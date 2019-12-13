Pictures of the year: Protests

A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. As the police used tear gas canisters and water cannon against protesters, a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the...more

A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. As the police used tear gas canisters and water cannon against protesters, a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the direction of the police. Two officers were engulfed in flames. They were helped by colleagues who used fire extinguishers and their hands to put out the fires. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close