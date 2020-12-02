Pictures of the year: Religion
Members of medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Worshippers attend afternoon prayers and visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, for the first time after it was once again declared a mosque after 86 years, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke while dressed up in costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Hindu devotee wearing a protective mask sanitizes a "pandal" or a temporary platform, next to an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, India, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Senegalese Muslims carry a freshly slaughtered animal after a sacrificial ritual for the Eid al-Adha festival in Dakar, Senegal July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's banks at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Devotees wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry a chariot of Pachali Bhairab in Kathmandu, Nepal October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man prays inside a tent as Orthodox Jews gathered for "Hoshanot prayers" on Sukkot holiday, on a neighborhood lawn to avoid overcrowding at an indoor synagogue amid the coronavirus in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020....more
Greek Orthodox men help a faithful who fainted after jumping into the Golden Horn to retrieve a wooden crucifix during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Faithful take part in a mass in the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery have been covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2020. Although it...more
A marble carver works on a statue of a Buddha in his carving workshop in Sagyin, Mandalay, Myanmar. Picture taken February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Hindu devotees pray as they are sprayed with colors by a priest on a temple premises during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fahima Mirzaie, 23, founder of a Sufi Sama dance group, dances with her teammates in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture taken December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A believer wearing a protective face mask prays inside the premises of a church in Yerevan, Armenia November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
A boy looks up while waiting to break his fast, at the end of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, on a rooftop of his home during the curfew amid coronavirus concerns in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Bulgarian Muslim man carries his son on a horse as they attend a ritual ahead of a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People take a statue depicting Jesus Christ to be used by priest Don Amedeo Basile in the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession that he will lead during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church, for locals to...more
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, smeared with ashes walks inside an ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple ahead of the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pope Francis delivers an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter - from an empty St. Peter's Square, as a response to the global coronavirus pandemic, at the Vatican, March 27,...more
Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a...more
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a cat at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day in Eastwood Mall, Quezon City, Philippines, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Devotees offer prayers as they stand on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Migrant workers pray in their dormitory during the holy month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A priest wearing a protective face mask listens to a confession behind a folding screen, outdoors at Sagrada Familia church, during the start of gradual reopening of religious activities in Mexico City, Mexico July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Palestinian Musharati wearing a mask beats a drum to wake Muslims up to have their pre-dawn meal before they start their long-day fast, during the holy month of Ramadan, amid coronavirus concerns in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April...more
Pilgrims are reflected in a car window as they march towards the Jordan River to participate in a baptism ceremony, near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence...more
Filipino devotees join the annual Catholic procession of the Black Nazarene as police surround its carriage during its feast day in Manila, Philippines, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Shi'ite pilgrims make their way to Kadhimiya to mark the death of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim during a coronavirus curfew imposed in Baghdad, Iraq March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Muslims from around the world perform Friday prayer on a makeshift bridge during Bishwa Ijtema, which is considered the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after haj, in Tongi, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 10, 2020....more
Deacon Robert Lavanco of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, prays with Krystyna Kopacki as she kneels in the street during a procession called the Blessed Sacrament, to bring blessings to worshippers outside their homes while their church sanctuary is...more
A Mambo, a priestess in the Voodoo religion, touches a believer's head during a ritual at a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People eat their iftar meal provided by a group of volunteers in a damaged neighborhood in Atarib, Aleppo countryside, Syria, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Hospital beds are seen in a chapel inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine for what will be a temporary field hospital constructed by the Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper West Side during the coronavirus...more
Pope Francis leads a traditional Corpus Christi (Body of Christ) feast Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, June 14, 2020. Tiziana Fabi/Pool via REUTERS
A woman carries a basket filled with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of Unification Sanctuary Church wears a cap in support of U.S. President Donald Trump as he listens to a sermon by Hyung Jin Sean Moon, a South Korean-American local pastor and co-founder of Unification Sanctuary Church, after praying for...more
People wearing protective face masks and shields attend mass on the first day of the reopening of the temple of the cult figure La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death) after government coronavirus restrictions were eased on the outskirts of Mexico City,...more
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers for the first time in months since coronavirus restrictions were imposed, in Kufa mosque, near Najaf, Iraq September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa...more
The front of the Tate Britain art gallery is illuminated with a light installation by artist Chila Kumari Burman to celebrate the festival of Diwali in London, Britain, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Worshipers carry a "mikoshi" or portable shrine in the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the "Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto" brotherhood taken in April 2019, on an empty street where the procession was held, on Palm Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Ronda,...more
A girl lies down as women pray at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, amid the spread of the coronavirus in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
A man walks next to a cross after taking a dip in the shallow water of the Volga river during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Volgograd, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kirill Braga
A Jewish pilgrim, who plans to enter Ukraine for a pilgrimage from the territory of Belarus, sits in front of Ukrainian service members near Novi Yarylovychi crossing point in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine September 15, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS
Catholic Priest Omar is pictured as military members work on disinfecting the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of its re-opening amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A faithful sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during Sunday mass, as prayers were suspended over coronavirus concerns, in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
Next Slideshows
Inside COVID ward on Chicago's South Side
Scenes from the ICU at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois.
Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee fighting
Thousands of Ethiopians have fled into Sudan to escape a nearly month-long war against rebellious northern forces.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Conflict
(Warning: graphic content) Our top images of conflict in 2020.
Inside COVID ward on Chicago's South Side
Scenes from the ICU at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois.
Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee fighting
Thousands of Ethiopians have fled into Sudan to escape a nearly month-long war against rebellious northern forces.
The devastation of 2020's record-breaking hurricane season
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season produced 30 named storms, topping the single-season record of 28 storms in 2005.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top aerial photography from 2020.