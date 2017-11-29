Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 29, 2017 | 12:40pm EST

Pictures of the year: Space

A composite image of the Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant, assembled by combining data from five telescopes spanning nearly the entire breadth of the electromagnetic spectrum: the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array, the Spitzer Space Telescope, the Hubble Space Telescope, the XMM-Newton Observatory, and the Chandra X-ray Observatory. NASA, ESA, NRAO/AUI/NSF and G. Dubner (University of Buenos Aires)/via REUTERS

A composite image of the Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant, assembled by combining data from five telescopes spanning nearly the entire breadth of the electromagnetic spectrum: the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array, the Spitzer Space Telescope, the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A composite image of the Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant, assembled by combining data from five telescopes spanning nearly the entire breadth of the electromagnetic spectrum: the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array, the Spitzer Space Telescope, the Hubble Space Telescope, the XMM-Newton Observatory, and the Chandra X-ray Observatory. NASA, ESA, NRAO/AUI/NSF and G. Dubner (University of Buenos Aires)/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 40
An artist�s concept shows a black hole with an accretion disk - a flat structure of material orbiting the black hole � and a jet of hot gas, called plasma. Black holes are famous for being ravenous eaters, but they do not eat everything that falls toward them. A small portion of material gets shot back out in powerful jets of hot gas that can wreak havoc on their surroundings. NASA/JPL-Caltech/via REUTERS

An artist�s concept shows a black hole with an accretion disk - a flat structure of material orbiting the black hole � and a jet of hot gas, called plasma. Black holes are famous for being ravenous eaters, but they do not eat everything that falls...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An artist�s concept shows a black hole with an accretion disk - a flat structure of material orbiting the black hole � and a jet of hot gas, called plasma. Black holes are famous for being ravenous eaters, but they do not eat everything that falls toward them. A small portion of material gets shot back out in powerful jets of hot gas that can wreak havoc on their surroundings. NASA/JPL-Caltech/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 40
An illustration shows the hot, dense, expanding cloud of debris stripped from two neutron stars just before they collided. Within this neutron-rich debris, large quantities of some of the universe's heaviest elements were forged, including hundreds of Earth masses of gold and platinum. The image was released to mark the first time scientists detected light tied to a gravitational-wave event, thanks to two merging neutron stars in the galaxy NGC 4993, located about 130 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Hydra. NASA/via REUTERS

An illustration shows the hot, dense, expanding cloud of debris stripped from two neutron stars just before they collided. Within this neutron-rich debris, large quantities of some of the universe's heaviest elements were forged, including hundreds...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An illustration shows the hot, dense, expanding cloud of debris stripped from two neutron stars just before they collided. Within this neutron-rich debris, large quantities of some of the universe's heaviest elements were forged, including hundreds of Earth masses of gold and platinum. The image was released to mark the first time scientists detected light tied to a gravitational-wave event, thanks to two merging neutron stars in the galaxy NGC 4993, located about 130 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Hydra. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 40
An image taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows spring in the Northern hemisphere. Over the winter, snow and ice have inexorably covered the dunes. Unlike on Earth, this snow and ice is carbon dioxide, better known to us as dry ice. When the sun starts shining on it in the spring, the ice on the smooth surface of the dune cracks and escaping gas carries dark sand out from the dune below, often creating beautiful patterns. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/via REUTERS

An image taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows spring in the Northern hemisphere. Over the winter, snow and ice have inexorably covered the dunes. Unlike on Earth, this...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An image taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows spring in the Northern hemisphere. Over the winter, snow and ice have inexorably covered the dunes. Unlike on Earth, this snow and ice is carbon dioxide, better known to us as dry ice. When the sun starts shining on it in the spring, the ice on the smooth surface of the dune cracks and escaping gas carries dark sand out from the dune below, often creating beautiful patterns. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 40
A medium-sized (M2) solar flare and a coronal mass ejection (CME) erupting from the same, large active region of the Sun in July. The flare lasted almost two hours, quite a long duration. NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory/via REUTERS

