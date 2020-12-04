Edition:
Pictures of the year: Royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Queen Elizabeth visits the Energetics Analysis Centre at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Science Park, near Salisbury, Britain October 15, 2020. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Charles delivers a special address during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana takes pictures as she arrives before a religion ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Belgian artist, Princess Delphine de Saxe-Cobourg, also know by her former name Delphine Boel, attends a news conference after she was recognized as the daughter of Belgium's former King Albert II, officially becoming a princess, in Brussels, Belgium October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi leave The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge after their wedding, in Windsor, Britain, in this official wedding photograph released July 18, 2020. Benjamin Wheeler/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Charles looks at a Gloucestershire Old Spot pig with her piglets during a visit to Cotswold Farm Park in Guiting Power near Cheltenham, Britain July 1, 2020. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, reminisces over old family photos with his daughter Tengku Puteri (L) and his sister Tengku Intan (C) at Intan's home in Singapore August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Prince Louis, who celebrated his second birthday in April, is seen in an undated photo taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Britain. Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take a tour of the London Transport Museum, in London, Britain March 4, 2020. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look at their homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, ahead of their 73rd wedding anniversary, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain November 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Europe/Handout via REUTERS

Well-wishers pay their respects to a picture of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a celebration to mark the king's 68th birthday outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Prince Charles meets the graduates after the Graduation Ceremony of The Queen's Squadron and Sovereign's review at RAF College Cranwell, in Cranwell, Britain, July 16, 2020. Julian Simmonds/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry attends a rugby event at Buckingham Palace gardens in London, Britain January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, smiles as she is welcomed by students to visit the Robert Clack School in Essex, Britain March 6, 2020, in support of International Women's Day. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia observe a sculpture by Olafur Eliasson during a visit to the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, as part of a tour to promote tourism in Spain, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks to a girl during a visit to Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum, in Birmingham, Britain January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Pool

Empress Emerita Michiko and Empress Masako wave to well-wishers during a public appearance for New Year celebrations at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, January 2, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Los Angeles National Cemetery in honour of Remembrance Sunday, in Los Angeles, California, November 8, 2020. &nbsp;LEE MORGAN/Handout via REUTERS

Princess Beatrice of York looks at her wedding dress, which was originally worn by Queen Elizabeth in the 1960s, ahead of it going on public display at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, September 23, 2020. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalists at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Prince Philip walks next to a bugler during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles at Windsor Castle in Britain July 22, 2020. The Duke of Edinburgh stepped down from his role as Colonel-in-Chief for the Rifles after 67 years of service. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Teagasc research farm in County Meath, Ireland March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A belvedere stands on top of columns overlooking the garden at Villa Guardamangia, a former residence of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in Pieta, Malta, July 1, 2020. The then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were in the first years of their marriage at the time and moved to Malta when Prince Philip was based there in command of a Royal Navy frigate. The Maltese government agency Heritage Malta acquired the Villa Guardamangia for some five million euros and hopes not just to restore the villa to the way it looked several decades ago, but also to turn it into a museum of Malta's history as a British colony until independence in 1964, and the links with the British royal family. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

