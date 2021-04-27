Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Apr 27, 2021 | 8:26am EDT

Pink supermoon dazzles night sky

The supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

The supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Close
1 / 17
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", rises over the skyline of New York and Empire State Building, as seen from West Orange, in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", rises over the skyline of New York and Empire State Building, as seen from West Orange, in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", rises over the skyline of New York and Empire State Building, as seen from West Orange, in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 17
A pink Supermoon provides a halo behind the Peace Monument, with figures representing Grief and History, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A pink Supermoon provides a halo behind the Peace Monument, with figures representing Grief and History, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A pink Supermoon provides a halo behind the Peace Monument, with figures representing Grief and History, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 17
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 17
Sheep graze as the full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", sets behind Stonehenge stone circle near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sheep graze as the full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", sets behind Stonehenge stone circle near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Sheep graze as the full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", sets behind Stonehenge stone circle near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 17
A pink supermoon is pictured near a lighthouse in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A pink supermoon is pictured near a lighthouse in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A pink supermoon is pictured near a lighthouse in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
6 / 17
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises behind the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises behind the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises behind the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 17
A pink supermoon rises behind the silhouetted navigational rooster of the Frere Hall building in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A pink supermoon rises behind the silhouetted navigational rooster of the Frere Hall building in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A pink supermoon rises behind the silhouetted navigational rooster of the Frere Hall building in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
8 / 17
A Supermoon rises behind the Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A Supermoon rises behind the Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A Supermoon rises behind the Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
9 / 17
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon is seen over Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon is seen over Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon is seen over Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 17
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises over Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises over Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises over Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 17
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon is seen over Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon is seen over Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon is seen over Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 17
A man and child walk on a pedestal bridge with a rising pink supermoon in the background in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man and child walk on a pedestal bridge with a rising pink supermoon in the background in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A man and child walk on a pedestal bridge with a rising pink supermoon in the background in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
13 / 17
The moon rises to become a pink supermoon among the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay, in Singapore.  REUTERS/Edgar Su

The moon rises to become a pink supermoon among the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay, in Singapore.  REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
The moon rises to become a pink supermoon among the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay, in Singapore.  REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
14 / 17
A pink supermoon rises behind the silhouetted cross at the Christian's Gora Cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A pink supermoon rises behind the silhouetted cross at the Christian's Gora Cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A pink supermoon rises behind the silhouetted cross at the Christian's Gora Cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
15 / 17
A Supermoon rises behind the Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A Supermoon rises behind the Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A Supermoon rises behind the Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
16 / 17
The supermoon is seen behind the old town district in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

The supermoon is seen behind the old town district in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The supermoon is seen behind the old town district in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Next Slideshows

Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Clashes and violent incidents have occurred almost nightly in Jerusalem since the start of Ramadan on April 13, with protests spreading to several cities in the...

Apr 26 2021
Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

In a bid to admit more patients, tents were turned into COVID-19 emergency rooms at the National Kidney Transplant Institute, a government hospital in Manila,...

Apr 26 2021
Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London

Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London

Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apr 26 2021
Fields of tulips in Washington

Fields of tulips in Washington

Visitors take in the tulip fields of RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, in Mount Vernon,...

Apr 26 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds

India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds

Hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds are turning away coronavirus patients, as a surge in infections pushes the death toll towards 200,000.

Flashback: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Flashback: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Images from the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown on the thirty-fifth anniversary of the disaster.

Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Clashes and violent incidents have occurred almost nightly in Jerusalem since the start of Ramadan on April 13, with protests spreading to several cities in the West Bank and along the Israel-Gaza border.

Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

In a bid to admit more patients, tents were turned into COVID-19 emergency rooms at the National Kidney Transplant Institute, a government hospital in Manila, Philippines.

Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London

Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London

Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fields of tulips in Washington

Fields of tulips in Washington

Visitors take in the tulip fields of RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant

Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant

Protesters hold a weekend demonstration in front of the Ohio Statehouse following the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black teenage girl.

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day.

Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast