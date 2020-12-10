Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 10, 2020 | 7:19am EST

Pictures of the year: Protests

A man pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 70
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 14, 2020, following his death in police custody. Brandon Bell/Handout via REUTERS

Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 14, 2020, following his death in police custody. Brandon Bell/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 14, 2020, following his death in police custody. Brandon Bell/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 70
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
3 / 70
Iraqi demonstrators carry a man killed during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Iraqi demonstrators carry a man killed during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2020.  REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators carry a man killed during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2020.  REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
4 / 70
Front-line protesters Wing, 18, and Tony, 18, pose for a portrait in Hong Kong, December 9, 2019. The two began dating after attending many protests together. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Front-line protesters Wing, 18, and Tony, 18, pose for a portrait in Hong Kong, December 9, 2019. The two began dating after attending many protests together. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Front-line protesters Wing, 18, and Tony, 18, pose for a portrait in Hong Kong, December 9, 2019. The two began dating after attending many protests together. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
5 / 70
Patrick Hutchinson, a protester, carries a suspected far-right counter-protester who was injured to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Patrick Hutchinson, a protester, carries a suspected far-right counter-protester who was injured to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Patrick Hutchinson, a protester, carries a suspected far-right counter-protester who was injured to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 70
Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial was being held in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial was being held in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial was being held in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 70
A man stands next to graffiti at the damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man stands next to graffiti at the damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A man stands next to graffiti at the damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
8 / 70
Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim and was injured after being beaten by a group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans during protests sparked by a new citizenship law, sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. "They saw I was alone, they saw my cap, beard, shalwar kameez (clothes) and saw me as a Muslim," said Zubair. "They just started attacking, shouting slogans. What kind of humanity is this?" REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim and was injured after being beaten by a group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans during protests sparked by a new citizenship law, sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. "They saw I...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim and was injured after being beaten by a group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans during protests sparked by a new citizenship law, sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. "They saw I was alone, they saw my cap, beard, shalwar kameez (clothes) and saw me as a Muslim," said Zubair. "They just started attacking, shouting slogans. What kind of humanity is this?" REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 70
Palestinian demonstrators react to sound grenades fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements and U.S. President Donald Trump, in Beit Dajan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian demonstrators react to sound grenades fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements and U.S. President Donald Trump, in Beit Dajan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Palestinian demonstrators react to sound grenades fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements and U.S. President Donald Trump, in Beit Dajan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
10 / 70
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 70
An activist places models of eyeballs in support of victims of ocular trauma during recent protests against Chile's government, ahead of the upcoming referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

An activist places models of eyeballs in support of victims of ocular trauma during recent protests against Chile's government, ahead of the upcoming referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
An activist places models of eyeballs in support of victims of ocular trauma during recent protests against Chile's government, ahead of the upcoming referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
12 / 70
A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
13 / 70
The statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks, during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain, June 7, 2020. Keir Gravil via REUTERS

The statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks, during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain, June 7, 2020. Keir Gravil via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
The statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks, during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain, June 7, 2020. Keir Gravil via REUTERS
Close
14 / 70
A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers standing guard during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers standing guard during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers standing guard during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Close
15 / 70
Twana and her baby Bonita pose for a portrait near the White House amid racial inequality protests in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Twana and her baby Bonita pose for a portrait near the White House amid racial inequality protests in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Twana and her baby Bonita pose for a portrait near the White House amid racial inequality protests in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
16 / 70
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 70
Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside The Baltic Exchange building in London, Britain November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside The Baltic Exchange building in London, Britain November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside The Baltic Exchange building in London, Britain November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
18 / 70
A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, lying on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. Zaichkin was reported to have died during bloody clashes with police after the presidential election, but he told Reuters he had survived a brutal police beating. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, lying on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. Zaichkin was reported to have died during bloody...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, lying on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. Zaichkin was reported to have died during bloody clashes with police after the presidential election, but he told Reuters he had survived a brutal police beating. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
19 / 70
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the way that government distributes the relief food and the coronavirus lockdown in Kampala, Uganda May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the way that government distributes the relief food and the coronavirus lockdown in Kampala, Uganda May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the way that government distributes the relief food and the coronavirus lockdown in Kampala, Uganda May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Close
20 / 70
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate constitution change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate constitution change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Athit...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate constitution change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
21 / 70
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, in...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Close
22 / 70
A member of a feminist collective paints the helmet of a riot police officer during a protest against gender and police violence, in Mexico City, Mexico November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A member of a feminist collective paints the helmet of a riot police officer during a protest against gender and police violence, in Mexico City, Mexico November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A member of a feminist collective paints the helmet of a riot police officer during a protest against gender and police violence, in Mexico City, Mexico November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
23 / 70
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station after the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station after the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station after the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 70
Players, coaches and staff kneel during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, August 4, 2020. Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Players, coaches and staff kneel during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, August 4, 2020. Kevin C. Cox/Pool...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Players, coaches and staff kneel during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, August 4, 2020. Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 70
A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020, on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man who was beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020, on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man who was beaten to death...more

