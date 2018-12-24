Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 24, 2018 | 10:24am EST

Pictures of the year: Sports

McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner during the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner during the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner during the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
1 / 100
France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate winning the World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate winning the World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate winning the World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
2 / 100
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the U.S. Open in New York, September 8, 2018. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY

Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the U.S. Open in New York, September 8, 2018. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the U.S. Open in New York, September 8, 2018. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY
Close
3 / 100
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain crashes during stage 9 of the Tour de France, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain crashes during stage 9 of the Tour de France, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain crashes during stage 9 of the Tour de France, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 100
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, January 24, 2018....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 100
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 100
Vikas Krishan of India in action with Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon during the Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Vikas Krishan of India in action with Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon during the Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
Vikas Krishan of India in action with Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon during the Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 100
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale celebrates with teammates, including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price (right), after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five to win the World Series, October 28, 2018. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale celebrates with teammates, including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price (right), after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five to win the World Series, October 28, 2018. Jayne...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale celebrates with teammates, including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price (right), after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five to win the World Series, October 28, 2018. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 100
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia, at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia, at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia, at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
9 / 100
Team Israel competes in synchronized swimming at the European Championships in Glasgow, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Team Israel competes in synchronized swimming at the European Championships in Glasgow, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Team Israel competes in synchronized swimming at the European Championships in Glasgow, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 100
Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles at the Diamond League in London, July 21, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles at the Diamond League in London, July 21, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles at the Diamond League in London, July 21, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
11 / 100
Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers of Mexico competes in the men's giant slalom during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers of Mexico competes in the men's giant slalom during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers of Mexico competes in the men's giant slalom during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
12 / 100
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, August 30, 2018. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to their preseason game against the Arizona...more

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, August 30, 2018. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 100
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Franck Fife

Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Franck Fife

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Franck Fife
Close
14 / 100
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex watch Spain's Rafael Nadal play Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/Pool

Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex watch Spain's Rafael Nadal play Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex watch Spain's Rafael Nadal play Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/Pool
Close
15 / 100
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 100
NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four to win the NBA Finals, June 8, 2018. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four to win the NBA Finals, June 8, 2018. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four to win the NBA Finals, June 8, 2018. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 100
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow, July 15, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow, July 15, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow, July 15, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
18 / 100
Sergio Garcia of Spain, the 2017 Masters' champion, helps put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sergio Garcia of Spain, the 2017 Masters' champion, helps put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Sergio Garcia of Spain, the 2017 Masters' champion, helps put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 100
Jenny Mensing of Germany during warm ups at the European Championships in Glasgow, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Jenny Mensing of Germany during warm ups at the European Championships in Glasgow, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Jenny Mensing of Germany during warm ups at the European Championships in Glasgow, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 100
Cheerleaders of North Korea await the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in South Korea, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Cheerleaders of North Korea await the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in South Korea, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Cheerleaders of North Korea await the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in South Korea, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
21 / 100
Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
22 / 100
Mourners comfort each other at a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, following a fatal bus accident in Saskatchewan, Canada, April 8, 2018. Fifteen people were killed when the bus carrying the team collided with a truck. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Mourners comfort each other at a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, following a fatal bus accident in Saskatchewan, Canada, April 8, 2018. Fifteen people were killed when the bus carrying the team collided...more

