the Balloon Day Parade along the downtown boulevards in Brussels, Belgium, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
19 / 50
People look at the "Dragon de Calais" by Francois Delaroziere and La compagnie La Machine during a rehearsal in the harbor of Calais, France, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People look at the "Dragon de Calais" by Francois Delaroziere and La compagnie La Machine during a rehearsal in the harbor of Calais, France, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
People look at the "Dragon de Calais" by Francois Delaroziere and La compagnie La Machine during a rehearsal in the harbor of Calais, France, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
20 / 50
A life-sized wooden sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump is officially unveiled in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

A life-sized wooden sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump is officially unveiled in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
A life-sized wooden sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump is officially unveiled in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Close
21 / 50
Participants pose as 2,762 people broke the record for most people dressed as Smurfs, outdoing the previous record of 2,510 set in Wales in 2009, in Lauchringen, Germany, February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants pose as 2,762 people broke the record for most people dressed as Smurfs, outdoing the previous record of 2,510 set in Wales in 2009, in Lauchringen, Germany, February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants pose as 2,762 people broke the record for most people dressed as Smurfs, outdoing the previous record of 2,510 set in Wales in 2009, in Lauchringen, Germany, February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
22 / 50
A participant poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
23 / 50
Security staff attempt to apprehend a pitch invader as England's Joe Root looks on during their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand in Chester-Le-Street, Britain, July 3, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Security staff attempt to apprehend a pitch invader as England's Joe Root looks on during their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand in Chester-Le-Street, Britain, July 3, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Security staff attempt to apprehend a pitch invader as England's Joe Root looks on during their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand in Chester-Le-Street, Britain, July 3, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
24 / 50
Ezra Miller poses on the arrivals carpet at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ezra Miller poses on the arrivals carpet at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Ezra Miller poses on the arrivals carpet at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 50
An artist called "A Gargoyle" takes part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An artist called "A Gargoyle" takes part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
An artist called "A Gargoyle" takes part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
26 / 50
Participants sit inside coffins during a "living funeral" event as part of a "dying well" program, in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Participants sit inside coffins during a "living funeral" event as part of a "dying well" program, in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants sit inside coffins during a "living funeral" event as part of a "dying well" program, in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Close
27 / 50
Pigcasso, a rescued pig, paints on a canvas at the Farm Sanctuary in Franschhoek, outside Cape Town, South Africa, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Pigcasso, a rescued pig, paints on a canvas at the Farm Sanctuary in Franschhoek, outside Cape Town, South Africa, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Pigcasso, a rescued pig, paints on a canvas at the Farm Sanctuary in Franschhoek, outside Cape Town, South Africa, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Close
28 / 50
A boy competes in mutton busting at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A boy competes in mutton busting at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A boy competes in mutton busting at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
29 / 50
A frog is pictured after rain on a lotus leaf in a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A frog is pictured after rain on a lotus leaf in a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
A frog is pictured after rain on a lotus leaf in a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
30 / 50
Sand whipped up by wind shrouds the C-Space Project Mars simulation base as a staff member wearing a mock space suit poses in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sand whipped up by wind shrouds the C-Space Project Mars simulation base as a staff member wearing a mock space suit poses in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Sand whipped up by wind shrouds the C-Space Project Mars simulation base as a staff member wearing a mock space suit poses in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
31 / 50
People eat bananas during a protest against perceived censorship by Poland's National Museum in front of the National Museum in Warsaw, Poland, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People eat bananas during a protest against perceived censorship by Poland's National Museum in front of the National Museum in Warsaw, Poland, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
People eat bananas during a protest against perceived censorship by Poland's National Museum in front of the National Museum in Warsaw, Poland, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
32 / 50
A man walks past a fiberglass sculpture "Untitled 1986", more commonly named "The Headington Shark", which has been on display since 1986, embedded in the roof of a house in Oxford, Britain, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man walks past a fiberglass sculpture "Untitled 1986", more commonly named "The Headington Shark", which has been on display since 1986, embedded in the roof of a house in Oxford, Britain, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A man walks past a fiberglass sculpture "Untitled 1986", more commonly named "The Headington Shark", which has been on display since 1986, embedded in the roof of a house in Oxford, Britain, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
33 / 50
An organism dubbed the "blob", a yellowish unicellular living being which looks like a fungus but acts like an animal and has almost 720 sexes (Physarum polycephalum), forms over a piece of tree at the Paris Zoological Park during a press preview in Paris, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An organism dubbed the "blob", a yellowish unicellular living being which looks like a fungus but acts like an animal and has almost 720 sexes (Physarum polycephalum), forms over a piece of tree at the Paris Zoological Park during a press preview in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
An organism dubbed the "blob", a yellowish unicellular living being which looks like a fungus but acts like an animal and has almost 720 sexes (Physarum polycephalum), forms over a piece of tree at the Paris Zoological Park during a press preview in Paris, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
34 / 50
Frankie the French mastiff poses while dressed as a lion at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Frankie the French mastiff poses while dressed as a lion at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
Frankie the French mastiff poses while dressed as a lion at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
35 / 50
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honor of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at the All Saints Church in Haggerston, London, February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honor of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at the All Saints Church in Haggerston, London, February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honor of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at the All Saints Church in Haggerston, London, February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
36 / 50
Russian blogger and actor Roman Pritula poses for a picture with his "Dogmobile", which was created on the platform of an old Volkswagen Transporter and resembling a van from the movie "Dumb and Dumber," near the Smolny Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russian blogger and actor Roman Pritula poses for a picture with his "Dogmobile", which was created on the platform of an old Volkswagen Transporter and resembling a van from the movie "Dumb and Dumber," near the Smolny Cathedral in Saint Petersburg,...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Russian blogger and actor Roman Pritula poses for a picture with his "Dogmobile", which was created on the platform of an old Volkswagen Transporter and resembling a van from the movie "Dumb and Dumber," near the Smolny Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
37 / 50
Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
38 / 50
A booth for Flash Drive for Freedom is seen at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

