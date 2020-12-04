Pictures of the year: Royals

A belvedere stands on top of columns overlooking the garden at Villa Guardamangia, a former residence of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in Pieta, Malta, July 1, 2020. The then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were in the first years of their marriage at the time and moved to Malta when Prince Philip was based there in command of a Royal Navy frigate. The Maltese government agency Heritage Malta acquired the Villa Guardamangia for some five million euros and hopes not just to restore the villa to the way it looked several decades ago, but also to turn it into a museum of Malta's history as a British colony until independence in 1964, and the links with the British royal family. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

