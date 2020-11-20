Pictures of the year: Space

A crater is seen on the surface of Mars, in this image released June 2, 2020. The straight edge on the north rim of the crater could have been formed by a zone of joints or faults in the planet's crust that existed before the impact, or an uneven...more

A crater is seen on the surface of Mars, in this image released June 2, 2020. The straight edge on the north rim of the crater could have been formed by a zone of joints or faults in the planet's crust that existed before the impact, or an uneven collapse of material that fell from the rim, according to scientists. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Handout via REUTERS

