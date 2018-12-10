Pictures of the year: Protests
A protester sits on the lap of "Lady Justice" on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as demonstrators storm the steps and doors while Judge Brett Kavanaugh is inside being sworn in as an Associate Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
A protester is seen next to a burning barricade during "yellow vest" protests against higher fuel prices, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police detain a protester dressed as a priest as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water cannon is activated during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refused to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman has her face painted before attending a march as part of International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Stephanie Big-Eagle rides with other Fort Laramie treaty riders along Bombing Range Road on the Pine Ridge Reservation near Scenic, South Dakota, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A car burns outside a Renault automobile garage during clashes at the May Day labor union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Former President Manuel Zelaya is helped by aides while being overcome by tear gas during a protest against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A police officer tries to separate stray dogs during a rally demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in education in Valparaiso, Chile May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman is sprayed with teargas by a riot police officer during a "yellow vest" protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during the evacuation operation by French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Dozens of cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are seen during an Avaaz.org protest outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Emma Gonzalez, a student and survivor of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, cries as she addresses the conclusion of the "March for Our Lives" rally demanding gun control after recent school shootings in...more
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
A protester is escorted out by police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 9, 2018....more
A supporter of Ukraine's far-right parties and movements eats a lollipop as she attends a protest against oligarchs in Kiev, Ukraine April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man blocks a road with a burning tire while protesting against electricity cuts in Klipspruit Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Protesters demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A serviceman of the Russian National Guard beats a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A protester holds an old Georgia state flag, which features the Confederate flag, as Stacey Abrams walks upstairs to speak to a crowd ahead of the midterm elections in Newnan, Georgia, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Protesters wear gas masks during an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Workers hold signs outside 14th Street Park across from the Google offices after walking out as part of a global protest over workplace issues in New York, November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A performer participates in a protest against privatization of water in San Salvador, El Salvador July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car during the 218-km Stage 16 of the Tour de France from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens, Greece January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A disabled Palestinian is helped as he uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza...more
A demonstrator holds a homemade mortar inside a car during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Nindiri, Nicaragua, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra, Iraq September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
People hold lights during a demonstration held by pro-independence associations asking for the release of jailed Catalan activists and leaders, at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Next Slideshows
France's 'yellow vests' face off with police
Anti-government protesters faced off with French riot police in Paris, hurling projectiles, torching cars and vandalizing shops and restaurants in a fourth...
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
France's 'yellow vests' face off with police
Anti-government protesters faced off with French riot police in Paris, hurling projectiles, torching cars and vandalizing shops and restaurants in a fourth weekend of unrest that has shaken President Emmanuel Macron s authority.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
John Kelly to leave White House
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of this year, President Donald Trump said on Saturday, describing the former Marine Corps general as a loyal aide during his tenure.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Creatures caught on camera
Remote cameras capture elusive animals in their natural habitats.
Yellow vest anger endures in France
Despite capitulating this week over plans for fuel taxes that inspired the nationwide revolt, President Emmanuel Macron has struggled to quell the anger that led to the worst street unrest in central Paris since 1968.
President George H.W. Bush's funeral train
The first funeral train in nearly half a century begins its 70-mile journey to Texas A&M.