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Mourners comfort each other at a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, following a fatal bus accident in Saskatchewan, Canada, April 8, 2018. Fifteen people were killed when the bus carrying the team collided with a truck. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Close
23 / 100
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in rhythmic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in rhythmic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in rhythmic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
24 / 100
MMA fighter Conor McGregor walks out of the 78th police precinct after charges were laid against him following a late night melee in Brooklyn, New York, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MMA fighter Conor McGregor walks out of the 78th police precinct after charges were laid against him following a late night melee in Brooklyn, New York, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
MMA fighter Conor McGregor walks out of the 78th police precinct after charges were laid against him following a late night melee in Brooklyn, New York, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
25 / 100
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith reacts after breaking his leg in the second half against the Houston Texans, November 18, 2018. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith reacts after breaking his leg in the second half against the Houston Texans, November 18, 2018. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith reacts after breaking his leg in the second half against the Houston Texans, November 18, 2018. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 100
The peloton passes hay bales on fire during stage 6 of the Tour de France, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The peloton passes hay bales on fire during stage 6 of the Tour de France, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
The peloton passes hay bales on fire during stage 6 of the Tour de France, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
27 / 100
Team Ukraine competes in synchronized swimming at the European Championships in Glasgow, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Team Ukraine competes in synchronized swimming at the European Championships in Glasgow, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Team Ukraine competes in synchronized swimming at the European Championships in Glasgow, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
28 / 100
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo (left) holds the NCAA men's basketball championship trophy with Jalen Brunson (right) after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the men's Final Four, April 2, 2018. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo (left) holds the NCAA men's basketball championship trophy with Jalen Brunson (right) after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the men's Final Four, April 2, 2018. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo (left) holds the NCAA men's basketball championship trophy with Jalen Brunson (right) after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the men's Final Four, April 2, 2018. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 100
KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer while protected from polar bears by armed guards off Greenland, March 22, 2018. Marius Vagenes Villanger/Kystvakten/Sjoforsvaret/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS

KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer while protected from polar bears by armed guards off Greenland, March 22, 2018. Marius Vagenes...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer while protected from polar bears by armed guards off Greenland, March 22, 2018. Marius Vagenes Villanger/Kystvakten/Sjoforsvaret/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS
Close
30 / 100
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
31 / 100
An Italian Carabinieri police officer falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

An Italian Carabinieri police officer falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
An Italian Carabinieri police officer falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
32 / 100
A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Crystal Palace plays Newcastle United in London, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Klein

A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Crystal Palace plays Newcastle United in London, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Crystal Palace plays Newcastle United in London, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Klein
Close
33 / 100
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate winning the Premier League title in Manchester, May 6, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate winning the Premier League title in Manchester, May 6, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate winning the Premier League title in Manchester, May 6, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
34 / 100
Runners race during the New York City Marathon in the Brooklyn, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Runners race during the New York City Marathon in the Brooklyn, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Runners race during the New York City Marathon in the Brooklyn, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
35 / 100
England's Sam Underhill makes a tackle against New Zealand during the Rugby Union Autumn Internationals in London, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

England's Sam Underhill makes a tackle against New Zealand during the Rugby Union Autumn Internationals in London, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
England's Sam Underhill makes a tackle against New Zealand during the Rugby Union Autumn Internationals in London, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
36 / 100
A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car during stage 16 of the Tour de France, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car during stage 16 of the Tour de France, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car during stage 16 of the Tour de France, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
37 / 100
Corinthians' Douglas in action with Flamengo's Leo Duarte in Sao Paulo, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Corinthians' Douglas in action with Flamengo's Leo Duarte in Sao Paulo, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Corinthians' Douglas in action with Flamengo's Leo Duarte in Sao Paulo, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
38 / 100
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their World Cup match against Uruguay, June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their World Cup match against Uruguay, June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their World Cup match against Uruguay, June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
39 / 100
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. hugs a friend after competing in the Snowboarding Men's Halfpipe Finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. hugs a friend after competing in the Snowboarding Men's Halfpipe Finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. hugs a friend after competing in the Snowboarding Men's Halfpipe Finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
40 / 100
Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue during the Dakar Rally first stage from Lima to Pisco, Peru, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue during the Dakar Rally first stage from Lima to Pisco, Peru, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue during the Dakar Rally first stage from Lima to Pisco, Peru, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
41 / 100
Anthony Joshua in action against Alexander Povetkin during the WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Titles at Wembley Stadium, London, September 22, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Anthony Joshua in action against Alexander Povetkin during the WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Titles at Wembley Stadium, London, September 22, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Anthony Joshua in action against Alexander Povetkin during the WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Titles at Wembley Stadium, London, September 22, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Close
42 / 100
Kim Yoo-ran and Kim Min-seong of South Korea during the Women's Competition Bobsleigh at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Kim Yoo-ran and Kim Min-seong of South Korea during the Women's Competition Bobsleigh at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Kim Yoo-ran and Kim Min-seong of South Korea during the Women's Competition Bobsleigh at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
43 / 100
France's Kevin Mayer celebrates winning the Men's Heptathlon at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