A medium-sized (M2) solar flare and a coronal mass ejection (CME) erupting from the same, large active region of the Sun in July. The flare lasted almost two hours, quite a long duration. NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A medium-sized (M2) solar flare and a coronal mass ejection (CME) erupting from the same, large active region of the Sun in July. The flare lasted almost two hours, quite a long duration. NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 40
The Calabash Nebula is a spectacular example of the death of a low-mass star like the Sun. This image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows the star going through a rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula, during which it blows its outer layers of gas and dust out into the surrounding space. The recently ejected material is spat out in opposite directions with immense speed � the gas shown in yellow is moving close to a million kilometers an hour. Astronomers rarely capture a star in this phase of its evolution because it occurs within the blink of an eye � in astronomical terms. Over the next thousand years the nebula is expected to evolve into a fully fledged planetary nebula. NASA/ESA/via REUTERS

The Calabash Nebula is a spectacular example of the death of a low-mass star like the Sun. This image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows the star going through a rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula, during which it...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
The Calabash Nebula is a spectacular example of the death of a low-mass star like the Sun. This image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows the star going through a rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula, during which it blows its outer layers of gas and dust out into the surrounding space. The recently ejected material is spat out in opposite directions with immense speed � the gas shown in yellow is moving close to a million kilometers an hour. Astronomers rarely capture a star in this phase of its evolution because it occurs within the blink of an eye � in astronomical terms. Over the next thousand years the nebula is expected to evolve into a fully fledged planetary nebula. NASA/ESA/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 40
A composite image of 21 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the August solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A composite image of 21 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the August solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 22, 2017
A composite image of 21 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the August solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 40
The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy Bresnik of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 28. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy Bresnik of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 28....more

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy Bresnik of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 28. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
8 / 40
The collision of two black holes�an event detected for the first time ever by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO�is seen in this still from a computer simulation. SXS Project/California Institute of Technology/via REUTERS

The collision of two black holes�an event detected for the first time ever by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO�is seen in this still from a computer simulation. SXS Project/California Institute of Technology/via...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
The collision of two black holes�an event detected for the first time ever by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO�is seen in this still from a computer simulation. SXS Project/California Institute of Technology/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 40
An artist�s impression shows what the very distant young galaxy A2744_YD4 might look like. Observations have shown that this galaxy, seen when the Universe was just 4% of its current age, is rich in dust. Such dust was produced by an earlier generation of stars and these observations provide insights into the birth and explosive deaths of the very first stars in the Universe. The observations also detected the glowing emission of ionised oxygen. This is the most distant, and hence earliest, detection of oxygen in the Universe. NASA/via REUTERS

An artist�s impression shows what the very distant young galaxy A2744_YD4 might look like. Observations have shown that this galaxy, seen when the Universe was just 4% of its current age, is rich in dust. Such dust was produced by an earlier...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An artist�s impression shows what the very distant young galaxy A2744_YD4 might look like. Observations have shown that this galaxy, seen when the Universe was just 4% of its current age, is rich in dust. Such dust was produced by an earlier generation of stars and these observations provide insights into the birth and explosive deaths of the very first stars in the Universe. The observations also detected the glowing emission of ionised oxygen. This is the most distant, and hence earliest, detection of oxygen in the Universe. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 40
Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft approaches the International Space Station in a photo taken by Expedition 51 Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, April 22. NASA/ESA/via REUTERS

Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft approaches the International Space Station in a photo taken by Expedition 51 Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, April 22. NASA/ESA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft approaches the International Space Station in a photo taken by Expedition 51 Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, April 22. NASA/ESA/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 40
A photo taken in August by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station of solar evaporation ponds outside the city of Moab, Utah, part of a large operation to mine potassium chloride. Each pond color indicates a different state of evaporation. The deep, royal blue color is due to a dye that is added to a full pond of potash brine and water in order to speed up the rate of heat absorption. NASA/via REUTERS

A photo taken in August by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station of solar evaporation ponds outside the city of Moab, Utah, part of a large operation to mine potassium chloride. Each pond color indicates a different state of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A photo taken in August by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station of solar evaporation ponds outside the city of Moab, Utah, part of a large operation to mine potassium chloride. Each pond color indicates a different state of evaporation. The deep, royal blue color is due to a dye that is added to a full pond of potash brine and water in order to speed up the rate of heat absorption. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 40
A photo by a member of the Expedition 52 crew aboard the International Space Station shows one of the 16 sunrises they experience every day, as the orbiting laboratory travels around Earth. NASAvia REUTERS

