Tue Dec 17, 2019

Pictures of the year: Sports

Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole to win the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel with a damaged car during the Formula One F1 Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal during the France v United States game during the Women's World Cup Quarter Final at Parc des Princes, Paris, France June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Slovenia's Polona Hercog during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Britain July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Tom Brady celebrates winning the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Austria's Michael Hayboeck in action during the Four-hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Bishofshofen, Austria January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Britain's Hayley Carruthers falls at the end of the women's elite race during the London Marathon in London, Britain, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Andy Ruiz Jr in action with Anthony Joshua during the fight for the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight titles at Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia December 7, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge S

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Tigres UANL and the Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Arsenal manager Unai Emery and Southampton's Nathan Redmond during the Arsenal v Southampton Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain November 23, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Austria's Ricarda Haaser competes at the Women's Downhill training during the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Grandvalira, Soldeu, Andorra March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring their third goal against Ajax Amsterdam, to complete his hat-trick, with Dele Alli during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 8, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych during the Australian Open Fourth Round at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
England's Ben Stokes celebrates as they win the third test against Australia, in Headingley, Leeds, Britain August 25, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
General view during the third round of the 148th Golf Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Watford's Ben Foster in action during a Premier League match against Sheffield United at Vicarage Road in Watford, Britain October 5, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Liverpool's team bus travels past fans during their victory parade for the Champions League in Liverpool, Britain June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Vincent Kompany scores Manchester City's first goal against Leicester City during their Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain May 6, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A swimmer passes a swan as he trains during the early morning in the Serpentine lake in London, Britain, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Southampton's Cedric Soares in action with Leicester City's Harvey Barnes during the Leicester v Southampton Premier League match at King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain January 12, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic before his semi final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the ATP 1000 Paris Masters at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Jamaica's Tissanna Hickling in action during the Women's Long Jump Qualification at Doha 2019 World Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar October 5, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Kara Winger of the U.S. in action during the Women's Javelin Throw Qualification at Doha 2019 World Athletic Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
South Africa's Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby Union World Cup Final at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan November 2, 2019 REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain in action during the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships Women's Duet Free Preliminary at Yeomju Gymnasium in Gwangju, South Korea July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Sweden's Armand Duplantis is seen in action in the Doha 2019 World Athletics Championships Mens Pole Vault Final in Doha, Qatar, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Nigeria players remonstrate with referee Melissa Borjas in the Group A Nigeria v France Women's World Cup match at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov in action during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2019 Rostelecom Cup at Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Huang Wensi in action during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match, September 23, 2018. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China to embrace professional boxing, relishing its intense nature despite traditional stereotypes that steer women away from such activities. "A woman is not just limited to being a wife or mother in the house," she said. REUTERS/Yue Wu

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Belarus' Volha Mazuronak and Portugal's Salome Rocha in action at the Women's Marathon during the Doha 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice at the Formula One F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Pilots fly their paragliders during 16th FAI Paragliding World Championship in Krusevo, North Macedonia August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Washington Nationals celebrate in the locker room after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the 2019 NLCS playoff baseball series at Nationals Park in Washington, October 15, 2019. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser before the Doha 2019 World Athletics Championships Women's 400 Metres Final at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza of Mexico compete in the Women's 10m Synchro Platform Final during the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Latvia's Elvis Merzlikins and Teodors Blugers and Russia's Yevgeny Kuznetsov in action in the Group B Latvia v Russia game during the Ice Hockey World Championships Bratislava, Slovakia May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