France's Kevin Mayer celebrates winning the Men's Heptathlon at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
France's Kevin Mayer celebrates winning the Men's Heptathlon at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
44 / 100
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs before the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of the Trieste harbor, Italy, October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs before the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of the Trieste harbor, Italy, October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs before the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of the Trieste harbor, Italy, October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
45 / 100
Tennis player Simona Halep of Romania during the final of the French Open against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in Paris, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tennis player Simona Halep of Romania during the final of the French Open against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in Paris, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Tennis player Simona Halep of Romania during the final of the French Open against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in Paris, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
46 / 100
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal and the first for France in the World Cup final at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal and the first for France in the World Cup final at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal and the first for France in the World Cup final at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
47 / 100
Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood celebrates after winning the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Guyancourt, France, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood celebrates after winning the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Guyancourt, France, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood celebrates after winning the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Guyancourt, France, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
48 / 100
Kyle Walker of Manchester City spits out water during a Premier League match against Leicester City in Manchester, February 10, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Kyle Walker of Manchester City spits out water during a Premier League match against Leicester City in Manchester, February 10, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Kyle Walker of Manchester City spits out water during a Premier League match against Leicester City in Manchester, February 10, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
49 / 100
Xu Mengtao of China crashes during Freestyle Skiing, Women's Aerials Finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Xu Mengtao of China crashes during Freestyle Skiing, Women's Aerials Finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Xu Mengtao of China crashes during Freestyle Skiing, Women's Aerials Finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
50 / 100
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, June 7, 2018. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, June 7, 2018. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, June 7, 2018. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
51 / 100
Alexander Zverev of Germany during his semi-final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP Finals in London, November 17, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Alexander Zverev of Germany during his semi-final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP Finals in London, November 17, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Alexander Zverev of Germany during his semi-final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP Finals in London, November 17, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Close
52 / 100
A hostess looks at medalists as they jump, during a medal ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A hostess looks at medalists as they jump, during a medal ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A hostess looks at medalists as they jump, during a medal ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
53 / 100
England soccer fans watch their World Cup match against Sweden from London's Flat Iron Square, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England soccer fans watch their World Cup match against Sweden from London's Flat Iron Square, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
England soccer fans watch their World Cup match against Sweden from London's Flat Iron Square, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
54 / 100
Alexey Romashov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, during the Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round Ski Jumping at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Alexey Romashov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, during the Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round Ski Jumping at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Alexey Romashov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, during the Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round Ski Jumping at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
55 / 100
France's Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut celebrate winning their semi-final match, against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, at the Davis Cup in Lille, France, September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut celebrate winning their semi-final match, against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, at the Davis Cup in Lille, France, September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
France's Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut celebrate winning their semi-final match, against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, at the Davis Cup in Lille, France, September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
56 / 100
Race personnel and pit crew react at the accident site after Sophia Floersch, a German driver of Van Amersfoort Racing flew over the barriers and crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed, during a Formula Three race at the Macau Grand Prix in China, November 18, 2018. Mai Shangmin/CNS via REUTERS

Race personnel and pit crew react at the accident site after Sophia Floersch, a German driver of Van Amersfoort Racing flew over the barriers and crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed, during a Formula Three race at the Macau Grand Prix...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Race personnel and pit crew react at the accident site after Sophia Floersch, a German driver of Van Amersfoort Racing flew over the barriers and crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed, during a Formula Three race at the Macau Grand Prix in China, November 18, 2018. Mai Shangmin/CNS via REUTERS
Close
57 / 100
Athletes compete in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat at the European Championships in Berlin, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes compete in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat at the European Championships in Berlin, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
Athletes compete in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat at the European Championships in Berlin, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
58 / 100
A flock of pigeons fly away as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks to the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, November 4, 2018. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

