Pictures of the year: Religion
A devotee, dressed as Hindu God Shiva, looks out from a window as he waits to perform during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Catholics take part in the Procession of Silence on Good Friday during Holy Week in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman daubed in colours kisses her monkey during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Pope Francis arrives at Aglona Basilica in Aglona, Latvia, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Swimmers watch as Anna-Bella, 26, who was born in Peru and converted to Islam at age 20, walks along the seafront in Copenhagen, prior to a ban on the wearing of face veils in public in Denmark, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Shi'ite muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water canon is activated during a protest against the detention of a member of their community for refusing to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man controls a cow to slaughter in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A young Hindu priest takes a holy bath as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board of the plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Luis Alfredo Alvarado Hernandez, member of the Torre Fuerte (Strong Tower) evangelical church poses for a picture at the San Francisco Gotera prison, in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador, April 10, 2018. "I have been a gang member since I was 13...more
A Hindu holy man touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark Bhel Bhel festival dedicated to the Hindu goddess Muthumariamman in Bandel town in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, April...more
Buddhist monks wait to receive alms during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, Jerusalem, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, April 4, 2018....more
Devotees pull the chariot of God Bhairab during the Biska Festival also known as Bisket Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Penitents of Los Estudiantes brotherhood wait for the start of the procession during Holy Week in Madrid, Spain, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man holds a cross during a competition to retrieve it from the water during Epiphany day celebrations in the port village of Zygi, near Limassol, Cyprus, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Bishops attend a Mass for the canonisation of the Pope Paul VI and El Salvador's Archbishop Oscar Romero at the Vatican, October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Filipino families visit the graves of their departed loved ones during All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Shinta Ratri, owner of an Islamic boarding school for transgender women, sits in prayer in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kanupriya Kapoor
The full moon is seen as buddhist monks attend a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya in Pathum Thani, Thailand, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual Luminarias celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Juan...more
Ayah, 37, weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
