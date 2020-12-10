Pictures of the year: Protests
A man pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 14, 2020, following his death in police custody. Brandon Bell/Handout via REUTERS
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence...more
Iraqi demonstrators carry a man killed during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Front-line protesters Wing, 18, and Tony, 18, pose for a portrait in Hong Kong, December 9, 2019. The two began dating after attending many protests together. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Patrick Hutchinson, a protester, carries a suspected far-right counter-protester who was injured to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020....more
Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial was being held in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man stands next to graffiti at the damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim and was injured after being beaten by a group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans during protests sparked by a new citizenship law, sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. "They saw I...more
Palestinian demonstrators react to sound grenades fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements and U.S. President Donald Trump, in Beit Dajan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An activist places models of eyeballs in support of victims of ocular trauma during recent protests against Chile's government, ahead of the upcoming referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
The statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks, during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain, June 7, 2020. Keir Gravil via REUTERS
A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers standing guard during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the...more
Twana and her baby Bonita pose for a portrait near the White House amid racial inequality protests in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside The Baltic Exchange building in London, Britain November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, lying on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. Zaichkin was reported to have died during bloody...more
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the way that government distributes the relief food and the coronavirus lockdown in Kampala, Uganda May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate constitution change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Athit...more
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, in...more
A member of a feminist collective paints the helmet of a riot police officer during a protest against gender and police violence, in Mexico City, Mexico November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station after the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Players, coaches and staff kneel during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, August 4, 2020. Kevin C. Cox/Pool...more
A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020, on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man who was beaten to death...more
Inmates protest on the top of a prison building demanding speedier judicial process and that they be granted bail, after the number of the coronavirus cases increased in prisons in the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against government measures in indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People react as they ring in the new year at Plaza Italia amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim...more
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, U.S. May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People chant slogans as they set fire to France's flag during a protest against the cartoon publications of Prophet Mohammad in France and comments by the French President Emmanuel Macron, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists as other demonstrators protest against the coronavirus lockdown in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Female activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors, including a man who holds a video camera and microphone, as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis,...more
People take part in a protest organized by the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement, following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland, November 18, 2020. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
People attend a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, in Nantes, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Transgender drag queen Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, known by her stage name Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during an LGBT rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 25, 2020....more
Demonstrators gather during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the...more
Protesters raise their fist from a doorstep as they watch a rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A police officer points his gun during a motorcade in a protest against Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel's measures on the coronavirus outbreak and in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 18, 2020....more
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman stands behind riot police officers outside a court of justice before an appeal filed by former president Evo Morales in an attempt to qualify as a candidate for senator in the general elections was rejected, in La Paz, Bolivia September 7,...more
People take part in an anti-government demonstration in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Kathy Boyum (L) is hugged by Jeffrey Edwards during a reconciliation revival, part of an event to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United...more
An Iranian woman shows a photo of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, during a protest against the killing of Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at...more
Counter-protesters remove pieces of the blockade as supporters of the indigenous Wet'suwet'en Nation's hereditary chiefs camp at a railway blockade as part of protests against British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada...more
People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Demonstrators take part in a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, New York, U.S. June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A person holds a flag in Parliament Square on Brexit Day, in London, Britain January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Lyra Conley hugs Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" at site of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine...more
Anti-eviction protesters scuffle with police to prevent eviction of a family from their home at Las Ramblas in Barcelona Spain October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, U.S., May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs about his coronavirus response during a protest in Washington, U.S. August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah...more
Members of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME practice social distancing during a rally commemorating May Day in Athens, Greece, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A person uses an extinguisher towards a burning paper-made globe during a demonstration against the fossil fuel industry, in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants are seen near the Serbian-Hungarian border as they protest to demand passage to the European Union, near Kelebija, Serbia, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel...more
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department's...more
A woman participates in a protest in memory of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag in Mexico, in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of a teenager who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators react during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A worker of the hospitality industry carries a mock coffin outside a closed bar during a protest against the coronavirus lockdown and job losses in Cape Town, South Africa, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Next Slideshows
SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch
SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt, minutes after an apparently uneventful test launch from the company's facility in...
Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak
Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.
Venice under water as downpours and wind take city by surprise
Venice was underwater as heavy rain and strong winds pushed into the lagoon city, catching the authorities off guard before they could activate the huge flood...
MORE IN PICTURES
SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch
SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt, minutes after an apparently uneventful test launch from the company's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
Unusual animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak
Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.
Venice under water as downpours and wind take city by surprise
Venice was underwater as heavy rain and strong winds pushed into the lagoon city, catching the authorities off guard before they could activate the huge flood barriers that were rolled out just two months ago.
A blurry 2020: Our year of bubble living - behind plastic
Using plastic barriers to contain the spread of coronavirus this year.
At home with one New York City family amid coronavirus
The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across the country.
Britain begins mass COVID-19 vaccination effort
A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people.
Pictures of the year: Grim toll of the coronavirus
Our top images of the coronavirus pandemic's devastation in 2020.