A flock of pigeons fly away as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks to the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, November 4, 2018. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
A flock of pigeons fly away as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks to the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, November 4, 2018. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Close
59 / 100
Germany fans react as they watch their World Cup match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Germany fans react as they watch their World Cup match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany fans react as they watch their World Cup match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
60 / 100
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning the singles final against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open, January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning the singles final against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open, January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning the singles final against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open, January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
61 / 100
Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavinesp of Spain at the Figure Skating ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup 2018, Exhibition Program in Moscow, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavinesp of Spain at the Figure Skating ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup 2018, Exhibition Program in Moscow, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavinesp of Spain at the Figure Skating ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup 2018, Exhibition Program in Moscow, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
62 / 100
Fans move away from a fire inside the stadium before the match between AEK Athens and Ajax Amsterdam, in Athens, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Fans move away from a fire inside the stadium before the match between AEK Athens and Ajax Amsterdam, in Athens, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Fans move away from a fire inside the stadium before the match between AEK Athens and Ajax Amsterdam, in Athens, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
63 / 100
Odekta Elvina Naibaho of Indonesia collapses after the women's 5000m final at the Asian Games in Jakarta, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Odekta Elvina Naibaho of Indonesia collapses after the women's 5000m final at the Asian Games in Jakarta, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Odekta Elvina Naibaho of Indonesia collapses after the women's 5000m final at the Asian Games in Jakarta, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
64 / 100
Georgi Shchennikov of CSKA Moscow stands during the match after fans set off flares in the stands during their Champions League match against AS Roma at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Georgi Shchennikov of CSKA Moscow stands during the match after fans set off flares in the stands during their Champions League match against AS Roma at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Georgi Shchennikov of CSKA Moscow stands during the match after fans set off flares in the stands during their Champions League match against AS Roma at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
65 / 100
Gareth Bale scores Real Madrid's second goal against Liverpool in the Champions League Final at NSC Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Gareth Bale scores Real Madrid's second goal against Liverpool in the Champions League Final at NSC Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Gareth Bale scores Real Madrid's second goal against Liverpool in the Champions League Final at NSC Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
66 / 100
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks at his phone before speaking to reporters during NBA Media Day in El Segundo, California, September 24, 2018. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks at his phone before speaking to reporters during NBA Media Day in El Segundo, California, September 24, 2018. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks at his phone before speaking to reporters during NBA Media Day in El Segundo, California, September 24, 2018. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
67 / 100
Tiger Woods looks at the FedEx Cup after he won the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, September 23, 2018. Justin Rose won the FedEx Cup. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods looks at the FedEx Cup after he won the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, September 23, 2018. Justin Rose won the FedEx Cup. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
Tiger Woods looks at the FedEx Cup after he won the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, September 23, 2018. Justin Rose won the FedEx Cup. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Close
68 / 100
Dimitri Isler of Switzerland trains for the men's aerials during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dimitri Isler of Switzerland trains for the men's aerials during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Dimitri Isler of Switzerland trains for the men's aerials during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
69 / 100
Boca Juniors fans cheer their team during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Final against River Plate at Alberto J. Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Boca Juniors fans cheer their team during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Final against River Plate at Alberto J. Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Boca Juniors fans cheer their team during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Final against River Plate at Alberto J. Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
70 / 100
Soyoka Hanawa of Japan in action on the balance beam during the Asian Games in Jakarta, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Soyoka Hanawa of Japan in action on the balance beam during the Asian Games in Jakarta, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Soyoka Hanawa of Japan in action on the balance beam during the Asian Games in Jakarta, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Close
71 / 100
Sean Bezecny, 46, of Houston, Texas, takes a golf swing as ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Sean Bezecny, 46, of Houston, Texas, takes a golf swing as ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Sean Bezecny, 46, of Houston, Texas, takes a golf swing as ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
72 / 100
Barcelona's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Sevilla, in Tangier, Morocco, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Barcelona's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Sevilla, in Tangier, Morocco, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Barcelona's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Sevilla, in Tangier, Morocco, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
73 / 100
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan stands with crutches after collecting his gold medal in men's free skating at the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom in Moscow, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan stands with crutches after collecting his gold medal in men's free skating at the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom in Moscow, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan stands with crutches after collecting his gold medal in men's free skating at the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom in Moscow, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
74 / 100
Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) flips off his team's bench as he leaves the field on a cart after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals, September 30, 2018. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) flips off his team's bench as he leaves the field on a cart after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals, September 30, 2018. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) flips off his team's bench as he leaves the field on a cart after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals, September 30, 2018. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
75 / 100
Vitor Belfort of Brazil and compatriot Lyoto Machida in action during UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Vitor Belfort of Brazil and compatriot Lyoto Machida in action during UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Vitor Belfort of Brazil and compatriot Lyoto Machida in action during UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
76 / 100
France players celebrate with Didier Deschamps after winning the World Cup Final against Croatia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

