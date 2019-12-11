Edition:
Pictures | Wed Dec 11, 2019 | 7:25am EST

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the day the White House released a memo summarizing a July 25 call between the two leaders, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gestures to President Donald Trump before he delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence, at the Capitol in Washington, February 5, 2019. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to President Donald Trump during the family photo at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
A member of the audience reaches for a spilled drink as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Bossier City, Louisiana, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
A man wearing a Trump presidential campaign "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Republican Representative Steve King holds a town hall at the Grundy Center Community Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold a news conference after Democrats in the Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Roger Stone, longtime political ally of President Donald Trump, flashes a victory gesture as he departs following a status conference in the criminal case against him brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at U.S. District Court in Washington, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2019
Reporters are escorted out of the room as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov take their seats to hold talks with their delegations at the State Department in Washington, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen reacts emotionally to the concluding statement of committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the conclusion of Cohen's testimony at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A guest on stage waits for President Donald Trump to deliver the keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Supporters react as President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Reed Elliotte, 9, stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta, listening to President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden sits with kids from the Union Baptist Crusaders drill team during an event at the Brown Derby Ballroom in Waterloo, Iowa, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren shake hands before the start of the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets a congratulatory kiss from his husband Chasten as they stand behind former Vice President Joe Biden onstage at the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Money is seen in President Donald Trump's back pocket as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stands and speaks to President Donald Trump during a meeting about Syria between lawmakers, the president and members of the Trump administration in the White House cabinet room in Washington, October 17, 2019. Shealah Craighead/The White House/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller looks on as President Donald Trump hosts a Cabinet meeting in the White House in Washington, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump walk off with fellow leaders after a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Seated in front of a portrait, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is interviewed by Reuters at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi greets Rep. Abigail Spanberger and a young visitor, who told Pelosi that she was going to be a member of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Supporter Katie Bohm reacts as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
President Donald Trump is silhouetted against a U.S. flag as he holds a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
Erik Prince arrives for the New York Young Republican Club Gala at The Yale Club of New York City in Manhattan, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies in front of a projection of a "Zuck Buck" at a House Financial Services Committee hearing examining the company's plan to launch a digital currency on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg waits to address a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a pad of note paper with a note reading "5,000 troops to Colombia" as he waits to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform room displays a memorial for deceased committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings on Capitol Hill, in Washington, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
President Donald Trump poses with Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and Conan, the military dog that participated in and was injured in the U.S. raid in Syria that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and the dog's handler on the colonnade of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Rep. Steve Cohen hands out Kentucky Fried Chicken during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election" that Attorney General Barr was scheduled to appear at, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
House Republicans speak to reporters after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived to testify at a closed-door deposition as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Fox News Bret Baier and CNN's Jim Acosta stand for live shots on their respective live shows at the White House in Washington, October 8, 2019. Moments before, the White House had released a letter saying that it would not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, calling it an effort "to overturn the results of the 2016 election". REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
President Donald Trump is seen through the glasses of Attorney General William Barr during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
President Donald Trump hands out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
White House adviser Ivanka Trump dances with a woman in a courtyard after holding a woman's economic empowerment event in Asuncion, Paraguay September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Representative Joe Kennedy III (L) hugs his father, former Representative Joe Kennedy II, after announcing his candidacy for the Senate in Boston, Massachusetts, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
President Donald Trump embraces catcher Kurt Suzuki as he welcomes 2019 MLB World Series champion Washington Nationals at the White House in Washington, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
President Donald Trump holds a chart showing the original projected track of Hurricane Dorian that appears to have been extended with a black line to include parts of the Florida panhandle and the state of Alabama during a status report meeting on the hurricane in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2019
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as the state's Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States at the legislature in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
First lady Melania Trump poses with troops during a visit to Fort Bragg to meet with troops and their families in Fayetteville, North Carolina, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
The Combat Dolls pose for a photograph on a crane at the Flags for Our Fallen rally to welcome the friends and family members of U.S. military veterans to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Memorial Day in Phoenix, Arizona, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
The Capitol is pictured on day 32 of a partial government shutdown as becomes the longest in U.S. history in Washington, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the news media after giving an interview to Fox News at the White House in Washington, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers in the State Dining Room of the White House during the partial government shutdown in Washington, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg look back at family members holding photographs of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims as Hamilton and Muilenburg testify before a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on aviation safety and the grounded 737 MAX planes after two deadly crashes involving those aircraft killed 346 people, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders steps outside the White House to speak with reporters in Washington, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, May 03, 2019
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after a day of traveling around the state at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
