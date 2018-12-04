Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 4, 2018 | 7:13am EST

Pictures of the year: Royals

Britain s Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Britain s Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Britain s Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 24
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
2 / 24
Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 24
Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia, April 9, 2018. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters

Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia, April 9, 2018. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia, April 9, 2018. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters
Close
4 / 24
Belgium's Queen Mathilde reacts while eating maple taffy at the Richelieu Park sugar shack in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Belgium's Queen Mathilde reacts while eating maple taffy at the Richelieu Park sugar shack in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Belgium's Queen Mathilde reacts while eating maple taffy at the Richelieu Park sugar shack in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
5 / 24
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exchanges a hongi during a welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exchanges a hongi during a welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exchanges a hongi during a welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
6 / 24
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a receiving line for the Queen's Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace in London, April 19, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a receiving line for the Queen's Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace in London, April 19, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a receiving line for the Queen's Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace in London, April 19, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters
Close
7 / 24
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Prince Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Prince Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Prince Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
8 / 24
Britain's Prince Charles has his helmet adjusted after taking a ride on a Warrior Tracked Armoured Vehicle during a training exercise on a visit to The Mercian Regiment at their barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, Britain, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prince Charles has his helmet adjusted after taking a ride on a Warrior Tracked Armoured Vehicle during a training exercise on a visit to The Mercian Regiment at their barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, Britain, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter...more

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles has his helmet adjusted after taking a ride on a Warrior Tracked Armoured Vehicle during a training exercise on a visit to The Mercian Regiment at their barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, Britain, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
9 / 24
Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Coventry Cathedral January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool

Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Coventry Cathedral January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Coventry Cathedral January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Close
10 / 24
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week, in London,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Close
11 / 24
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria covers herself from splashing water onboard the Estonian Navy ship Wambola near Tallinn, Estonia August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria covers herself from splashing water onboard the Estonian Navy ship Wambola near Tallinn, Estonia August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria covers herself from splashing water onboard the Estonian Navy ship Wambola near Tallinn, Estonia August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
12 / 24
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands with U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain July 13, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands with U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain July 13, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands with U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain July 13, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
14 / 24
Japan's Prince Hisahito, the only son of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, makes soap bubbles on the grounds of the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2018. Prince Hisahito turned 12 years old on September 6. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

Japan's Prince Hisahito, the only son of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, makes soap bubbles on the grounds of the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2018. Prince Hisahito turned 12 years old on September 6. Imperial Household Agency of...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Japan's Prince Hisahito, the only son of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, makes soap bubbles on the grounds of the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2018. Prince Hisahito turned 12 years old on September 6. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 24
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, participate in a group hug on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, participate in a group hug on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, participate in a group hug on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William (C) talks with Irish soldiers during his visit to the 1st Battalion the Irish Guards Battle group, training under the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), in his role as colonel of the regiment in Laikipia, Kenya September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William (C) talks with Irish soldiers during his visit to the 1st Battalion the Irish Guards Battle group, training under the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), in his role as colonel of the regiment in Laikipia,...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William (C) talks with Irish soldiers during his visit to the 1st Battalion the Irish Guards Battle group, training under the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), in his role as colonel of the regiment in Laikipia, Kenya September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
17 / 24
Danish Crown Princess Mary meets with women from the local society at the Kalama Conservancy in Kalama, Kenya, November 27, 2018. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Danish Crown Princess Mary meets with women from the local society at the Kalama Conservancy in Kalama, Kenya, November 27, 2018. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Danish Crown Princess Mary meets with women from the local society at the Kalama Conservancy in Kalama, Kenya, November 27, 2018. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Close
18 / 24
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
Japanese Princess Ayako (L) and her husband Kei Moriya are pictured after their wedding ceremony at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, October 29, 2018. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japanese Princess Ayako (L) and her husband Kei Moriya are pictured after their wedding ceremony at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, October 29, 2018. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Japanese Princess Ayako (L) and her husband Kei Moriya are pictured after their wedding ceremony at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, October 29, 2018. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 24
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding, May 19, 2018. Jane Barlow/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding, May 19, 2018. Jane Barlow/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding, May 19, 2018. Jane Barlow/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment, poses for a photograph after presenting the regiment with their new standard in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 25, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment, poses for a photograph after presenting the regiment with their new standard in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 25, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment, poses for a photograph after presenting the regiment with their new standard in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 25, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters
Close
22 / 24
Britain's Prince Charles emerges from a recreation of a Potato Famine-era mud hut on the campus of University College Cork, in Cork, Ireland, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Britain's Prince Charles emerges from a recreation of a Potato Famine-era mud hut on the campus of University College Cork, in Cork, Ireland, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles emerges from a recreation of a Potato Famine-era mud hut on the campus of University College Cork, in Cork, Ireland, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
23 / 24
U.S. first lady Melania Trump escorts Jordan s Queen Rania after her arrival at the White House in Washington, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. first lady Melania Trump escorts Jordan s Queen Rania after her arrival at the White House in Washington, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
U.S. first lady Melania Trump escorts Jordan s Queen Rania after her arrival at the White House in Washington, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disasters photos of the year.

7:05am EST
Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.

Dec 03 2018
Torrential rains flood Tijuana migrant shelter

Torrential rains flood Tijuana migrant shelter

Hundreds of mostly Central American migrants poured into a new shelter after torrential rains reduced the old shelter at a sports complex to a muddy, smelly...

Dec 03 2018
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2018.

Dec 03 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Remembering the 41st president of the United States after he died Friday at the age of 94.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disasters photos of the year.

Christmas in Caracas

Christmas in Caracas

Richard Gamboa, the "Santa in the Streets," brings holiday cheer and donates toys, food, and clothes to residents of the Venezuelan capital.

Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.

Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Cardi B, Camila Cabello and more acts perform at the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

Mexico's presidential plane for sale

Mexico's presidential plane for sale

The big, luxurious airplane used to ferry Mexico's former president around the globe is about to fly away permanently in one of the first moves by the new president to rid the country of what he has derided as a towering symbol of excess.

Torrential rains flood Tijuana migrant shelter

Torrential rains flood Tijuana migrant shelter

Hundreds of mostly Central American migrants poured into a new shelter after torrential rains reduced the old shelter at a sports complex to a muddy, smelly mess.

Versace's first show in New York

Versace's first show in New York

Versace presents a pre-fall collection for its first show in New York.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2018.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast