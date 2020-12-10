Pictures of the year: Protests

Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim and was injured after being beaten by a group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans during protests sparked by a new citizenship law, sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. "They saw I...more

Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim and was injured after being beaten by a group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans during protests sparked by a new citizenship law, sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. "They saw I was alone, they saw my cap, beard, shalwar kameez (clothes) and saw me as a Muslim," said Zubair. "They just started attacking, shouting slogans. What kind of humanity is this?" REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

