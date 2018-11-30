Edition:
Pictures of the year: Religion

A devotee, dressed as Hindu God Shiva, looks out from a window as he waits to perform during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Catholics take part in the Procession of Silence on Good Friday during Holy Week in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A woman daubed in colours kisses her monkey during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
Pope Francis arrives at Aglona Basilica in Aglona, Latvia, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Swimmers watch as Anna-Bella, 26, who was born in Peru and converted to Islam at age 20, walks along the seafront in Copenhagen, prior to a ban on the wearing of face veils in public in Denmark, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A Shi'ite muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water canon is activated during a protest against the detention of a member of their community for refusing to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A man controls a cow to slaughter in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
A young Hindu priest takes a holy bath as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board of the plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Luis Alfredo Alvarado Hernandez, member of the Torre Fuerte (Strong Tower) evangelical church poses for a picture at the San Francisco Gotera prison, in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador, April 10, 2018. "I have been a gang member since I was 13 years old, but God showed me in dreams that there was a heaven and hell, for the love of my children I decided to leave the gang because there is no future in it," said Hernandez. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Luis Alfredo Alvarado Hernandez, member of the Torre Fuerte (Strong Tower) evangelical church poses for a picture at the San Francisco Gotera prison, in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador, April 10, 2018. "I have been a gang member since I was 13...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A Hindu holy man touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark Bhel Bhel festival dedicated to the Hindu goddess Muthumariamman in Bandel town in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu holy man touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark Bhel Bhel festival dedicated to the Hindu goddess Muthumariamman in Bandel town in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Buddhist monks wait to receive alms during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, Jerusalem, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Devotees pull the chariot of God Bhairab during the Biska Festival also known as Bisket Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Penitents of Los Estudiantes brotherhood wait for the start of the procession during Holy Week in Madrid, Spain, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
A man holds a cross during a competition to retrieve it from the water during Epiphany day celebrations in the port village of Zygi, near Limassol, Cyprus, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
Bishops attend a Mass for the canonisation of the Pope Paul VI and El Salvador's Archbishop Oscar Romero at the Vatican, October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Filipino families visit the graves of their departed loved ones during All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Shinta Ratri, owner of an Islamic boarding school for transgender women, sits in prayer in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kanupriya Kapoor

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
The full moon is seen as buddhist monks attend a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya in Pathum Thani, Thailand, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual Luminarias celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual Luminarias celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Ayah, 37, weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
