Pink is the new black at anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

It's Saturday night in Jerusalem and a group of protesters dressed in fluorescent pink are preparing to join a weekly demonstration outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence demanding he quit. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

They call themselves "The Pink Front", and participate in anti-Netanyahu protests that are held across the country each Saturday, drawing thousands of people calling for Israel's longest-serving leader to step down over corruption allegations, which he denies. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Many Pink Front members are artists and performers, a community that has been hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns. With theatres closed, the demonstration becomes a street performance venue. Amid a splash of pink bandannas, flags and shirts, other groups wear black to lament Netanyahu's continued stewardship, permitted by law, while under criminal indictment. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

The demonstrations begin peacefully but often end with police moving in to arrest protesters who refuse to disperse. At one protest, Sharon Saguy (C), 54, a flamenco dancer and choreographer, is surrounded by activists painting their faces pink. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

She teaches them that night's rhythm as they bang on their makeshift drums. On some nights she shows up as a "Goddess of Justice" in a golden-green gown with a matching crown, coronavirus mask and scales of justice. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

"Creativity is a way of life," Saguy says from her home in Jerusalem, where a megaphone and pink protest outfits sit beside her flamenco costumes. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

A loudspeaker with a bandana is seen at home of Yarden Grosser in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Pink, group members say, represents love, optimism and female leadership. Netanyahu has called the protesters "anarchists", accusing them of failing to take coronavirus precautions at the demonstrations and seeking to topple a democratically-elected leader. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Karin Brauner, 34, a set and costume designer and Pink Front member who crafts some of the protesters' outfits, shrugs off criticism from Netanyahu, who is seeking a sixth term in a March 23 election. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

"Through our optimism and the smart performances, we can make a great impact, because those who don't agree with us, we make them listen," she said. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Karin Brauner carries pink flags ahead of a weekly anti-Netanyahu demonstration in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Yarden Grosser, 36, a member of "The Pink Front," waters plants on the balcony of her apartment in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Yarden Grosser applies face paint as she takes part in a weekly anti-Netanyahu demonstration in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Members of "The Pink Front" hold Israeli flags during a weekly anti-Netanyahu demonstration in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Karin Brauner, 33, and Sharon Saguy, 54, shout slogans with fellow protesters from "The Pink Front" during a weekly anti-Netanyahu demonstration in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Sharon Saguy dances as she prepares to hold an online Flamenco class in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Yarden Grosser, 36, stands in front of a ring light and her phone as she records herself for an audition at her apartment in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Stickers used at weekly anti-Netanyahu protests are seen inside the home of Karin Brauner in Herzliya. The words in Hebrew read, "Go", "We are the hope", "Netanyahu closed us" and "Sisters Keeper." REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Pictures

Podcast