A photo by a member of the Expedition 52 crew aboard the International Space Station shows one of the 16 sunrises they experience every day, as the orbiting laboratory travels around Earth. NASAvia REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A photo by a member of the Expedition 52 crew aboard the International Space Station shows one of the 16 sunrises they experience every day, as the orbiting laboratory travels around Earth. NASAvia REUTERS
Close
13 / 40
An artist's rendering showing two merging black holes similar to those detected by Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory. Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory/via REUTERS

An artist's rendering showing two merging black holes similar to those detected by Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory. Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
An artist's rendering showing two merging black holes similar to those detected by Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory. Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 40
A composite image of the colliding galaxy clusters called Abell 3411 and Abell 3412. NASA/Chandra X-ray Observatory/via REUTERS

A composite image of the colliding galaxy clusters called Abell 3411 and Abell 3412. NASA/Chandra X-ray Observatory/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A composite image of the colliding galaxy clusters called Abell 3411 and Abell 3412. NASA/Chandra X-ray Observatory/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 40
A composite image showing the full western hemisphere at night. The principal challenge in nighttime satellite imaging is accounting for the phases of the moon, which constantly varies the amount of light shining on Earth, though in predictable ways. Likewise, seasonal vegetation, clouds, aerosols, snow and ice cover, and even faint atmospheric emissions (such as airglow and auroras) change the way light is observed in different parts of the world. This map of night lights is based on imagery from 2016. NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using Suomi NPP VIIRS data from Miguel Rom�n, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/via REUTERS

A composite image showing the full western hemisphere at night. The principal challenge in nighttime satellite imaging is accounting for the phases of the moon, which constantly varies the amount of light shining on Earth, though in predictable ways....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A composite image showing the full western hemisphere at night. The principal challenge in nighttime satellite imaging is accounting for the phases of the moon, which constantly varies the amount of light shining on Earth, though in predictable ways. Likewise, seasonal vegetation, clouds, aerosols, snow and ice cover, and even faint atmospheric emissions (such as airglow and auroras) change the way light is observed in different parts of the world. This map of night lights is based on imagery from 2016. NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using Suomi NPP VIIRS data from Miguel Rom�n, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 40
This image, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, shows what happens when two galaxies become one. The twisted cosmic knot seen here is NGC 2623 � or Arp 243 � located about 250 million light-years away in the constellation of Cancer (The Crab). NGC 2623 gained its unusual and distinctive shape as the result of a major collision and subsequent merger between two separate galaxies. This violent encounter caused clouds of gas within the two galaxies to become compressed and stirred up, in turn triggering a sharp spike of star formation. It is thought that the Milky Way will eventually resemble NGC 2623 when it collides with our neighboring galaxy, the Andromeda Galaxy, in four billion years time. NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope/via REUTERS

This image, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, shows what happens when two galaxies become one. The twisted cosmic knot seen here is NGC 2623 � or Arp 243 � located about 250 million light-years away in the constellation of Cancer (The Crab)....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
This image, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, shows what happens when two galaxies become one. The twisted cosmic knot seen here is NGC 2623 � or Arp 243 � located about 250 million light-years away in the constellation of Cancer (The Crab). NGC 2623 gained its unusual and distinctive shape as the result of a major collision and subsequent merger between two separate galaxies. This violent encounter caused clouds of gas within the two galaxies to become compressed and stirred up, in turn triggering a sharp spike of star formation. It is thought that the Milky Way will eventually resemble NGC 2623 when it collides with our neighboring galaxy, the Andromeda Galaxy, in four billion years time. NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 40
The subject of this Hubble Space Telescope image is a dwarf galaxy named NGC 5949. Thanks to its proximity to Earth � it sits at a distance of around 44 million light-years from us, placing it within the Milky Way�s cosmic neighborhood � NGC 5949 is a perfect target for astronomers to study dwarf galaxies. With a mass of about a hundredth that of the Milky Way, NGC 5949 is a relatively bulky example of a dwarf galaxy. Its classification as a dwarf is due to its relatively small number of constituent stars, but the galaxy�s loosely-bound spiral arms also place it in the category of barred spirals. This structure is just visible in this image, which shows the galaxy as a bright yet ill-defined pinwheel. NASA/ESA/Hubble Space Telescope/via REUTERS

