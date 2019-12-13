Pictures of the year: Protests
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A protester walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man drinks a Frucola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who spraypainted a slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A Sudanese demonstrator gestures while riding atop a military truck, as he protests against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan April...more
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces at Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Former French boxing champion, Christophe Dettinger (R), is seen during clashes with French Gendarmes at a demonstration by the "yellow vests" on the passerelle Leopold-Sedar-Senghor bridge in Paris, France, January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. As the police used tear gas canisters and water cannon against protesters, a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the...more
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a climate strike march in Montreal, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov
Anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University staged a dramatic escape from the campus by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as officers fired projectiles, in Hong Kong, China...more
A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Police use pepper spray during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A protester approaches police officers during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Athens, Greece, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Protesters face police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A tuk-tuk drives away from tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards Iraqi security forces during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A migrant carries a boy as they flee tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration, following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Extinction Rebellion protestors pose outside Government Buildings on budget day in Dublin, Ireland October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan
Demonstrators throw stones towards Indian police during clashes after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar, India June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' Square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A masked Kashmiri man with his head covered in barbed wire attends a protest after Friday prayers, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, October 11, 2019....more
A Brazilian indigenous community leader takes part in a protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police (PNH) officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 20, 2019....more
An activist takes part in a global climate strike in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Counter-protesters spray string on a demonstrator after a Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An Israeli border policeman scuffles with demonstrators during a Palestinian protest against Jewish settlements in Turmus Ayya village near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Students clash with police during a protest in Jakarta, September 25, 2019. Antara Foto/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/ via REUTERS
An arrested and injured man is seen at a hospital following protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Demonstrators spray water on a man who tried to self-immolate himself during a protest demanding the removal of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Marie Joseph Cesar reacts as she pays her respects to her late brother Mackerson Joseph, who was killed during anti-government protests, before a mass at a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Protesters scuffle with police during a protest over the death of Solomon Tekah, an 18-year-old man of Ethiopian descent, after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Law enforcement officers stand guard amidst toys thrown by participants during a rally held by members of Ukrainian nationalist movements, who demand an investigation into top officials' activities suspected of corruption, near the presidential...more
Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, France, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman waves a Puerto Rican flag during ongoing protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Protesters ride a motorbike during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A protester tries to escape through a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during protests in Hong Kong, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A child and climate change activists attend Extinction Rebellion protests on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Roberto Marquez, known as Roberz, writes on a large U.S. flag as part of a protest called 'United States of Immigrants', aimed to demand respect for migrants, near a border wall in El Paso, Texas, as pictured from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2019....more
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot for a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
