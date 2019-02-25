Pink parade at the Oscars
Kacey Musgraves wears Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Linda Cardellini wears Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Angela Bassett wears Reem Acra. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Helen Mirren wears Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kiki Layne wears Versace. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Julia Roberts wears Elie Saab. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gemma Chan wears Valentino. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sarah Paulson wears Brandon Maxwell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maya Rudolph wears Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maya Rudolph wears Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Awkwafina wears DSquared2. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Winnie Harlow in Monsoori. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Emilia Clarke wears Balmain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Meagan Good. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hailee Steinfeld wears Elie Saab. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Marie Kondo wears Jenny Packham. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maude Apatow. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Regina King. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.
A history of the Oscars' best actors
The winners of the best acting categories at the Academy Awards over the last two decades.
MORE IN PICTURES
Oscars red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2019 Academy Awards.
Mobile World Congress
Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.
Best of the Oscars
Memorable moments from the 2019 Academy Awards.
Vanity Fair Oscars Party style
Red carpet fashion at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Islamic State looked close to defeat in its last enclave in eastern Syria as civilians poured out and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said the remaining jihadists wanted to fight to the death.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Venezuelan troops block aid convoy with bullets and tear gas
At least two people were killed and trucks loaded with foreign aid were set ablaze after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro deployed troops and armored vehicles to turn back humanitarian assistance at border crossings with Colombia and Brazil.