The subject of this Hubble Space Telescope image is a dwarf galaxy named NGC 5949. Thanks to its proximity to Earth � it sits at a distance of around 44 million light-years from us, placing it within the Milky Way�s cosmic neighborhood � NGC 5949 is...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
The subject of this Hubble Space Telescope image is a dwarf galaxy named NGC 5949. Thanks to its proximity to Earth � it sits at a distance of around 44 million light-years from us, placing it within the Milky Way�s cosmic neighborhood � NGC 5949 is a perfect target for astronomers to study dwarf galaxies. With a mass of about a hundredth that of the Milky Way, NGC 5949 is a relatively bulky example of a dwarf galaxy. Its classification as a dwarf is due to its relatively small number of constituent stars, but the galaxy�s loosely-bound spiral arms also place it in the category of barred spirals. This structure is just visible in this image, which shows the galaxy as a bright yet ill-defined pinwheel. NASA/ESA/Hubble Space Telescope/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 40
An image showing R Aquarii, located at a distance of about 710 light years from Earth. Astronomers have determined that R Aqr is not one star, but two: a small, dense white dwarf and a cool red, giant star. The red giant star has its own interesting properties. In billions of years, our Sun will turn into a red giant once it exhausts the hydrogen nuclear fuel in its core and begins to expand and cool. NASA/Chandra X-ray Observatory/via REUTERS

An image showing R Aquarii, located at a distance of about 710 light years from Earth. Astronomers have determined that R Aqr is not one star, but two: a small, dense white dwarf and a cool red, giant star. The red giant star has its own interesting...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An image showing R Aquarii, located at a distance of about 710 light years from Earth. Astronomers have determined that R Aqr is not one star, but two: a small, dense white dwarf and a cool red, giant star. The red giant star has its own interesting properties. In billions of years, our Sun will turn into a red giant once it exhausts the hydrogen nuclear fuel in its core and begins to expand and cool. NASA/Chandra X-ray Observatory/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 40
A young super star cluster known as Westerlund 1. Light travels through space at just under 300 000 kilometers per second. This staggering speed is used to calculate astronomical distances; although often misinterpreted as a unit of time (due to its misleading name), a light-year is actually a unit of astronomical distance, and is defined as the distance that light travels in a year. With this in mind, 15 000 light-years may sound like a truly huge distance, but compared to the vastness of the cosmos, it�s really quite nearby. In fact, an object sitting 15 000 light-years away would not even be outside our home galaxy, the Milky Way. This is roughly the distance between us and the young super star cluster known as Westerlund 1, home to one of the largest stars ever discovered, originally named Westerlund 1-26. The cluster is relatively young in astronomical terms � at around three million years old it is a baby compared to our own Sun, which is some 4.6 billion years old. NASA/ESA/Hubble Space Telescope/via REUTERS

A young super star cluster known as Westerlund 1. Light travels through space at just under 300 000 kilometers per second. This staggering speed is used to calculate astronomical distances; although often misinterpreted as a unit of time (due to its...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A young super star cluster known as Westerlund 1. Light travels through space at just under 300 000 kilometers per second. This staggering speed is used to calculate astronomical distances; although often misinterpreted as a unit of time (due to its misleading name), a light-year is actually a unit of astronomical distance, and is defined as the distance that light travels in a year. With this in mind, 15 000 light-years may sound like a truly huge distance, but compared to the vastness of the cosmos, it�s really quite nearby. In fact, an object sitting 15 000 light-years away would not even be outside our home galaxy, the Milky Way. This is roughly the distance between us and the young super star cluster known as Westerlund 1, home to one of the largest stars ever discovered, originally named Westerlund 1-26. The cluster is relatively young in astronomical terms � at around three million years old it is a baby compared to our own Sun, which is some 4.6 billion years old. NASA/ESA/Hubble Space Telescope/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 40
When seen up close, the F ring of Saturn resolves into multiple dusty strands, in this Cassini view showing three bright strands and a very faint fourth strand off to the right. The central strand is the core of the F ring. The other strands are not independent at all, but are actually sections of long spirals of material that wrap around Saturn. NASA, ESA/via REUTERS