A booth for Flash Drive for Freedom is seen at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A booth for Flash Drive for Freedom is seen at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Close
39 / 50
A model presents a creation during the "On/Off Presents..." A/W19 show at London Fashion Week, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A model presents a creation during the "On/Off Presents..." A/W19 show at London Fashion Week, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A model presents a creation during the "On/Off Presents..." A/W19 show at London Fashion Week, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
40 / 50
A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
41 / 50
A woman holds up what the Chris Steaks & Burgers restaurant says is Thailand's biggest burger, weighing more than 6 kilograms, before a competition held to eat it at the restaurant in Bangkok, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan

A woman holds up what the Chris Steaks & Burgers restaurant says is Thailand's biggest burger, weighing more than 6 kilograms, before a competition held to eat it at the restaurant in Bangkok, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A woman holds up what the Chris Steaks & Burgers restaurant says is Thailand's biggest burger, weighing more than 6 kilograms, before a competition held to eat it at the restaurant in Bangkok, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan
Close
42 / 50
A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" tomato food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" tomato food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" tomato food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
43 / 50
Sakie wears a turban at backstage before the Algonquin Hotel's annual cat fashion show in Manhattan, August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Sakie wears a turban at backstage before the Algonquin Hotel's annual cat fashion show in Manhattan, August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Sakie wears a turban at backstage before the Algonquin Hotel's annual cat fashion show in Manhattan, August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
44 / 50
People bathe in a decommissioned city bus named "le bus piscine", an artwork by French artist Benedetto Bufalino in Gosnay, near Bethune, France, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People bathe in a decommissioned city bus named "le bus piscine", an artwork by French artist Benedetto Bufalino in Gosnay, near Bethune, France, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
People bathe in a decommissioned city bus named "le bus piscine", an artwork by French artist Benedetto Bufalino in Gosnay, near Bethune, France, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
45 / 50
Jared Leto arrives at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jared Leto arrives at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Jared Leto arrives at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
46 / 50
A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
47 / 50
Taisto Miettinen and Katja Kovanen from Finland compete to finish second in the Wife Carrying World Championships in Sonkajarvi, Finland, July 6, 2019. Lehtikuva/Timo Hartikainen via REUTERS

Taisto Miettinen and Katja Kovanen from Finland compete to finish second in the Wife Carrying World Championships in Sonkajarvi, Finland, July 6, 2019. Lehtikuva/Timo Hartikainen via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Taisto Miettinen and Katja Kovanen from Finland compete to finish second in the Wife Carrying World Championships in Sonkajarvi, Finland, July 6, 2019. Lehtikuva/Timo Hartikainen via REUTERS
Close
48 / 50
LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in California, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jane Ross

LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in California, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jane Ross

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in California, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jane Ross
Close
49 / 50
Rolf Buchholz of Germany, who holds the Guinness World Record with 453 piercings, poses during the 2019 International Brussels Tattoo Convention in Brussels, Belgium, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Rolf Buchholz of Germany, who holds the Guinness World Record with 453 piercings, poses during the 2019 International Brussels Tattoo Convention in Brussels, Belgium, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Rolf Buchholz of Germany, who holds the Guinness World Record with 453 piercings, poses during the 2019 International Brussels Tattoo Convention in Brussels, Belgium, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Best of the American Music Awards

Best of the American Music Awards

Next Slideshows

Best of the American Music Awards

Best of the American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

11:40am EST
Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photos from the past week.

11:25am EST
Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of gray scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging...

9:45am EST
American Music Awards red carpet

American Music Awards red carpet

Style from the arrivals carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

9:05am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Our most popular Instagram photos of 2019

Our most popular Instagram photos of 2019

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Best of the American Music Awards

Best of the American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photos from the past week.

Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of gray scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging streams.

American Music Awards red carpet

American Music Awards red carpet

Style from the arrivals carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Hong Kong democrats romp to local election landslide

Hong Kong democrats romp to local election landslide

Hong Kong's democrats romped to a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers to vote following six months of anti-government protests in the embattled city.

12 car designs that polarized auto enthusiasts

12 car designs that polarized auto enthusiasts

The futuristic, angular Tesla Cybertruck and 11 other automobile designs that have divided car fans.

Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

Pope Francis, on the first full day of his visit to mainly Buddhist Thailand, led a Mass in Bangkok's National Stadium for tens of thousands of exuberant Roman Catholics in a country where they make up less than one percent of the population.

Tesla unveils futuristic Cybertruck

Tesla unveils futuristic Cybertruck

Tesla's launch of its futuristic Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its "armored glass" windows shattered, but it was the overall look of the car that worried Wall Street.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast