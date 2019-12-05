Pictures of the year: Religion

Masaichi Kawasaki, 69, a descendant of 'Hidden Christians', crosses himself as he chants 'orasho' in front of an altar adorned with a statue of the Virgin Mary during a ceremony to mark the eve of the birth of the Virgin Mary at his home on Ikitsuki...more

Masaichi Kawasaki, 69, a descendant of 'Hidden Christians', crosses himself as he chants 'orasho' in front of an altar adorned with a statue of the Virgin Mary during a ceremony to mark the eve of the birth of the Virgin Mary at his home on Ikitsuki Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, November 5, 2019. Japan's "Kakure Kirishitan," or "Hidden Christians," preserved their faith in secret during centuries of persecution. "I worry that what my ancestors worked hard to preserve will disappear, but that is the trend of the times," said Kawasaki. "I have a son but I don't expect him to carry on," he added. "To think this will disappear is sad, without a doubt." REUTERS/Issei Kato

