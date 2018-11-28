Pictures of the year: Space
An orange hue envelops the Earth, known as "airglow," a phenomenon that occurs when ultraviolet radiation hits molecules in the atmosphere and create a band of light that reaches 50 to 400 miles high, in this image taken on board the International...more
A field of barchan sand dunes appear turquoise blue on the surface of Mars in this enhanced image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, January 24, 2018. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Handout via REUTERS
A NASA artist's impression of an exoplanet, a world orbiting another star, around the Sun-like star HD 85512 in the southern constellation of Vela (The Sail), in this image obtained September 26, 2018. NASA/ESO/M. Kornmesser via REUTERS
The Betsiboka Estuary in Madagascar, draining into the sea and showing changing landscapes due to decimation of rainforests and coastal mangroves, is seen from the International Space Station, July 11, 2018. NASA/Ricky Arnold/Handout via REUTERS
The dry and dusty surface of Mars is seen after a meteoroid hit and exploded, creating an impact crater 5 meters across and triggering a one-kilometer-long slope streak, or avalanche, in this image captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and...more
Ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds from a giant star called Herschel 36 push through dust in curtain-like sheets in the Lagoon Nebula stellar nursery, located 4,000 light years away, in this Hubble Space Telescope image obtained September 26,...more
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exits the atmosphere for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, over Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Joey Roulette
Snow from the previous winter melts into slush on Canada's Lowell Glacier, in this false-color satellite image showing frozen (light blue), meltwater (dark blue), rocks (brown) and vegetation (green) and the progression of rapid snow melt in the...more
The sun is seen in this image taken by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which studies the Sun's magnetic field and atmosphere, May 15, 2018. NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory/Handout via REUTERS
Dunes on Mars are almost free of their seasonal ice cover during early Martian summer, with pockets of ice still visible in areas protected by shade, as seen in this Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image obtained September 26, 2018....more
Swirling cloud belts and vortices are seen in Jupiter's northern hemisphere in this color-enhanced image taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft on a close flyby, May 23, 2018. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt/Sean Doran/Handout via REUTERS
A Hubble Space Telescope image shows bright blue gas threading through the galaxy IC 4870, which shines because it emits radio wave and gamma-ray radiation, in this image obtained September 26, 2018. NASA/ESA/Hubble Space Telescope/Handout via...more
A computer model of the Sun's magnetic field is shown in this rendering from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, August 10, 2018. NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory/Handout via REUTERS
An artistic impression of a sunset from Barnard's star on a newly detected planet dubbed "Super Earth," in this handout photo provided November 14, 2018. European Southern Observatory/M. Kornmesser/Handout via REUTERS
An artist's rendering of how the first stars in the universe may have looked, in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters February 27, 2018. N.R. Fuller, National Science Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
NASA's Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's southern hemisphere, as the spacecraft performed its 13th close flyby of Jupiter on May 23, 2018. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill/Handout via REUTERS
A globular cluster of stars known as NGC 1898 is seen in this image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope using the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) to show near-infrared to ultraviolet wavelengths, and the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) to show...more
A photo taken from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Lane in the early morning hours near Hawaii, August 22, 2018. Courtesy @astro_ricky/NASA/Handout via REUTERS
This composite image from NASA's Parker Solar Probe using first-light data shows the Milky Way's galactic center in the left image, and Jupiter as a bright spot in the center of the right image, in this image obtained November 16, 2018. NASA/Naval...more
The west coast of southern Africa is seen from the International Space Station, September 29, 2018. NASA/ESA/Alexander Gerst/Handout via REUTERS
A composite image made from nine frames shows the International Space Station in silhouette as it transits the Sun at roughly five miles per second, as seen from Suffolk, Virginia, October 7, 2018. NASA/Joel Kowsky/Handout via REUTERS
An image captured by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite shows the process of cold air (seen as bright areas) sinking into valleys and turning into fog, during autumn in the Cumberland Mountains of West...more
A "self-portrait" of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows the vehicle on Vera Rubin Ridge on the planet Mars, which the rover has been investigating for the past several months, according to NASA, in this handout photo mosaic assembled from dozens of...more
The Cat's Paw Nebula, a star-forming region in the Milky Way galaxy so named because it resembles a feline footprint, is seen in this image compiled from data from the Infrared Array Camera (IRAC) and the Multiband Imaging Photometer (MIPS) aboard...more
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S. and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan,...more
A cross-section of a thick sheet of underground ice is exposed at the steep slope that appears bright blue in this enhanced-color view of Mars from the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter...more
Long, narrow clouds known as "ship tracks", which form when water vapor condenses around tiny particles in the exhaust emitted by ships, are seen over the Pacific Ocean 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) west of the California-Oregon border in this...more
A Hubble Space Telescope image shows the spiral galaxy NGC 1032, a disc of gas, dust and stars that resembles a glowing wizard's staff when seen edge-on, in the constellation Cetus (The Sea Monster) located a hundred million light years from Earth in...more
A false-color image from Operational Land Imager (OLI) on the Landsat 8 satellite shows flooding along the Nueces River after a historic amount of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Willa in central Texas, November 1, 2018. NASA/GSFC/Joshua...more
An artist's conception shows donut-shaped magnetic fields that trap dust and feed material into the supermassive black hole of the galaxy Cygnus A, with jets launching from its center, based on recent observations from the Stratospheric Observatory...more
Next Slideshows
Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships
Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, a move that risks...
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships
Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, a move that risks igniting a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.
Christmas at the White House
A preview of Christmas at the White House.
NASA's InSight lands on Mars
NASA s Mars science lander InSight touched down safely on the surface of the Red Planet to begin its two-year mission as the first spacecraft designed to explore the deep interior of another world.
School in the ruins of Raqqa
More than a year since the defeat of Islamic State in Raqqa, many of the city s school buildings are lying in rubble and playgrounds are dotted with wrecked cars.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Notable deaths in 2018
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.