Pictures of the year: Space

The first image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short), the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), an array which linked together radio observatories across the planet to form a single "Earth-sized" virtual telescope. The new view captures light bent by the powerful gravity of the black hole, which is four million times more massive than our Sun. EHT Collaboration/National Science Foundation

