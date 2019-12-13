Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 13, 2019 | 8:30am EST

Pictures of the year: Protests

A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
1 / 50
Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 50
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
3 / 50
A protester walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A protester walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A protester walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 50
A man drinks a Frucola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man drinks a Frucola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A man drinks a Frucola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 50
A police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who spraypainted a slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who spraypainted a slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who spraypainted a slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
6 / 50
A Sudanese demonstrator gestures while riding atop a military truck, as he protests against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

A Sudanese demonstrator gestures while riding atop a military truck, as he protests against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan April...more

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
A Sudanese demonstrator gestures while riding atop a military truck, as he protests against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 50
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 50
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces at Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces at Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces at Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 50
Former French boxing champion, Christophe Dettinger (R), is seen during clashes with French Gendarmes at a demonstration by the "yellow vests" on the passerelle Leopold-Sedar-Senghor bridge in Paris, France, January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Former French boxing champion, Christophe Dettinger (R), is seen during clashes with French Gendarmes at a demonstration by the "yellow vests" on the passerelle Leopold-Sedar-Senghor bridge in Paris, France, January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Former French boxing champion, Christophe Dettinger (R), is seen during clashes with French Gendarmes at a demonstration by the "yellow vests" on the passerelle Leopold-Sedar-Senghor bridge in Paris, France, January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 50
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. As the police used tear gas canisters and water cannon against protesters, a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the direction of the police. Two officers were engulfed in flames. They were helped by colleagues who used fire extinguishers and their hands to put out the fires. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. As the police used tear gas canisters and water cannon against protesters, a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the...more

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. As the police used tear gas canisters and water cannon against protesters, a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the direction of the police. Two officers were engulfed in flames. They were helped by colleagues who used fire extinguishers and their hands to put out the fires. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 50
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 50
Climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a climate strike march in Montreal, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

Climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a climate strike march in Montreal, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a climate strike march in Montreal, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov
Close
13 / 50
Anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University staged a dramatic escape from the campus by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as officers fired projectiles, in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. HK01/Handout via REUTERS

Anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University staged a dramatic escape from the campus by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as officers fired projectiles, in Hong Kong, China...more

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University staged a dramatic escape from the campus by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as officers fired projectiles, in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. HK01/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 50
A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
15 / 50
Police use pepper spray during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police use pepper spray during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Police use pepper spray during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
16 / 50
A protester approaches police officers during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Athens, Greece, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A protester approaches police officers during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Athens, Greece, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
A protester approaches police officers during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Athens, Greece, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 50
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
18 / 50
A protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

A protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Close
19 / 50
Protesters face police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Protesters face police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Protesters face police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
20 / 50
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
21 / 50
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
22 / 50
A tuk-tuk drives away from tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A tuk-tuk drives away from tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
A tuk-tuk drives away from tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
23 / 50
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards Iraqi security forces during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards Iraqi security forces during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards Iraqi security forces during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
24 / 50
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
25 / 50
A migrant carries a boy as they flee tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration, following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant carries a boy as they flee tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration, following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A migrant carries a boy as they flee tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration, following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
26 / 50
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
27 / 50
Extinction Rebellion protestors pose outside Government Buildings on budget day in Dublin, Ireland October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Extinction Rebellion protestors pose outside Government Buildings on budget day in Dublin, Ireland October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Extinction Rebellion protestors pose outside Government Buildings on budget day in Dublin, Ireland October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan
Close
28 / 50
Demonstrators throw stones towards Indian police during clashes after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar, India June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Demonstrators throw stones towards Indian police during clashes after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar, India June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Demonstrators throw stones towards Indian police during clashes after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar, India June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
29 / 50
Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' Square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' Square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' Square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
30 / 50
A masked Kashmiri man with his head covered in barbed wire attends a protest after Friday prayers, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A masked Kashmiri man with his head covered in barbed wire attends a protest after Friday prayers, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, October 11, 2019....more

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
A masked Kashmiri man with his head covered in barbed wire attends a protest after Friday prayers, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
31 / 50
A Brazilian indigenous community leader takes part in a protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A Brazilian indigenous community leader takes part in a protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A Brazilian indigenous community leader takes part in a protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
32 / 50
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
33 / 50
A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police (PNH) officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police (PNH) officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 20, 2019....more

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police (PNH) officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
34 / 50
An activist takes part in a global climate strike in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An activist takes part in a global climate strike in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
An activist takes part in a global climate strike in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
35 / 50
Counter-protesters spray string on a demonstrator after a Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Counter-protesters spray string on a demonstrator after a Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Counter-protesters spray string on a demonstrator after a Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
36 / 50
An Israeli border policeman scuffles with demonstrators during a Palestinian protest against Jewish settlements in Turmus Ayya village near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border policeman scuffles with demonstrators during a Palestinian protest against Jewish settlements in Turmus Ayya village near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
An Israeli border policeman scuffles with demonstrators during a Palestinian protest against Jewish settlements in Turmus Ayya village near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
37 / 50
Students clash with police during a protest in Jakarta, September 25, 2019. Antara Foto/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/ via REUTERS

