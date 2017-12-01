Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 1, 2017 | 1:55pm EST

Pictures of the year: Protests

People gather for the Women's March in Washington, January 21. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington, January 21. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
People gather for the Women's March in Washington, January 21. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS

White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, was delivering a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, October 19. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, was delivering a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, October 19. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, was delivering a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, October 19. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
An injured demonstrators is helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrators is helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
An injured demonstrators is helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany, July 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany, July 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany, July 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not-guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in St. Louis, Missouri, September 15. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not-guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in St. Louis, Missouri, September 15. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not-guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in St. Louis, Missouri, September 15. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Activists join hands during a Black Lives Matter rally in Charleston, West Virginia, August 20. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Activists join hands during a Black Lives Matter rally in Charleston, West Virginia, August 20. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
Activists join hands during a Black Lives Matter rally in Charleston, West Virginia, August 20. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino
White nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 25. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 25. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
White nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 25. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An activist paints the U.S.-Mexico border wall between Ciudad Juarez and New Mexico as a symbol of protest against President Donald Trump's new immigration reform in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

An activist paints the U.S.-Mexico border wall between Ciudad Juarez and New Mexico as a symbol of protest against President Donald Trump's new immigration reform in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
An activist paints the U.S.-Mexico border wall between Ciudad Juarez and New Mexico as a symbol of protest against President Donald Trump's new immigration reform in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A municipal worker attempts to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman that was vandalized in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A municipal worker attempts to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman that was vandalized in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A municipal worker attempts to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman that was vandalized in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 16. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 16. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 16. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who staged a performance during a protest against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the government while marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom near the presidential administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine November 21. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who staged a performance during a protest against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the government while marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom near the presidential administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine November 21. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who staged a performance during a protest against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the government while marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom near the presidential administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine November 21. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, February 22. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, February 22. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, February 22. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 2. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 2. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 2. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actor Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Actor Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Actor Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A hearing attendee looks on as Richard Smith, former chairman and CEO of Equifax, Inc., testifies before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 4. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A hearing attendee looks on as Richard Smith, former chairman and CEO of Equifax, Inc., testifies before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 4. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A hearing attendee looks on as Richard Smith, former chairman and CEO of Equifax, Inc., testifies before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 4. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Dalyan Johnston, 14, (L-R) Lisa Rubio, 51, and Isabel Balboa, 50, pose for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California, June 11. Balboa said: "He's not going to change so we're going to change America because he's not going to change us." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dalyan Johnston, 14, (L-R) Lisa Rubio, 51, and Isabel Balboa, 50, pose for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California, June 11. Balboa said: "He's not going to change so we're going to change America because he's not going to change us." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Dalyan Johnston, 14, (L-R) Lisa Rubio, 51, and Isabel Balboa, 50, pose for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California, June 11. Balboa said: "He's not going to change so we're going to change America because he's not going to change us." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul, linebacker Ryan Anderson and linebacker Chris Carter kneel with teammates during the playing of the national anthem before the game between the Washington Redskins and the Oakland Raiders at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, September 24. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul, linebacker Ryan Anderson and linebacker Chris Carter kneel with teammates during the playing of the national anthem before the game between the Washington Redskins and the Oakland Raiders at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, September 24. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul, linebacker Ryan Anderson and linebacker Chris Carter kneel with teammates during the playing of the national anthem before the game between the Washington Redskins and the Oakland Raiders at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, September 24. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California, February 1. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California, February 1. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California, February 1. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia, March 26. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia, March 26. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia, March 26. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey May 1. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey May 1. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey May 1. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit, Michigan, October 29. Hanahentzen said: "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. It happened when I was in middle school by one of my teachers. It took me a while to come forward with what had happened to me and then when I went to the administration I was told I didn't have enough evidence to prove anything and I should just keep quiet about it because I and the school could be sued for slander if I went public with my experience. It was really silencing because when I was being assaulted it was that stereotypical line of 'let's keep this between me and you.' And then when I found the courage to come out with it I was told again 'let's keep this quiet.' So for me too, it was a way to have a voice and it was a way for me to see that I'm not the only one that has gone through this and that women all around the world have all experienced the same thing. It was really unifying." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit, Michigan, October 29. Hanahentzen said: "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. It happened when I was in middle school by one of my teachers....more

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit, Michigan, October 29. Hanahentzen said: "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. It happened when I was in middle school by one of my teachers. It took me a while to come forward with what had happened to me and then when I went to the administration I was told I didn't have enough evidence to prove anything and I should just keep quiet about it because I and the school could be sued for slander if I went public with my experience. It was really silencing because when I was being assaulted it was that stereotypical line of 'let's keep this between me and you.' And then when I found the courage to come out with it I was told again 'let's keep this quiet.' So for me too, it was a way to have a voice and it was a way for me to see that I'm not the only one that has gone through this and that women all around the world have all experienced the same thing. It was really unifying." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Palestinians react as tear gas was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old City July 21. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians react as tear gas was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old City July 21. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians react as tear gas was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old City July 21. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations, in Hong Kong, China June 28. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations, in Hong Kong, China June 28. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations, in Hong Kong, China June 28. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine, June 18. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine, June 18. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine, June 18. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the riot security forces points a gun through the fence of an air force base at David Jose Vallenilla, who was fatally injured during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A member of the riot security forces points a gun through the fence of an air force base at David Jose Vallenilla, who was fatally injured during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A member of the riot security forces points a gun through the fence of an air force base at David Jose Vallenilla, who was fatally injured during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A French CRS riot police woman faces French steel workers from the French CGT trade union during a demonstration in Paris, France, October 13. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French CRS riot police woman faces French steel workers from the French CGT trade union during a demonstration in Paris, France, October 13. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A French CRS riot police woman faces French steel workers from the French CGT trade union during a demonstration in Paris, France, October 13. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro runs amidst opposition supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro runs amidst opposition supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, May 20, 2017
A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro runs amidst opposition supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
