Pictures of the year: U.S. politics
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the day the White House released a memo summarizing a July 25 call between the two leaders, on the sidelines of the United Nations General...more
President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House in...more
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gestures to President Donald Trump before he delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence, at the Capitol in Washington, February 5, 2019. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to President Donald Trump during the family photo at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of the audience reaches for a spilled drink as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Bossier City, Louisiana, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A man wearing a Trump presidential campaign "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part...more
Republican Representative Steve King holds a town hall at the Grundy Center Community Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold a news conference after Democrats in the Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen on Capitol Hill in...more
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24,...more
Roger Stone, longtime political ally of President Donald Trump, flashes a victory gesture as he departs following a status conference in the criminal case against him brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at U.S. District Court in Washington,...more
Reporters are escorted out of the room as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov take their seats to hold talks with their delegations at the State Department in Washington, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen reacts emotionally to the concluding statement of committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the conclusion of Cohen's testimony at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill...more
A guest on stage waits for President Donald Trump to deliver the keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters react as President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Reed Elliotte, 9, stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta, listening to President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden sits with kids from the Union Baptist Crusaders drill team during an event at the Brown Derby Ballroom in Waterloo, Iowa, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren shake hands before the start of the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets a congratulatory kiss from his husband Chasten as they stand behind former Vice President Joe Biden onstage at the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019....more
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville,...more
Money is seen in President Donald Trump's back pocket as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stands and speaks to President Donald Trump during a meeting about Syria between lawmakers, the president and members of the Trump administration in the White House cabinet room in Washington, October 17, 2019....more
White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller looks on as President Donald Trump hosts a Cabinet meeting in the White House in Washington, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump walk off with fellow leaders after a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Seated in front of a portrait, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is interviewed by Reuters at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi greets Rep. Abigail Spanberger and a young visitor, who told Pelosi that she was going to be a member of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Supporter Katie Bohm reacts as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump is silhouetted against a U.S. flag as he holds a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Erik Prince arrives for the New York Young Republican Club Gala at The Yale Club of New York City in Manhattan, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies in front of a projection of a "Zuck Buck" at a House Financial Services Committee hearing examining the company's plan to launch a digital currency on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 23, 2019....more
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg waits to address a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a pad of note paper with a note reading "5,000 troops to Colombia" as he waits to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned...more
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform room displays a memorial for deceased committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings on Capitol Hill, in Washington, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump poses with Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and Conan, the military dog that participated in and was injured in the U.S. raid in Syria that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and the dog's...more
Rep. Steve Cohen hands out Kentucky Fried Chicken during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election" that Attorney General Barr was scheduled to appear...more
House Republicans speak to reporters after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived to testify at a closed-door deposition as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 23,...more
Fox News Bret Baier and CNN's Jim Acosta stand for live shots on their respective live shows at the White House in Washington, October 8, 2019. Moments before, the White House had released a letter saying that it would not cooperate with the...more
President Donald Trump is seen through the glasses of Attorney General William Barr during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump hands out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
White House adviser Ivanka Trump dances with a woman in a courtyard after holding a woman's economic empowerment event in Asuncion, Paraguay September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Representative Joe Kennedy III (L) hugs his father, former Representative Joe Kennedy II, after announcing his candidacy for the Senate in Boston, Massachusetts, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump embraces catcher Kurt Suzuki as he welcomes 2019 MLB World Series champion Washington Nationals at the White House in Washington, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump holds a chart showing the original projected track of Hurricane Dorian that appears to have been extended with a black line to include parts of the Florida panhandle and the state of Alabama during a status report meeting on...more
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as the state's Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States at the legislature in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
First lady Melania Trump poses with troops during a visit to Fort Bragg to meet with troops and their families in Fayetteville, North Carolina, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Combat Dolls pose for a photograph on a crane at the Flags for Our Fallen rally to welcome the friends and family members of U.S. military veterans to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Memorial Day in Phoenix, Arizona, May 27, 2019....more
The Capitol is pictured on day 32 of a partial government shutdown as becomes the longest in U.S. history in Washington, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the news media after giving an interview to Fox News at the White House in Washington, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers in the State Dining Room of the White House during the partial government shutdown in Washington, January 14, 2019....more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg look back at family members holding photographs of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims as Hamilton and Muilenburg testify before a...more
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders steps outside the White House to speak with reporters in Washington, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after a day of traveling around the state at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Next Slideshows
Women leaders of the world
A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.
On the UK campaign trail
UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Women leaders of the world
A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.
On the UK campaign trail
UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.
Violence in Chile resurges
The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.
A man and a $120,000 banana
A performance artist who ate a banana taped to a wall that was an artwork valued at $120,000 said his actions were not vandalism and he does not regret his snack at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida.
10 Olympic gold medals stripped from Russia due to doping
A look at 10 Olympics gold medals stripped from Russia in years past, as the country now grapples with a ban from the Olympics and world championships in a range of sports for four years after the World Anti-Doping Agency ruled to punish it for manipulating laboratory data.
Some of the world's youngest national leaders
Finland's Sanna Marin is about to become the world's youngest serving prime minister at the age of 34. Here are some other current world leaders still in their thirties.
Commoners buy fairytale French castle
Their dream comes with a few caveats: they share ownership with 25,000 people who joined an innovative crowd-funding campaign (minimum contribution 50 euros), and the chateau is an uninhabitable ruin.