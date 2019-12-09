Edition:
Mon Dec 9, 2019 | 8:20am EST

Pictures of the year: Royals

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Britain's Prince Charles picks up a 'dart' as he faces a Maori warrior during his welcome to Takanhanga Marae in Kaikoura, New Zealand, November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses to make a toast at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, June 3, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave to well-wishers during their royal parade to mark the enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, exits a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Two young boys react as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to bury a time capsule during her visit at Royal British Legion Industries village in Aylesford, Britain, November 6, 2019. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Mitree Chitinunda gets a haircut depicting the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, to mark the king's 67th birthday, at a barbershop in Bangkok, Thailand, July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by Tuk Tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan, October 15, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by Tuk Tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan, October 15, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by Tuk Tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan, October 15, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet cast and crew, including Beyonce and Jay-Z, as they attend the European premiere of The Lion King in London, July 14, 2019. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Well-wishers gather during the first public appearance of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Prince Charles meets with Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes and U.S. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga as he tours the set of the 25th James Bond Film at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, Britain June 20, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Britain's Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day at school accompanied by her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and brother Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea in London, Britain September 5, 2019. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day at school accompanied by her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and brother Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea in London, Britain September 5, 2019. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Britain's Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day at school accompanied by her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and brother Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea in London, Britain September 5, 2019. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit pose during holiday at the country house on Dvergsoya outside Kristiansand, Norway, July 10, 2019. Lise Aserud / NTB scanpix via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Guardsmen faint as the Household Division rehearse Trooping the Colour for the Colonel's Review ahead of the Queen's birthday parade next week, on Horseguards Parade in London, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn is seen during his coronation procession, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa, September 24, 2019. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit SOS Children's village in Lahore, Pakistan, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth poses with dancers and youth after a ceremony on the occasion of her 18th birthday, outside the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A photo of Britain's Prince Louis, taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk, Britain April 2019. Duchess of Cambridge/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha are seen on the balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall at the Grand Palace, where the King grants a public audience to receive the good wishes of the people in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha are seen on the balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall at the Grand Palace, where the King grants a public audience to receive the good wishes of the people in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha are seen on the balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall at the Grand Palace, where the King grants a public audience to receive the good wishes of the people in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees before a match against the Boston Red Sox in London, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveils 'Reiwa' as the new era name at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2019. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh, Britain, July 4, 2019. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits the National Equestrian Centre in Havana, Cuba, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Britain's Prince Charles visits the Botanical Gardens during a visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Malaysia's new King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah attend a welcoming ceremony at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
