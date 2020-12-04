Pictures of the year: Royals
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Queen Elizabeth visits the Energetics Analysis Centre at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Science Park, near Salisbury, Britain October 15, 2020. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Charles delivers a special address during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana takes pictures as she arrives before a religion ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Athit...more
Belgian artist, Princess Delphine de Saxe-Cobourg, also know by her former name Delphine Boel, attends a news conference after she was recognized as the daughter of Belgium's former King Albert II, officially becoming a princess, in Brussels, Belgium...more
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi leave The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge after their wedding, in Windsor, Britain, in this official wedding photograph released July 18, 2020. Benjamin Wheeler/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Charles looks at a Gloucestershire Old Spot pig with her piglets during a visit to Cotswold Farm Park in Guiting Power near Cheltenham, Britain July 1, 2020. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, reminisces over old family photos with his daughter Tengku Puteri (L) and his sister Tengku Intan (C) at Intan's home in Singapore August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Prince Louis, who celebrated his second birthday in April, is seen in an undated photo taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Britain. Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take a tour of the London Transport Museum, in London, Britain March 4, 2020. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look at their homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, ahead of their 73rd wedding anniversary, in the Oak...more
Well-wishers pay their respects to a picture of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a celebration to mark the king's 68th birthday outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Prince Charles meets the graduates after the Graduation Ceremony of The Queen's Squadron and Sovereign's review at RAF College Cranwell, in Cranwell, Britain, July 16, 2020. Julian Simmonds/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry attends a rugby event at Buckingham Palace gardens in London, Britain January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, smiles as she is welcomed by students to visit the Robert Clack School in Essex, Britain March 6, 2020, in support of International Women's Day. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS
Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia observe a sculpture by Olafur Eliasson during a visit to the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, as part of a tour to promote tourism in Spain, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks to a girl during a visit to Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum, in Birmingham, Britain January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Pool
Empress Emerita Michiko and Empress Masako wave to well-wishers during a public appearance for New Year celebrations at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Los Angeles National Cemetery in honour of Remembrance Sunday, in Los Angeles, California, November 8, 2020. LEE MORGAN/Handout via REUTERS
Princess Beatrice of York looks at her wedding dress, which was originally worn by Queen Elizabeth in the 1960s, ahead of it going on public display at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, September 23, 2020. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalists at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Prince Philip walks next to a bugler during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles at Windsor Castle in Britain July 22, 2020. The Duke of Edinburgh stepped down from his role as Colonel-in-Chief for the Rifles after 67 years of service....more
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Teagasc research farm in County Meath, Ireland March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A belvedere stands on top of columns overlooking the garden at Villa Guardamangia, a former residence of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in Pieta, Malta, July 1, 2020. The then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were in the first years of their...more
