Pictures of the year: Sports
McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner during the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate winning the World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the U.S. Open in New York, September 8, 2018. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain crashes during stage 9 of the Tour de France, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, January 24, 2018....more
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Vikas Krishan of India in action with Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon during the Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale celebrates with teammates, including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price (right), after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five to win the World Series, October 28, 2018. Jayne...more
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia, at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Team Israel competes in synchronized swimming at the European Championships in Glasgow, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles at the Diamond League in London, July 21, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers of Mexico competes in the men's giant slalom during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to their preseason game against the Arizona...more
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Franck Fife
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex watch Spain's Rafael Nadal play Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/Pool
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four to win the NBA Finals, June 8, 2018. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY...more
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow, July 15, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
Sergio Garcia of Spain, the 2017 Masters' champion, helps put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Jenny Mensing of Germany during warm ups at the European Championships in Glasgow, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Cheerleaders of North Korea await the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in South Korea, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Mourners comfort each other at a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, following a fatal bus accident in Saskatchewan, Canada, April 8, 2018. Fifteen people were killed when the bus carrying the team collided...more
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in rhythmic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
MMA fighter Conor McGregor walks out of the 78th police precinct after charges were laid against him following a late night melee in Brooklyn, New York, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith reacts after breaking his leg in the second half against the Houston Texans, November 18, 2018. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The peloton passes hay bales on fire during stage 6 of the Tour de France, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team Ukraine competes in synchronized swimming at the European Championships in Glasgow, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo (left) holds the NCAA men's basketball championship trophy with Jalen Brunson (right) after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the men's Final Four, April 2, 2018. ...more
KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer while protected from polar bears by armed guards off Greenland, March 22, 2018. Marius Vagenes...more
Soyoka Hanawa of Japan in action on the balance beam during the Asian Games in Jakarta, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An Italian Carabinieri police officer falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Crystal Palace plays Newcastle United in London, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Klein
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate winning the Premier League title in Manchester, May 6, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Runners race during the New York City Marathon in the Brooklyn, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
England's Sam Underhill makes a tackle against New Zealand during the Rugby Union Autumn Internationals in London, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car during stage 16 of the Tour de France, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Corinthians' Douglas in action with Flamengo's Leo Duarte in Sao Paulo, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
England fans in Bristol celebrate while watching their World Cup match against Sweden, July 7, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their World Cup match against Uruguay, June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Tiger Woods looks at the FedEx Cup after he won the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, September 23, 2018. Justin Rose won the FedEx Cup. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Odekta Elvina Naibaho of Indonesia collapses after the women's 5000m final at the Asian Games in Jakarta, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, June 7, 2018. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Dimitri Isler of Switzerland trains for the men's aerials during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
France's Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut celebrate winning their semi-final match, against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, at the Davis Cup in Lille, France, September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Aberdeen's goalkeeper Joe Lewis in action against Burnley during Europa League play in Britain, August 2, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Fans move away from a fire inside the stadium before the match between AEK Athens and Ajax Amsterdam, in Athens, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Race personnel and pit crew react at the accident site after Sophia Floersch, a German driver of Van Amersfoort Racing flew over the barriers and crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed, during a Formula Three race at the Macau Grand Prix...more
Athletes compete in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat at the European Championships in Berlin, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A flock of pigeons fly away as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks to the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, November 4, 2018. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Germany fans react as they watch their World Cup match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning the singles final against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open, January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Barcelona's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Sevilla, in Tangier, Morocco, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan stands with crutches after collecting his gold medal in men's free skating at the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom in Moscow, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks at his phone before speaking to reporters during NBA Media Day in El Segundo, California, September 24, 2018. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the Australian Open men's singles trophy in Melbourne, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) flips off his team's bench as he leaves the field on a cart after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals, September 30, 2018. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams of the U.S in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open in Paris, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Vitor Belfort of Brazil and compatriot Lyoto Machida in action during UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Sean Bezecny, 46, of Houston, Texas, takes a golf swing as ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Elliot Clogg of England competes in the men's 100m backstroke semifinal during the Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action during the China Cup Third Place Match in Nanning, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Bradie Tennell of the U.S. during the Ladies Short Programme at the World Figure Skating Championships in Milan, Italy, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez in action against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian, Spain, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West
Qian Jiarui of China reacts after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea in the women's individual sabre at the Asian Games, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo jumps into a pool as he celebrates winning the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley stiff arms Denver Broncos defensive back Chris Harris in the fourth quarter at Broncos Stadium in Denver, October 1, 2018. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Hamburg fans let off flares and throw smoke bombs on the pitch as riot police line up across the field during the match between Hanburger and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Hamburg, Germany, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks back at the green while hitting out from amid the azaleas on the 13th hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning the second round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at Wimbledon, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Australian Open, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo drops a catch hit by Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during their international match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the Triple Crown at the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, third leg of the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York, June 9, 2018. Justify became the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League after defeating Liverpool in Kiev, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Members of Montemor forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Dillian Whyte reacts after he knocks out Lucas Browne in the sixth round during the WBC Silver Heavyweight title fight at London's O2 Arena, March 24, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Jakub Krzewina of Poland celebrates winning the men's 4x400 metres relay at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia
The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.
Torrential rains flood Tijuana migrant shelter
Hundreds of mostly Central American migrants poured into a new shelter after torrential rains reduced the old shelter at a sports complex to a muddy, smelly...
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning George H.W. Bush
Remembering the 41st president of the United States after he died Friday at the age of 94.
Christmas in Caracas
Richard Gamboa, the "Santa in the Streets," brings holiday cheer and donates toys, food, and clothes to residents of the Venezuelan capital.
Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia
The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.
Jingle Ball in Los Angeles
Cardi B, Camila Cabello and more acts perform at the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.
Mexico's presidential plane for sale
The big, luxurious airplane used to ferry Mexico's former president around the globe is about to fly away permanently in one of the first moves by the new president to rid the country of what he has derided as a towering symbol of excess.
Torrential rains flood Tijuana migrant shelter
Hundreds of mostly Central American migrants poured into a new shelter after torrential rains reduced the old shelter at a sports complex to a muddy, smelly mess.
Versace's first show in New York
Versace presents a pre-fall collection for its first show in New York.