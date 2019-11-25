Pictures of the year: Oddly
Pusha the cat, which adopted four bereaved baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Children react next to a security robot patrolling inside a residential compound in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Prince Dudeman (R) and Flofy ride a wave together as they compete at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center "Surf-A-Thon" where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for "Top Surf Dog 2019" in Del Mar, California,...more
People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
French Army soldiers hold anti-drone guns during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Mexico's Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
An unidentified woman from the audience joins the models for the final walk of the Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A pole-dancing robot created by British artist Giles Walker is displayed in the Strip Club Cafe in Nantes, France, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Employees of the Frieden Burda museum put Banksy's partially shredded artwork "Love is in the bin" in place at the museum in Baden Baden, Germany, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jim, a two-month-old baby gibbon, embraces a teddy bear in a winter enclosure at a zoo in Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
"Chomper," a semi-autonomous, GPS-guided snow blower designed and built by MIT research engineer Dane Kouttron, clears snow following an overnight storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants dressed in Spider-Man cosplay costumes run in a creek during an event at the Jiulongjiang National Forest Park in Chenzhou, Hunan province, China, July 4, 2019. Yang Huafeng/CNS via REUTERS
Doctors arrange tooth-like structures removed from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy inside a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. According to doctors, the boy complained of jaw pain and swelling. An investigation revealed the presence of a...more
People dressed as penguins play at a playground on Rose Monday in Cologne, Germany, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Winter swimmers dressed in ballet costumes pose for a photo before diving into the icy water, during a snowfall at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A model presents creations during the University of Westminster MA catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the color red, drinks coffee in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman poses next to a giant balloon of a character from the movie "Madagascar" during the Balloon Day Parade along the downtown boulevards in Brussels, Belgium, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People look at the "Dragon de Calais" by Francois Delaroziere and La compagnie La Machine during a rehearsal in the harbor of Calais, France, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A life-sized wooden sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump is officially unveiled in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Participants pose as 2,762 people broke the record for most people dressed as Smurfs, outdoing the previous record of 2,510 set in Wales in 2009, in Lauchringen, Germany, February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A participant poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Security staff attempt to apprehend a pitch invader as England's Joe Root looks on during their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand in Chester-Le-Street, Britain, July 3, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Ezra Miller poses on the arrivals carpet at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An artist called "A Gargoyle" takes part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Participants sit inside coffins during a "living funeral" event as part of a "dying well" program, in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Pigcasso, a rescued pig, paints on a canvas at the Farm Sanctuary in Franschhoek, outside Cape Town, South Africa, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A boy competes in mutton busting at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A frog is pictured after rain on a lotus leaf in a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Sand whipped up by wind shrouds the C-Space Project Mars simulation base as a staff member wearing a mock space suit poses in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People eat bananas during a protest against perceived censorship by Poland's National Museum in front of the National Museum in Warsaw, Poland, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man walks past a fiberglass sculpture "Untitled 1986", more commonly named "The Headington Shark", which has been on display since 1986, embedded in the roof of a house in Oxford, Britain, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An organism dubbed the "blob", a yellowish unicellular living being which looks like a fungus but acts like an animal and has almost 720 sexes (Physarum polycephalum), forms over a piece of tree at the Paris Zoological Park during a press preview in...more
Frankie the French mastiff poses while dressed as a lion at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honor of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at the All Saints Church in Haggerston, London, February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Russian blogger and actor Roman Pritula poses for a picture with his "Dogmobile", which was created on the platform of an old Volkswagen Transporter and resembling a van from the movie "Dumb and Dumber," near the Smolny Cathedral in Saint Petersburg,...more
Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago
A booth for Flash Drive for Freedom is seen at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
A model presents a creation during the "On/Off Presents..." A/W19 show at London Fashion Week, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman holds up what the Chris Steaks & Burgers restaurant says is Thailand's biggest burger, weighing more than 6 kilograms, before a competition held to eat it at the restaurant in Bangkok, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan
A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" tomato food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Sakie wears a turban at backstage before the Algonquin Hotel's annual cat fashion show in Manhattan, August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People bathe in a decommissioned city bus named "le bus piscine", an artwork by French artist Benedetto Bufalino in Gosnay, near Bethune, France, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Jared Leto arrives at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Taisto Miettinen and Katja Kovanen from Finland compete to finish second in the Wife Carrying World Championships in Sonkajarvi, Finland, July 6, 2019. Lehtikuva/Timo Hartikainen via REUTERS
LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in California, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jane Ross
Rolf Buchholz of Germany, who holds the Guinness World Record with 453 piercings, poses during the 2019 International Brussels Tattoo Convention in Brussels, Belgium, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
