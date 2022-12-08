Edition:
Pictures of the year: Space

The "Cosmic Cliffs" of the Carina Nebula are seen in an image divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion, with data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, released July 12, 2022. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing innumerable stars of many sizes.   NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2022
NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from launch complex 39-B on the unmanned Artemis 1 mission to the moon, seen from Sebastian, Florida, November 16. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Crewmembers of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of the first American in space Alan Shepard, gets a hug from NFL hall-of-famer Michael Strahan after their flight from Launch Site One in West Texas, December 11. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, December 11, 2021
A student poses with Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Katya Echazarreta, an Electrical Engineer and Engineering/Science Communicator working on NASA missions and the first Mexican-born American ever to fly to space, during an event after she received the keys to the city, in Mexico City, August 2. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2022
An observation of a planetary nebula from the NIRCam instrument of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope released July 12.    NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2022
The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Commander Nicole Mann greets her family while departing crew quarters for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, October 5. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2022
An image captured by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows a dark opening on Mars, released May 7. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2022
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying three NASA astronauts and one ESA astronaut on a six-month expedition to the International Space Station, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 27. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2022
The four commercial crew astronauts representing NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission are pictured in their Dragon spacesuits for a fit check aboard the International Space Station's Harmony module on April 21. From left, are ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer, and NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron.   NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2022
Members of a search and rescue team arrive at the Soyuz MS-19 space capsule carrying crew members of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, shortly after landing in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, March 30. NASA/Bill Ingalls

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2022
The first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, in a composite made from images at different wavelengths  taken with a Near-Infrared Camera and released July 11.     NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2022
Asteroid moonlet Dimorphos as seen by the DART spacecraft 11 seconds before impact in this image taken by DART’s on board DRACO imager from a distance of 68 kilometers, and released September 26. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2022
U.S. President Joe Biden applauds upon seeing the first images from the Webb Space Telescope during a briefing from NASA officials at the White House in Washington, July 11. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2022
View of M74, otherwise known as the Phantom Galaxy, taken by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, released August 29. Webb’s sharp vision reveals delicate filaments of gas and dust in the spiral arms which wind outwards from the center of this image.   NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2022
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2022
The space capsule of Blue Origin's rocket New Shepard, carrying six crew members, is seen before landing, on billionaire Jeff Bezos's company's fourth suborbital tourism flight, near Van Horn, Texas, March 31. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2022
The first image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short), the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), an array which linked together radio observatories across the planet to form a single "Earth-sized" virtual telescope. The new view captures light bent by the powerful gravity of the black hole, which is four million times more massive than our Sun.  EHT Collaboration/National Science Foundation

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2022
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket side booster lands after launch on its mission with a classified payload for the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 1. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2022
An observation of a planetary nebula from the MIRI instrument in the mid-infrared from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope released July 12.    NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Boulder-sized blocks of water ice are seen around the rim of an impact crater formed December 24, 2021, by a space rock that struck in the Amazonis Planitia region on Mars, as viewed by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE camera) aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2022
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2022
NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), with its Orion crew capsule on top, sits on the pad early in the morning before the unmanned Artemis 1 mission was scrubbed, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 29. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2022
