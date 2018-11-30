Pictures of the year: Religion

Luis Alfredo Alvarado Hernandez, member of the Torre Fuerte (Strong Tower) evangelical church poses for a picture at the San Francisco Gotera prison, in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador, April 10, 2018. "I have been a gang member since I was 13...more

Luis Alfredo Alvarado Hernandez, member of the Torre Fuerte (Strong Tower) evangelical church poses for a picture at the San Francisco Gotera prison, in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador, April 10, 2018. "I have been a gang member since I was 13 years old, but God showed me in dreams that there was a heaven and hell, for the love of my children I decided to leave the gang because there is no future in it," said Hernandez. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

