Pictures of the year: Royals
Britain s Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia, April 9, 2018. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters
Belgium's Queen Mathilde reacts while eating maple taffy at the Richelieu Park sugar shack in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exchanges a hongi during a welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a receiving line for the Queen's Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace in London, April 19, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Prince Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Prince Charles has his helmet adjusted after taking a ride on a Warrior Tracked Armoured Vehicle during a training exercise on a visit to The Mercian Regiment at their barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, Britain, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter...more
Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Coventry Cathedral January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week, in London,...more
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria covers herself from splashing water onboard the Estonian Navy ship Wambola near Tallinn, Estonia August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands with U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain July 13, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Japan's Prince Hisahito, the only son of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, makes soap bubbles on the grounds of the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2018. Prince Hisahito turned 12 years old on September 6. Imperial Household Agency of...more
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, participate in a group hug on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William (C) talks with Irish soldiers during his visit to the 1st Battalion the Irish Guards Battle group, training under the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), in his role as colonel of the regiment in Laikipia,...more
Danish Crown Princess Mary meets with women from the local society at the Kalama Conservancy in Kalama, Kenya, November 27, 2018. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Japanese Princess Ayako (L) and her husband Kei Moriya are pictured after their wedding ceremony at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, October 29, 2018. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding, May 19, 2018. Jane Barlow/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment, poses for a photograph after presenting the regiment with their new standard in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 25, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via...more
Britain's Prince Charles emerges from a recreation of a Potato Famine-era mud hut on the campus of University College Cork, in Cork, Ireland, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
U.S. first lady Melania Trump escorts Jordan s Queen Rania after her arrival at the White House in Washington, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia
The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.
Torrential rains flood Tijuana migrant shelter
Hundreds of mostly Central American migrants poured into a new shelter after torrential rains reduced the old shelter at a sports complex to a muddy, smelly...
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning George H.W. Bush
Remembering the 41st president of the United States after he died Friday at the age of 94.
Christmas in Caracas
Richard Gamboa, the "Santa in the Streets," brings holiday cheer and donates toys, food, and clothes to residents of the Venezuelan capital.
Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia
The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.
Jingle Ball in Los Angeles
Cardi B, Camila Cabello and more acts perform at the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.
Mexico's presidential plane for sale
The big, luxurious airplane used to ferry Mexico's former president around the globe is about to fly away permanently in one of the first moves by the new president to rid the country of what he has derided as a towering symbol of excess.
Torrential rains flood Tijuana migrant shelter
Hundreds of mostly Central American migrants poured into a new shelter after torrential rains reduced the old shelter at a sports complex to a muddy, smelly mess.
Versace's first show in New York
Versace presents a pre-fall collection for its first show in New York.