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020, on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man who was beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
26 / 70
Inmates protest on the top of a prison building demanding speedier judicial process and that they be granted bail, after the number of the coronavirus cases increased in prisons in the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Inmates protest on the top of a prison building demanding speedier judicial process and that they be granted bail, after the number of the coronavirus cases increased in prisons in the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Inmates protest on the top of a prison building demanding speedier judicial process and that they be granted bail, after the number of the coronavirus cases increased in prisons in the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
27 / 70
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against government measures in indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against government measures in indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, as they protest against government measures in indigenous lands to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Close
28 / 70
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
29 / 70
People react as they ring in the new year at Plaza Italia amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

People react as they ring in the new year at Plaza Italia amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
People react as they ring in the new year at Plaza Italia amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
30 / 70
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
31 / 70
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, U.S. May 31, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, U.S. May 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, U.S. May 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
32 / 70
People chant slogans as they set fire to France's flag during a protest against the cartoon publications of Prophet Mohammad in France and comments by the French President Emmanuel Macron, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

People chant slogans as they set fire to France's flag during a protest against the cartoon publications of Prophet Mohammad in France and comments by the French President Emmanuel Macron, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People chant slogans as they set fire to France's flag during a protest against the cartoon publications of Prophet Mohammad in France and comments by the French President Emmanuel Macron, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
33 / 70
People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists as other demonstrators protest against the coronavirus lockdown in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists as other demonstrators protest against the coronavirus lockdown in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists as other demonstrators protest against the coronavirus lockdown in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
34 / 70
Female activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Female activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Female activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
35 / 70
Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors, including a man who holds a video camera and microphone, as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors, including a man who holds a video camera and microphone, as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors, including a man who holds a video camera and microphone, as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
36 / 70
People take part in a protest organized by the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement, following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland, November 18, 2020. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

People take part in a protest organized by the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement, following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland, November 18, 2020. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
People take part in a protest organized by the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement, following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland, November 18, 2020. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
Close
37 / 70
People attend a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, in Nantes, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

People attend a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, in Nantes, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People attend a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, in Nantes, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
38 / 70
A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
39 / 70
Transgender drag queen Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, known by her stage name Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during an LGBT rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Transgender drag queen Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, known by her stage name Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during an LGBT rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 25, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Transgender drag queen Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, known by her stage name Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during an LGBT rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
40 / 70
Demonstrators gather during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators gather during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Demonstrators gather during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
41 / 70
Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
42 / 70
Protesters raise their fist from a doorstep as they watch a rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Protesters raise their fist from a doorstep as they watch a rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters raise their fist from a doorstep as they watch a rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
43 / 70
A police officer points his gun during a motorcade in a protest against Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel's measures on the coronavirus outbreak and in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

A police officer points his gun during a motorcade in a protest against Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel's measures on the coronavirus outbreak and in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 18, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
A police officer points his gun during a motorcade in a protest against Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel's measures on the coronavirus outbreak and in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Close
44 / 70
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
45 / 70
A woman stands behind riot police officers outside a court of justice before an appeal filed by former president Evo Morales in an attempt to qualify as a candidate for senator in the general elections was rejected, in La Paz, Bolivia September 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

A woman stands behind riot police officers outside a court of justice before an appeal filed by former president Evo Morales in an attempt to qualify as a candidate for senator in the general elections was rejected, in La Paz, Bolivia September 7,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A woman stands behind riot police officers outside a court of justice before an appeal filed by former president Evo Morales in an attempt to qualify as a candidate for senator in the general elections was rejected, in La Paz, Bolivia September 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
46 / 70
People take part in an anti-government demonstration in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People take part in an anti-government demonstration in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
People take part in an anti-government demonstration in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
47 / 70
Kathy Boyum (L) is hugged by Jeffrey Edwards during a reconciliation revival, part of an event to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Kathy Boyum (L) is hugged by Jeffrey Edwards during a reconciliation revival, part of an event to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Kathy Boyum (L) is hugged by Jeffrey Edwards during a reconciliation revival, part of an event to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Close
48 / 70
An Iranian woman shows a photo of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, during a protest against the killing of Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of United Nations office in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

An Iranian woman shows a photo of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, during a protest against the killing of Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at...more

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
An Iranian woman shows a photo of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, during a protest against the killing of Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of United Nations office in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Close
49 / 70
Counter-protesters remove pieces of the blockade as supporters of the indigenous Wet'suwet'en Nation's hereditary chiefs camp at a railway blockade as part of protests against British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Codie McLachlan

