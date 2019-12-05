Edition:
Pictures of the year: Religion

Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A child dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna poses during the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, August 23, 2019
Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre Dame Cathedral as a fire continues to burn in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Palestinians break their fast by eating iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of a building recently destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Participants dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dances around a bonfire as he celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects a palm frond used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ashdod, Israel October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Haitians bathe during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Vehicles are stuck as Muslims perform Friday prayer on the road during the Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
A devotee smokes as he waits to perform during the annual Hindu festival of Gajan on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
Strasbourg's Grand Rabbi Harold-Abraham Weill inspects graves desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves after the Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
A girl reacts next to Pope Francis as he leads the weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A Tibetan monk walks along an alley in Labrang Monastery ahead of "Sunbathing Buddha Festival", in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, China February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Members of 'Light of the World' congregation pray for their leader Joaquin Garcia, who was arrested in California and charged with crimes, in Guadalajara, Mexico August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Thursday, August 15, 2019
A devotee attends the religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra Monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Worshippers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey during a religious mass to mark the day of Saint Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Police officers hold a revolver as they offer prayers to their weapons as part of a ritual at their headquarters on the occasion of Dussehra, or Vijaya Dashami, festival in Ahmedabad, India, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Shi'ite Muslims living in Greece flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Piraeus, near Athens, Greece September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
A woman rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
A sacrificial cow is lowered from a rooftop by crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Nidhi Bhattacharjee, 5, dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by Hindu priests as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival celebrations in Agartala, India, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Visitors release paper lanterns during a ceremony on Vesak Day at the Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia, May 19, 2019. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Hindu women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
A woman reacts as senior members of the Apostles Of Muchinjikwa Christian church baptize members during a mass Baptism (Jorodhani) on the beachfront on Southend-on-Sea, Britain, August 25, 2018. Members of the church travel to Southend-on-Sea from all over the country, some from as far as Scotland, to join members from London, Leeds and Leicester for an annual ceremony. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
Men and children gather as a camel is slaughtered in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Peshawar, Pakistan August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Boys who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, enjoy a ride at Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Disabled children cover each other in coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Masaichi Kawasaki, 69, a descendant of 'Hidden Christians', crosses himself as he chants 'orasho' in front of an altar adorned with a statue of the Virgin Mary during a ceremony to mark the eve of the birth of the Virgin Mary at his home on Ikitsuki Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, November 5, 2019. Japan's "Kakure Kirishitan," or "Hidden Christians," preserved their faith in secret during centuries of persecution. "I worry that what my ancestors worked hard to preserve will disappear, but that is the trend of the times," said Kawasaki. "I have a son but I don't expect him to carry on," he added. "To think this will disappear is sad, without a doubt." REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Worshippers react as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 27, 2019. REUTERS/ Corinna Kern

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A family prays near the ruins of a headless Buddha statue, which has resurfaced in a dried-up dam due to drought, in Lopburi, Thailand August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Miguel Hurtado, 36, who says he was sexually abused at the age of 16 by a Benedictine monk from Montserrat Abbey in Catalonia, poses for a portrait in Madrid, Spain, January 25, 2019. "For me, the worst part were not the abuses, but the Church covering it up," Hurtado said. He said his abuser, 50 years his senior, touched his genitals under the pretext of telling him masturbation was wrong, and tried to tongue-kiss him, which left him "petrified, without knowing what to do". REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A view of the damage at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
President Donald Trump stands on stage as Pastor David Platt prays for him at the McLean Bible Church, in Vienna, Virginia, U.S., June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Men swim to retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Miniature replica buildings stand at Holy Land USA, a now-closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
A Muslim man looks at the broken window inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A woman prays next to Notre Dame Cathedral after it suffered heavy damage from a fire, in Paris, France April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Muslims perform Umrah around the holy Kaaba at the Great Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Pope Francis greets wellwishers during a Holy Mass at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
A head of a sacrificed buffalo lies on the ground a day after the sacrificial ceremony of the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held at Bariyarpur in Nepal December 4, 2019. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where devotees from Nepal and bordering India will sacrifice buffaloes, goats and birds while offering prayers to Gadhimai, the goddess of power. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Orthodox Christians carry an icon of the Virgin Mary during a parade marking Easter near Bachkovo monastery, Bulgaria, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to take part in a religious procession ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A man takes a dip in icy water during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany in the settlement of Shimsk in Novgorod region, Russia, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
A follower blows smoke from a cigar on a statue of La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death), a cult figure often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, as part of a cleansing ritual in Tepito neighbourhood, in Mexico City, Mexico January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A Shi'ite Muslim holds a child as he takes part in an Ashura procession in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood make their way to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 14, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