When seen up close, the F ring of Saturn resolves into multiple dusty strands, in this Cassini view showing three bright strands and a very faint fourth strand off to the right. The central strand is the core of the F ring. The other strands are not...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
When seen up close, the F ring of Saturn resolves into multiple dusty strands, in this Cassini view showing three bright strands and a very faint fourth strand off to the right. The central strand is the core of the F ring. The other strands are not independent at all, but are actually sections of long spirals of material that wrap around Saturn. NASA, ESA/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 40
A view of the surface of Mars. Viscous, lobate flow features are commonly found at the base of slopes in the mid-latitudes of Mars, and are often associated with gullies. These features are bound by ridges that resemble terrestrial moraines, suggesting that these deposits are ice-rich, or may have been ice-rich in the past. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/via REUTERS

A view of the surface of Mars. Viscous, lobate flow features are commonly found at the base of slopes in the mid-latitudes of Mars, and are often associated with gullies. These features are bound by ridges that resemble terrestrial moraines,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A view of the surface of Mars. Viscous, lobate flow features are commonly found at the base of slopes in the mid-latitudes of Mars, and are often associated with gullies. These features are bound by ridges that resemble terrestrial moraines, suggesting that these deposits are ice-rich, or may have been ice-rich in the past. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 40
A view of Saturn's moon Dione. When viewed from a distance with the sun directly behind Cassini, the larger, brighter craters really stand out. This view looks toward the Saturn-facing side of Dione. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/via REUTERS

A view of Saturn's moon Dione. When viewed from a distance with the sun directly behind Cassini, the larger, brighter craters really stand out. This view looks toward the Saturn-facing side of Dione. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A view of Saturn's moon Dione. When viewed from a distance with the sun directly behind Cassini, the larger, brighter craters really stand out. This view looks toward the Saturn-facing side of Dione. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 40
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on a supply mission to the International Space Station from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 19. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on a supply mission to the International Space Station from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 19. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on a supply mission to the International Space Station from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 19. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
24 / 40
A jet plane flies by the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming, August 21. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A jet plane flies by the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming, August 21. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
A jet plane flies by the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming, August 21. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
25 / 40
The spacecraft Cassini pictured above Saturn's northern hemisphere prior to making one of its Grand Finale dives in a NASA illustration. NASA/via REUTERS

The spacecraft Cassini pictured above Saturn's northern hemisphere prior to making one of its Grand Finale dives in a NASA illustration. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
The spacecraft Cassini pictured above Saturn's northern hemisphere prior to making one of its Grand Finale dives in a NASA illustration. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
26 / 40
The Diamond Ring effect is seen as the moon makes its final move over the sun during the August total solar eclipse above Madras, Oregon. Aubrey Gemignani/NASA/via REUTERS

The Diamond Ring effect is seen as the moon makes its final move over the sun during the August total solar eclipse above Madras, Oregon. Aubrey Gemignani/NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
The Diamond Ring effect is seen as the moon makes its final move over the sun during the August total solar eclipse above Madras, Oregon. Aubrey Gemignani/NASA/via REUTERS
Close
27 / 40
A view of the NGC 4536 galaxy captured in detail by the Hubble�s Wide Field Camera 3. Located roughly 50 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo (The Virgin), it is a hub of extreme star formation. NASA/Hubble Space Telescope/via REUTERS

A view of the NGC 4536 galaxy captured in detail by the Hubble�s Wide Field Camera 3. Located roughly 50 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo (The Virgin), it is a hub of extreme star formation. NASA/Hubble Space Telescope/via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A view of the NGC 4536 galaxy captured in detail by the Hubble�s Wide Field Camera 3. Located roughly 50 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo (The Virgin), it is a hub of extreme star formation. NASA/Hubble Space Telescope/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 40
An image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows a mound that appears to have blocked the path of dunes as they marched south (north is to the left in this image). Many of these transverse dunes have slipfaces that face south, although in some cases, it's hard to tell for certain. Smaller dunes run perpendicular to some of the larger-scale dunes, probably indicating a shift in wind directions. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/via REUTERS

An image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows a mound that appears to have blocked the path of dunes as they marched south (north is to the left in this image). Many of these transverse dunes have slipfaces that face south, although in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows a mound that appears to have blocked the path of dunes as they marched south (north is to the left in this image). Many of these transverse dunes have slipfaces that face south, although in some cases, it's hard to tell for certain. Smaller dunes run perpendicular to some of the larger-scale dunes, probably indicating a shift in wind directions. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/via REUTERS
Close
29 / 40
A rugged cliff edge in an image acquired by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/via REUTERS