Counter-protesters remove pieces of the blockade as supporters of the indigenous Wet'suwet'en Nation's hereditary chiefs camp at a railway blockade as part of protests against British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Counter-protesters remove pieces of the blockade as supporters of the indigenous Wet'suwet'en Nation's hereditary chiefs camp at a railway blockade as part of protests against British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Codie McLachlan
Close
50 / 70
People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
51 / 70
Demonstrators take part in a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, New York, U.S. June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Demonstrators take part in a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, New York, U.S. June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, New York, U.S. June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
52 / 70
A person holds a flag in Parliament Square on Brexit Day, in London, Britain January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A person holds a flag in Parliament Square on Brexit Day, in London, Britain January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A person holds a flag in Parliament Square on Brexit Day, in London, Britain January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
53 / 70
Lyra Conley hugs Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" at site of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Lyra Conley hugs Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" at site of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
Lyra Conley hugs Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" at site of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Close
54 / 70
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local residents blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees were due to be held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local residents blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees were due to be held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
55 / 70
Anti-eviction protesters scuffle with police to prevent eviction of a family from their home at Las Ramblas in Barcelona Spain October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Anti-eviction protesters scuffle with police to prevent eviction of a family from their home at Las Ramblas in Barcelona Spain October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Anti-eviction protesters scuffle with police to prevent eviction of a family from their home at Las Ramblas in Barcelona Spain October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
56 / 70
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, U.S., May 16, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, U.S., May 16, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, U.S., May 16, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
57 / 70
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs about his coronavirus response during a protest in Washington, U.S. August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs about his coronavirus response during a protest in Washington, U.S. August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs about his coronavirus response during a protest in Washington, U.S. August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
58 / 70
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
59 / 70
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
60 / 70
Members of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME practice social distancing during a rally commemorating May Day in Athens, Greece, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME practice social distancing during a rally commemorating May Day in Athens, Greece, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Members of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME practice social distancing during a rally commemorating May Day in Athens, Greece, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
61 / 70
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
62 / 70
A person uses an extinguisher towards a burning paper-made globe during a demonstration against the fossil fuel industry, in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A person uses an extinguisher towards a burning paper-made globe during a demonstration against the fossil fuel industry, in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A person uses an extinguisher towards a burning paper-made globe during a demonstration against the fossil fuel industry, in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
63 / 70
Migrants are seen near the Serbian-Hungarian border as they protest to demand passage to the European Union, near Kelebija, Serbia, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants are seen near the Serbian-Hungarian border as they protest to demand passage to the European Union, near Kelebija, Serbia, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Migrants are seen near the Serbian-Hungarian border as they protest to demand passage to the European Union, near Kelebija, Serbia, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
64 / 70
A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
65 / 70
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department's...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
66 / 70
A woman participates in a protest in memory of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag in Mexico, in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman participates in a protest in memory of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag in Mexico, in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A woman participates in a protest in memory of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag in Mexico, in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
67 / 70
Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of a teenager who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of a teenager who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of a teenager who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
68 / 70
Demonstrators react during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Demonstrators react during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Demonstrators react during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
69 / 70
A worker of the hospitality industry carries a mock coffin outside a closed bar during a protest against the coronavirus lockdown and job losses in Cape Town, South Africa, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A worker of the hospitality industry carries a mock coffin outside a closed bar during a protest against the coronavirus lockdown and job losses in Cape Town, South Africa, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
A worker of the hospitality industry carries a mock coffin outside a closed bar during a protest against the coronavirus lockdown and job losses in Cape Town, South Africa, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
70 / 70
View Again
View Next
SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after...

Next Slideshows

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt, minutes after an apparently uneventful test launch from the company's facility in...

Dec 09 2020
Pictures of the year 2020

Pictures of the year 2020

Our top news photography from the past year.

Dec 09 2020
Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Dec 09 2020
Venice under water as downpours and wind take city by surprise

Venice under water as downpours and wind take city by surprise

Venice was underwater as heavy rain and strong winds pushed into the lagoon city, catching the authorities off guard before they could activate the huge flood...

Dec 09 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt, minutes after an apparently uneventful test launch from the company's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Unusual animal friendships

Unusual animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Pictures of the year 2020

Pictures of the year 2020

Our top news photography from the past year.

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Venice under water as downpours and wind take city by surprise

Venice under water as downpours and wind take city by surprise

Venice was underwater as heavy rain and strong winds pushed into the lagoon city, catching the authorities off guard before they could activate the huge flood barriers that were rolled out just two months ago.

A blurry 2020: Our year of bubble living - behind plastic

A blurry 2020: Our year of bubble living - behind plastic

Using plastic barriers to contain the spread of coronavirus this year.

At home with one New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with one New York City family amid coronavirus

The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across the country.

Britain begins mass COVID-19 vaccination effort

Britain begins mass COVID-19 vaccination effort

A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people.

Pictures of the year: Grim toll of the coronavirus

Pictures of the year: Grim toll of the coronavirus

Our top images of the coronavirus pandemic's devastation in 2020.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast