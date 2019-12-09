Pictures of the year: Royals
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles picks up a 'dart' as he faces a Maori warrior during his welcome to Takanhanga Marae in Kaikoura, New Zealand, November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses to make a toast at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, June 3, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave to well-wishers during their royal parade to mark the enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, exits a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Two young boys react as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to bury a time capsule during her visit at Royal British Legion Industries village in Aylesford, Britain, November 6, 2019. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS
Mitree Chitinunda gets a haircut depicting the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, to mark the king's 67th birthday, at a barbershop in Bangkok, Thailand, July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by Tuk Tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan, October 15, 2019....more
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet cast and crew, including Beyonce and Jay-Z, as they attend the European premiere of The Lion King in London, July 14, 2019. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Well-wishers gather during the first public appearance of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Prince Charles meets with Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes and U.S. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga as he tours the set of the 25th James Bond Film at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, Britain June 20, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day at school accompanied by her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and brother Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea in London, Britain September 5,...more
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit pose during holiday at the country house on Dvergsoya outside Kristiansand, Norway, July 10, 2019. Lise Aserud / NTB scanpix via REUTERS
Guardsmen faint as the Household Division rehearse Trooping the Colour for the Colonel's Review ahead of the Queen's birthday parade next week, on Horseguards Parade in London, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn is seen during his coronation procession, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa, September 24, 2019. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit SOS Children's village in Lahore, Pakistan, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth poses with dancers and youth after a ceremony on the occasion of her 18th birthday, outside the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A photo of Britain's Prince Louis, taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk, Britain April 2019. Duchess of Cambridge/via REUTERS
Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha are seen on the balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall at the Grand Palace, where the King grants a public audience to receive the good wishes of the people...more
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees before a match against the Boston Red Sox in London, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveils 'Reiwa' as the new era name at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2019. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh, Britain, July 4, 2019. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits the National Equestrian Centre in Havana, Cuba, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles visits the Botanical Gardens during a visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Malaysia's new King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah attend a welcoming ceremony at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Water flow at iconic Victoria Falls hits lowest level in decades
The worst drought in a century has slowed the iconic Victoria Falls to a trickle, fueling fears that climate change could kill the tourist attraction on the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Vast crowds throng streets of Hong Kong
Hundreds of thousands of black-clad demonstrators thronged the streets of Hong Kong in the largest anti-government rally since local elections last month and a resounding show of continued support for the pro-democracy movement. While the march appeared to be largely peaceful, authorities said there was some damage after it ended.
New Zealand volcano erupts
New Zealand police said early on Tuesday they did not expect to find any more survivors from a volcanic eruption that killed at least five people, injured up to 20 and left an unknown number unaccounted for.
Water flow at iconic Victoria Falls hits lowest level in decades
The worst drought in a century has slowed the iconic Victoria Falls to a trickle, fueling fears that climate change could kill the tourist attraction on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.
Mass shootings in the U.S.: From Columbine to Dayton
Major mass shootings in the U.S. that have killed at least nine people, excluding the perpetrator, in the last two decades.
A decade in showbiz: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddings
Highlights from a decade marked by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, drama at Oscar time and a clutch of star-studded royal weddings.
Pictures of the year: Landscapes
Our top landscape images from the past year.