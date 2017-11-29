Pictures of the year: Space
A composite image of the Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant, assembled by combining data from five telescopes spanning nearly the entire breadth of the electromagnetic spectrum: the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array, the Spitzer Space Telescope, the...more
An artist�s concept shows a black hole with an accretion disk - a flat structure of material orbiting the black hole � and a jet of hot gas, called plasma. Black holes are famous for being ravenous eaters, but they do not eat everything that falls...more
An illustration shows the hot, dense, expanding cloud of debris stripped from two neutron stars just before they collided. Within this neutron-rich debris, large quantities of some of the universe's heaviest elements were forged, including hundreds...more
An image taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows spring in the Northern hemisphere. Over the winter, snow and ice have inexorably covered the dunes. Unlike on Earth, this...more
A medium-sized (M2) solar flare and a coronal mass ejection (CME) erupting from the same, large active region of the Sun in July. The flare lasted almost two hours, quite a long duration. NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory/via REUTERS
The Calabash Nebula is a spectacular example of the death of a low-mass star like the Sun. This image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows the star going through a rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula, during which it...more
A composite image of 21 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the August solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National...more
The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy Bresnik of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 28....more
The collision of two black holes�an event detected for the first time ever by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO�is seen in this still from a computer simulation. SXS Project/California Institute of Technology/via...more
An artist�s impression shows what the very distant young galaxy A2744_YD4 might look like. Observations have shown that this galaxy, seen when the Universe was just 4% of its current age, is rich in dust. Such dust was produced by an earlier...more
Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft approaches the International Space Station in a photo taken by Expedition 51 Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, April 22. NASA/ESA/via REUTERS
A photo taken in August by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station of solar evaporation ponds outside the city of Moab, Utah, part of a large operation to mine potassium chloride. Each pond color indicates a different state of...more
A photo by a member of the Expedition 52 crew aboard the International Space Station shows one of the 16 sunrises they experience every day, as the orbiting laboratory travels around Earth. NASAvia REUTERS
An artist's rendering showing two merging black holes similar to those detected by Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory. Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory/via REUTERS
A composite image of the colliding galaxy clusters called Abell 3411 and Abell 3412. NASA/Chandra X-ray Observatory/via REUTERS
A composite image showing the full western hemisphere at night. The principal challenge in nighttime satellite imaging is accounting for the phases of the moon, which constantly varies the amount of light shining on Earth, though in predictable ways....more
This image, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, shows what happens when two galaxies become one. The twisted cosmic knot seen here is NGC 2623 � or Arp 243 � located about 250 million light-years away in the constellation of Cancer (The Crab)....more
The subject of this Hubble Space Telescope image is a dwarf galaxy named NGC 5949. Thanks to its proximity to Earth � it sits at a distance of around 44 million light-years from us, placing it within the Milky Way�s cosmic neighborhood � NGC 5949 is...more
An image showing R Aquarii, located at a distance of about 710 light years from Earth. Astronomers have determined that R Aqr is not one star, but two: a small, dense white dwarf and a cool red, giant star. The red giant star has its own interesting...more
A young super star cluster known as Westerlund 1. Light travels through space at just under 300 000 kilometers per second. This staggering speed is used to calculate astronomical distances; although often misinterpreted as a unit of time (due to its...more
When seen up close, the F ring of Saturn resolves into multiple dusty strands, in this Cassini view showing three bright strands and a very faint fourth strand off to the right. The central strand is the core of the F ring. The other strands are not...more
A view of the surface of Mars. Viscous, lobate flow features are commonly found at the base of slopes in the mid-latitudes of Mars, and are often associated with gullies. These features are bound by ridges that resemble terrestrial moraines,...more
A view of Saturn's moon Dione. When viewed from a distance with the sun directly behind Cassini, the larger, brighter craters really stand out. This view looks toward the Saturn-facing side of Dione. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/via...more
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on a supply mission to the International Space Station from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 19. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A jet plane flies by the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming, August 21. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The spacecraft Cassini pictured above Saturn's northern hemisphere prior to making one of its Grand Finale dives in a NASA illustration. NASA/via REUTERS
The Diamond Ring effect is seen as the moon makes its final move over the sun during the August total solar eclipse above Madras, Oregon. Aubrey Gemignani/NASA/via REUTERS
A view of the NGC 4536 galaxy captured in detail by the Hubble�s Wide Field Camera 3. Located roughly 50 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo (The Virgin), it is a hub of extreme star formation. NASA/Hubble Space Telescope/via...more
An image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows a mound that appears to have blocked the path of dunes as they marched south (north is to the left in this image). Many of these transverse dunes have slipfaces that face south, although in...more
A rugged cliff edge in an image acquired by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/via REUTERS
A photo taken by NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik from the International Space Station. From his vantage point in low Earth orbit Bresnik pointed his camera toward the rising Moon. NASA/via REUTERS
An image from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows a late summer view in the Southern hemisphere of Mars. The Sun is low in the sky and subtle topography is accentuated in orbital images. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/via REUTERS
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 13....more
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter in a NASA Juno spacecraft photo. NASA/via REUTERS
An image photographed by NASA astronaut Jack Fischer shows the SpaceX Dragon capsule as it reentered Earth's atmosphere before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean in July. NASA/via REUTERS
The Long March-5 Y2 rocket takes off from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China, July 2. REUTERS/Stringer
One of the last looks at Saturn and its main rings from a distance as captured by Cassini. When the spacecraft arrived at Saturn in 2004, the planet's northern hemisphere, seen here at top, was in darkness, just beginning to emerge from winter. Now...more
Hurricane Harvey is pictured off the coast of Texas from aboard the International Space Station, August 25. NASA/via REUTERS
An image from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft shows Jupiter's Great Red Spot fading from view while the dynamic bands of the southern region of Jupiter come into focus. NASA/via REUTERS
The sun is obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse as seen from an Alaska Airlines commercial jet at 40,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Depoe Bay, Oregon, August 21. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
