Pictures of the year: Sports
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles final match at the 2020 U.S. Open in New York, September 12, 2020. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Ferencvaros's David Siger lies on the ground to defend a free kick during their Champions League match against Juventus in Budapest, Hungary, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Fans gather around a mural of late NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant during a public memorial for them and seven others killed in a helicopter crash, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, February 24, 2020. ...more
Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League, following their match against Paris St Germain in Lisbon, Portugal, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during their WBC Heavyweight Title fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kamaz-Master's Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev and Igor Leonov during stage 6 of the Dakar Rally in Ha'il, Saudi Arabia, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Dustin Johnson is presented with the green jacket by Tiger Woods after winning The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dallas Mavericks guard Delon Wright is hit in the face with the ball while defending Atlanta Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin in Dallas, Texas, February 1, 2020. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in action during her match against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens at the bett1ACES exhibition tournament at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport in Germany, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Staff wearing personal protective equipment stand inside the stadium before the Brasileiro Championship match between Gremio and Fortaleza in Porto Alegre, Brazil, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in Paris, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Gloucester and Scotland international rugby player Alex Craig works out during a training session at his parents' farm in Castle Douglas, Scotland, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Williams' Nicholas Latifi during practice at the F1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores their first goal against Chelsea during their Premier League match in Brighton, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his group stage match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals in London, Britiain, November 15, 2020. Action Images/Paul Childs
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, Britain, August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate winning the Champions League after their match against VfL Wolfsburg in San Sebastian, Spain, August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Internacional's Paolo Guerrero celebrates scoring their first goal against Deportes Tolima during their Copa Libertadores qualifying round match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A general view during the first round match between Britain's Johanna Konta and Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the French Open in Paris, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Austria's Dominic Thiem during his match against France's Gael Monfils at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their first goal against Genoa with Miralem Pjanic during their Serie A match in Genoa, Italy, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Norway's Marius Lindvik in action during the first round of the Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Novak Djokovic of Serbia and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball hit by Djokovic during his U.S. Open match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, at Flushing Meadows, New York, September 6, 2020. Danielle...more
Merlin Coles 3, watches the horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home, whilst sat on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, in Bere Regis, Dorset, Britain, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Young Aston Villa fans inside the Villa Park stadium before their match against Manchester City in Birmingham, Britain, January 12, 2020. Action Images/Carl Recine
Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League with flares outside Anfield after Chelsea won their match against Manchester City, in Liverpool, Britain, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A general view during the Men's Elite Road Race during the UCI Road World Championships in Imola, Italy, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after winning the Premier League at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, July 22, 2020. Phil Noble/Premier League/Pool
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during stage 20 of the Tour de France, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Bayern Munich fans in the stands during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, February 9, 2020 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The National Stadium, the main stadium of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, is seen as a visitor wearing a protective face mask stands at an observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a penalty against Liverpool to win the penalty shootout and the FA Community Shield, at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