France players celebrate with Didier Deschamps after winning the World Cup Final against Croatia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
France players celebrate with Didier Deschamps after winning the World Cup Final against Croatia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
77 / 100
Brazil's Neymar lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury during their World Cup match against Mexico at Samara Arena in Russia, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Brazil's Neymar lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury during their World Cup match against Mexico at Samara Arena in Russia, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Brazil's Neymar lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury during their World Cup match against Mexico at Samara Arena in Russia, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
78 / 100
Sam Vokes of Burnley scores their first goal as Newcastle United's Karl Darlow attempts to save it in a Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle, January 31, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Sam Vokes of Burnley scores their first goal as Newcastle United's Karl Darlow attempts to save it in a Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle, January 31, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Sam Vokes of Burnley scores their first goal as Newcastle United's Karl Darlow attempts to save it in a Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle, January 31, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
79 / 100
Qian Jiarui of China reacts after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea in the women's individual sabre at the Asian Games, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Qian Jiarui of China reacts after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea in the women's individual sabre at the Asian Games, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Qian Jiarui of China reacts after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea in the women's individual sabre at the Asian Games, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
80 / 100
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley stiff arms Denver Broncos defensive back Chris Harris in the fourth quarter at Broncos Stadium in Denver, October 1, 2018. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley stiff arms Denver Broncos defensive back Chris Harris in the fourth quarter at Broncos Stadium in Denver, October 1, 2018. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley stiff arms Denver Broncos defensive back Chris Harris in the fourth quarter at Broncos Stadium in Denver, October 1, 2018. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Close
81 / 100
Dries Mertens of Belgium in action with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez and Erick Davis during their World Cup Group G match in Sochi, Russia, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Dries Mertens of Belgium in action with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez and Erick Davis during their World Cup Group G match in Sochi, Russia, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Dries Mertens of Belgium in action with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez and Erick Davis during their World Cup Group G match in Sochi, Russia, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
82 / 100
Hamburg fans let off flares and throw smoke bombs on the pitch as riot police line up across the field during the match between Hanburger and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Hamburg, Germany, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Hamburg fans let off flares and throw smoke bombs on the pitch as riot police line up across the field during the match between Hanburger and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Hamburg, Germany, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Hamburg fans let off flares and throw smoke bombs on the pitch as riot police line up across the field during the match between Hanburger and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Hamburg, Germany, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Close
83 / 100
Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the Australian Open men's singles trophy in Melbourne, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the Australian Open men's singles trophy in Melbourne, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the Australian Open men's singles trophy in Melbourne, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
84 / 100
Serena Williams of the U.S in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open in Paris, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Serena Williams of the U.S in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open in Paris, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Serena Williams of the U.S in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open in Paris, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
85 / 100
Elliot Clogg of England competes in the men's 100m backstroke semifinal during the Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Elliot Clogg of England competes in the men's 100m backstroke semifinal during the Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Elliot Clogg of England competes in the men's 100m backstroke semifinal during the Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
86 / 100
Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action during the China Cup Third Place Match in Nanning, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action during the China Cup Third Place Match in Nanning, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action during the China Cup Third Place Match in Nanning, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
87 / 100
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez in action against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian, Spain, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez in action against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian, Spain, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez in action against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian, Spain, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
88 / 100
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo jumps into a pool as he celebrates winning the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo jumps into a pool as he celebrates winning the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo jumps into a pool as he celebrates winning the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