A rugged cliff edge in an image acquired by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A rugged cliff edge in an image acquired by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/via REUTERS
Close
30 / 40
A photo taken by NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik from the International Space Station. From his vantage point in low Earth orbit Bresnik pointed his camera toward the rising Moon. NASA/via REUTERS

A photo taken by NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik from the International Space Station. From his vantage point in low Earth orbit Bresnik pointed his camera toward the rising Moon. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A photo taken by NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik from the International Space Station. From his vantage point in low Earth orbit Bresnik pointed his camera toward the rising Moon. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
31 / 40
An image from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows a late summer view in the Southern hemisphere of Mars. The Sun is low in the sky and subtle topography is accentuated in orbital images. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/via REUTERS

An image from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows a late summer view in the Southern hemisphere of Mars. The Sun is low in the sky and subtle topography is accentuated in orbital images. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An image from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows a late summer view in the Southern hemisphere of Mars. The Sun is low in the sky and subtle topography is accentuated in orbital images. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/via REUTERS
Close
32 / 40
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 13. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 13....more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 13. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
33 / 40
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter in a NASA Juno spacecraft photo. NASA/via REUTERS

The Great Red Spot on Jupiter in a NASA Juno spacecraft photo. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter in a NASA Juno spacecraft photo. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
34 / 40
An image photographed by NASA astronaut Jack Fischer shows the SpaceX Dragon capsule as it reentered Earth's atmosphere before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean in July. NASA/via REUTERS

An image photographed by NASA astronaut Jack Fischer shows the SpaceX Dragon capsule as it reentered Earth's atmosphere before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean in July. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An image photographed by NASA astronaut Jack Fischer shows the SpaceX Dragon capsule as it reentered Earth's atmosphere before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean in July. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
35 / 40
The Long March-5 Y2 rocket takes off from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China, July 2. REUTERS/Stringer

The Long March-5 Y2 rocket takes off from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China, July 2. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
The Long March-5 Y2 rocket takes off from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China, July 2. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
36 / 40
One of the last looks at Saturn and its main rings from a distance as captured by Cassini. When the spacecraft arrived at Saturn in 2004, the planet's northern hemisphere, seen here at top, was in darkness, just beginning to emerge from winter. Now at journey's end, the entire north pole is bathed in the continuous sunlight of summer. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/via REUTERS

One of the last looks at Saturn and its main rings from a distance as captured by Cassini. When the spacecraft arrived at Saturn in 2004, the planet's northern hemisphere, seen here at top, was in darkness, just beginning to emerge from winter. Now...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
One of the last looks at Saturn and its main rings from a distance as captured by Cassini. When the spacecraft arrived at Saturn in 2004, the planet's northern hemisphere, seen here at top, was in darkness, just beginning to emerge from winter. Now at journey's end, the entire north pole is bathed in the continuous sunlight of summer. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/via REUTERS
Close
37 / 40
Hurricane Harvey is pictured off the coast of Texas from aboard the International Space Station, August 25. NASA/via REUTERS

Hurricane Harvey is pictured off the coast of Texas from aboard the International Space Station, August 25. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 25, 2017
Hurricane Harvey is pictured off the coast of Texas from aboard the International Space Station, August 25. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
38 / 40
An image from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft shows Jupiter's Great Red Spot fading from view while the dynamic bands of the southern region of Jupiter come into focus. NASA/via REUTERS

An image from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft shows Jupiter's Great Red Spot fading from view while the dynamic bands of the southern region of Jupiter come into focus. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An image from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft shows Jupiter's Great Red Spot fading from view while the dynamic bands of the southern region of Jupiter come into focus. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
39 / 40
The sun is obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse as seen from an Alaska Airlines commercial jet at 40,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Depoe Bay, Oregon, August 21. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The sun is obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse as seen from an Alaska Airlines commercial jet at 40,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Depoe Bay, Oregon, August 21. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
The sun is obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse as seen from an Alaska Airlines commercial jet at 40,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Depoe Bay, Oregon, August 21. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.

12:17pm EST
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Nov 28 2017
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Nov 28 2017
Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Nov 28 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.

Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology.

Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh

Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh

Pope Francis urged respect for human rights during a visit to Myanmar, before the second leg of his trip to Bangladesh.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast