Pink is the new black at anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

They call themselves "The Pink Front", and participate in anti-Netanyahu protests that are held across the country each Saturday, drawing thousands of people calling for Israel's longest-serving leader to step down over corruption allegations, which he denies. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

