Pictures of the year: Religion

Members of medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Worshippers attend afternoon prayers and visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, for the first time after it was once again declared a mosque after 86 years, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke while dressed up in costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A Hindu devotee wearing a protective mask sanitizes a "pandal" or a temporary platform, next to an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, India, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Senegalese Muslims carry a freshly slaughtered animal after a sacrificial ritual for the Eid al-Adha festival in Dakar, Senegal July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's banks at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Devotees wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry a chariot of Pachali Bhairab in Kathmandu, Nepal October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A man prays inside a tent as Orthodox Jews gathered for "Hoshanot prayers" on Sukkot holiday, on a neighborhood lawn to avoid overcrowding at an indoor synagogue amid the coronavirus in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Greek Orthodox men help a faithful who fainted after jumping into the Golden Horn to retrieve a wooden crucifix during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Faithful take part in a mass in the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery have been covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2020. Although it is common for Catholic churches to cover sacred images in purple for the period of Lent, the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian took it further by only covering their female figures. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A marble carver works on a statue of a Buddha in his carving workshop in Sagyin, Mandalay, Myanmar. Picture taken February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
Hindu devotees pray as they are sprayed with colors by a priest on a temple premises during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Fahima Mirzaie, 23, founder of a Sufi Sama dance group, dances with her teammates in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture taken December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
A believer wearing a protective face mask prays inside the premises of a church in Yerevan, Armenia November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A boy looks up while waiting to break his fast, at the end of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, on a rooftop of his home during the curfew amid coronavirus concerns in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
A Bulgarian Muslim man carries his son on a horse as they attend a ritual ahead of a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
People take a statue depicting Jesus Christ to be used by priest Don Amedeo Basile in the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession that he will lead during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church, for locals to participate from their balconies and windows, as Italy remains on coronavirus lockdown during the Easter period in the southern city of Taranto, Italy, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, smeared with ashes walks inside an ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple ahead of the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Pope Francis delivers an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter - from an empty St. Peter's Square, as a response to the global coronavirus pandemic, at the Vatican, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a cat at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day in Eastwood Mall, Quezon City, Philippines, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Devotees offer prayers as they stand on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Migrant workers pray in their dormitory during the holy month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A priest wearing a protective face mask listens to a confession behind a folding screen, outdoors at Sagrada Familia church, during the start of gradual reopening of religious activities in Mexico City, Mexico July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
A Palestinian Musharati wearing a mask beats a drum to wake Muslims up to have their pre-dawn meal before they start their long-day fast, during the holy month of Ramadan, amid coronavirus concerns in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Pilgrims are reflected in a car window as they march towards the Jordan River to participate in a baptism ceremony, near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Filipino devotees join the annual Catholic procession of the Black Nazarene as police surround its carriage during its feast day in Manila, Philippines, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Shi'ite pilgrims make their way to Kadhimiya to mark the death of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim during a coronavirus curfew imposed in Baghdad, Iraq March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Muslims from around the world perform Friday prayer on a makeshift bridge during Bishwa Ijtema, which is considered the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after haj, in Tongi, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Deacon Robert Lavanco of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, prays with Krystyna Kopacki as she kneels in the street during a procession called the Blessed Sacrament, to bring blessings to worshippers outside their homes while their church sanctuary is closed to them in Queens, New York, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
A Mambo, a priestess in the Voodoo religion, touches a believer's head during a ritual at a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
People eat their iftar meal provided by a group of volunteers in a damaged neighborhood in Atarib, Aleppo countryside, Syria, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Hospital beds are seen in a chapel inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine for what will be a temporary field hospital constructed by the Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper West Side during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Pope Francis leads a traditional Corpus Christi (Body of Christ) feast Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, June 14, 2020. Tiziana Fabi/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A woman carries a basket filled with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A member of Unification Sanctuary Church wears a cap in support of U.S. President Donald Trump as he listens to a sermon by Hyung Jin Sean Moon, a South Korean-American local pastor and co-founder of Unification Sanctuary Church, after praying for the re-election of Trump in Greeley, Pennsylvania, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People wearing protective face masks and shields attend mass on the first day of the reopening of the temple of the cult figure La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death) after government coronavirus restrictions were eased on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers for the first time in months since coronavirus restrictions were imposed, in Kufa mosque, near Najaf, Iraq September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
The front of the Tate Britain art gallery is illuminated with a light installation by artist Chila Kumari Burman to celebrate the festival of Diwali in London, Britain, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Worshipers carry a "mikoshi" or portable shrine in the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the "Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto" brotherhood taken in April 2019, on an empty street where the procession was held, on Palm Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A girl lies down as women pray at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, amid the spread of the coronavirus in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A man walks next to a cross after taking a dip in the shallow water of the Volga river during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Volgograd, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A Jewish pilgrim, who plans to enter Ukraine for a pilgrimage from the territory of Belarus, sits in front of Ukrainian service members near Novi Yarylovychi crossing point in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine September 15, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Catholic Priest Omar is pictured as military members work on disinfecting the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of its re-opening amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A faithful sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during Sunday mass, as prayers were suspended over coronavirus concerns, in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