Students clash with police during a protest in Jakarta, September 25, 2019. Antara Foto/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Students clash with police during a protest in Jakarta, September 25, 2019. Antara Foto/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/ via REUTERS
Close
38 / 50
An arrested and injured man is seen at a hospital following protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

An arrested and injured man is seen at a hospital following protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
An arrested and injured man is seen at a hospital following protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
39 / 50
Demonstrators spray water on a man who tried to self-immolate himself during a protest demanding the removal of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Demonstrators spray water on a man who tried to self-immolate himself during a protest demanding the removal of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Demonstrators spray water on a man who tried to self-immolate himself during a protest demanding the removal of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
40 / 50
Marie Joseph Cesar reacts as she pays her respects to her late brother Mackerson Joseph, who was killed during anti-government protests, before a mass at a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Marie Joseph Cesar reacts as she pays her respects to her late brother Mackerson Joseph, who was killed during anti-government protests, before a mass at a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Marie Joseph Cesar reacts as she pays her respects to her late brother Mackerson Joseph, who was killed during anti-government protests, before a mass at a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Close
41 / 50
Protesters scuffle with police during a protest over the death of Solomon Tekah, an 18-year-old man of Ethiopian descent, after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Protesters scuffle with police during a protest over the death of Solomon Tekah, an 18-year-old man of Ethiopian descent, after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Protesters scuffle with police during a protest over the death of Solomon Tekah, an 18-year-old man of Ethiopian descent, after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
42 / 50
Law enforcement officers stand guard amidst toys thrown by participants during a rally held by members of Ukrainian nationalist movements, who demand an investigation into top officials' activities suspected of corruption, near the presidential administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Law enforcement officers stand guard amidst toys thrown by participants during a rally held by members of Ukrainian nationalist movements, who demand an investigation into top officials' activities suspected of corruption, near the presidential...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Law enforcement officers stand guard amidst toys thrown by participants during a rally held by members of Ukrainian nationalist movements, who demand an investigation into top officials' activities suspected of corruption, near the presidential administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
43 / 50
Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, France, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, France, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, France, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
44 / 50
A woman waves a Puerto Rican flag during ongoing protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman waves a Puerto Rican flag during ongoing protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
A woman waves a Puerto Rican flag during ongoing protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
45 / 50
Protesters ride a motorbike during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Protesters ride a motorbike during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Protesters ride a motorbike during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
46 / 50
A protester tries to escape through a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during protests in Hong Kong, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A protester tries to escape through a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during protests in Hong Kong, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
A protester tries to escape through a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during protests in Hong Kong, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
47 / 50
A child and climate change activists attend Extinction Rebellion protests on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A child and climate change activists attend Extinction Rebellion protests on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A child and climate change activists attend Extinction Rebellion protests on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
48 / 50
Roberto Marquez, known as Roberz, writes on a large U.S. flag as part of a protest called 'United States of Immigrants', aimed to demand respect for migrants, near a border wall in El Paso, Texas, as pictured from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Roberto Marquez, known as Roberz, writes on a large U.S. flag as part of a protest called 'United States of Immigrants', aimed to demand respect for migrants, near a border wall in El Paso, Texas, as pictured from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2019....more

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Roberto Marquez, known as Roberz, writes on a large U.S. flag as part of a protest called 'United States of Immigrants', aimed to demand respect for migrants, near a border wall in El Paso, Texas, as pictured from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
49 / 50
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot for a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot for a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot for a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

Next Slideshows

UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was on course for a resounding victory in Britain's election after voters backed his bid to deliver Brexit on...

7:20am EST
Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses,...

Dec 12 2019
Newsmakers of 2019

Newsmakers of 2019

The people who shaped the news this year.

Dec 12 2019
Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Our top news photos from the United States this past year.

Dec 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was on course for a resounding victory in Britain's election after voters backed his bid to deliver Brexit on Jan. 31, the country's most significant geopolitical move in 70 years.

Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan

Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan

Hunters use tamed golden eagles and hawks during a traditional hunting contest in Kazakhstan.

Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.

Newsmakers of 2019

Newsmakers of 2019

The people who shaped the news this year.

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Our top news photos from the United States this past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dogs at polling stations

Dogs at polling stations

Pooches at polling stations across Britain.

New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption

New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption

The death toll is seen at 16 people and more than 20 are in hospital after a volcano erupted on White Island, where ongoing seismic activity is preventing teams from recovering eight people missing and presumed dead.

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Our top U.S. politics photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast