Pictures | Mon Feb 25, 2019 | 4:20pm EST

Pink parade at the Oscars

Kacey Musgraves wears Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Linda Cardellini wears Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Angela Bassett wears Reem Acra. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Helen Mirren wears Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kiki Layne wears Versace. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Julia Roberts wears Elie Saab. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Gemma Chan wears Valentino. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Sarah Paulson wears Brandon Maxwell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Maya Rudolph wears Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Maya Rudolph wears Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Awkwafina wears DSquared2. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Winnie Harlow in Monsoori. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Emilia Clarke wears Balmain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Meagan Good. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Hailee Steinfeld wears Elie Saab. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Marie Kondo wears Jenny Packham. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Maude Apatow. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Regina King. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