89 / 100
Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
90 / 100
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks back at the green while hitting out from amid the azaleas on the 13th hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks back at the green while hitting out from amid the azaleas on the 13th hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks back at the green while hitting out from amid the azaleas on the 13th hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
91 / 100
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki goes airborne after a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Kareem Jackson (not pictured), October 25, 2018. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki goes airborne after a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Kareem Jackson (not pictured), October 25, 2018. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki goes airborne after a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Kareem Jackson (not pictured), October 25, 2018. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Close
92 / 100
Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning the second round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at Wimbledon, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning the second round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at Wimbledon, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning the second round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at Wimbledon, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Close
93 / 100
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the Triple Crown at the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, third leg of the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York, June 9, 2018. Justify became the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the Triple Crown at the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, third leg of the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York, June 9, 2018. Justify became the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the Triple Crown at the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, third leg of the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York, June 9, 2018. Justify became the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
94 / 100
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Australian Open, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Australian Open, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Australian Open, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
95 / 100
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo drops a catch hit by Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during their international match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo drops a catch hit by Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during their international match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo drops a catch hit by Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during their international match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
96 / 100
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League after defeating Liverpool in Kiev, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League after defeating Liverpool in Kiev, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League after defeating Liverpool in Kiev, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
97 / 100
Dillian Whyte reacts after he knocks out Lucas Browne in the sixth round during the WBC Silver Heavyweight title fight at London's O2 Arena, March 24, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Dillian Whyte reacts after he knocks out Lucas Browne in the sixth round during the WBC Silver Heavyweight title fight at London's O2 Arena, March 24, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Dillian Whyte reacts after he knocks out Lucas Browne in the sixth round during the WBC Silver Heavyweight title fight at London's O2 Arena, March 24, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Close
98 / 100
Members of Montemor forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Members of Montemor forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Members of Montemor forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
99 / 100
Football manager Arsene Wenger of Arsenal waves to fans after their match against Burnley at London's Emirates Stadium, May 6, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Football manager Arsene Wenger of Arsenal waves to fans after their match against Burnley at London's Emirates Stadium, May 6, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Football manager Arsene Wenger of Arsenal waves to fans after their match against Burnley at London's Emirates Stadium, May 6, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
100 / 100
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

10:21am EST
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

10:18am EST
Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Dec 23 2018
Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.

Dec 23 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Tsunami hits Indonesia

Tsunami hits Indonesia

A tsunami strikes the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide believed caused by an erupting volcano.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.

Germany's last coal mine closes

Germany's last coal mine closes

Inside Franz Haniel shaft, Germany's last active coal mine, as it officially closes.

Catalan separatists clash with police as cabinet meets

Catalan separatists clash with police as cabinet meets

Police dragged Catalan separatists off roads and arrested 11 during protests as Spain's government brought a cabinet meeting to regional capital Barcelona in both a show of central power and attempt at negotiation.

Toys of the migrant caravan

Toys of the migrant caravan

Children who are part of a Central American migrant caravan trying to reach the U.S. share their toys and their stories.

Drones cripple Gatwick Airport

Drones cripple Gatwick Airport

A mystery saboteur wrought travel chaos for more than 100,000 Christmas travelers in London by using drones to play cat-and-mouse with police snipers and the army.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast