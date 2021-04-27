Pink supermoon dazzles night sky
The supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", rises over the skyline of New York and Empire State Building, as seen from West Orange, in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A pink Supermoon provides a halo behind the Peace Monument, with figures representing Grief and History, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Sheep graze as the full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", sets behind Stonehenge stone circle near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A pink supermoon is pictured near a lighthouse in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises behind the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A pink supermoon rises behind the silhouetted navigational rooster of the Frere Hall building in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Supermoon rises behind the Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon is seen over Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises over Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon is seen over Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man and child walk on a pedestal bridge with a rising pink supermoon in the background in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
The moon rises to become a pink supermoon among the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay, in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A pink supermoon rises behind the silhouetted cross at the Christian's Gora Cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Supermoon rises behind the Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
The supermoon is seen behind the old town district in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Next Slideshows
Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan
Clashes and violent incidents have occurred almost nightly in Jerusalem since the start of Ramadan on April 13, with protests spreading to several cities in the...
Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital
In a bid to admit more patients, tents were turned into COVID-19 emergency rooms at the National Kidney Transplant Institute, a government hospital in Manila,...
Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London
Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fields of tulips in Washington
Visitors take in the tulip fields of RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, in Mount Vernon,...
MORE IN PICTURES
India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds
Hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds are turning away coronavirus patients, as a surge in infections pushes the death toll towards 200,000.
Flashback: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster
Images from the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown on the thirty-fifth anniversary of the disaster.
Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan
Clashes and violent incidents have occurred almost nightly in Jerusalem since the start of Ramadan on April 13, with protests spreading to several cities in the West Bank and along the Israel-Gaza border.
Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital
In a bid to admit more patients, tents were turned into COVID-19 emergency rooms at the National Kidney Transplant Institute, a government hospital in Manila, Philippines.
Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London
Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fields of tulips in Washington
Visitors take in the tulip fields of RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant
Protesters hold a weekend demonstration in front of the Ohio Statehouse following the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black teenage girl.
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day.
Best of the Oscars
Highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.