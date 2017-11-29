Pictures of the year: Space

A young super star cluster known as Westerlund 1. Light travels through space at just under 300 000 kilometers per second. This staggering speed is used to calculate astronomical distances; although often misinterpreted as a unit of time (due to its misleading name), a light-year is actually a unit of astronomical distance, and is defined as the distance that light travels in a year. With this in mind, 15 000 light-years may sound like a truly huge distance, but compared to the vastness of the cosmos, it�s really quite nearby. In fact, an object sitting 15 000 light-years away would not even be outside our home galaxy, the Milky Way. This is roughly the distance between us and the young super star cluster known as Westerlund 1, home to one of the largest stars ever discovered, originally named Westerlund 1-26. The cluster is relatively young in astronomical terms � at around three million years old it is a baby compared to our own Sun, which is some 4.6 billion years old. NASA/ESA/Hubble Space Telescope/via REUTERS

