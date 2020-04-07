Pink supermoon
The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The pink supermoon rises over Mow Cop in Staffordshire in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Mow Cop, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carl...more
The pink supermoon rises over Mow Cop in Staffordshire in Mow Cop, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
The pink supermoon in Kappara, Malta April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The pink supermoon rises over Canary Wharf in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The pink supermoon rises over Coombe Hill in the Chilterns near Dunsmore, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The pink supermoon rises over Rome, Italy April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
The pink supermoon rises over the city of Venice, Italy April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The pink supermoon is seen from Valletta, Malta April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A waxing gibbous moon rises behind the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, ahead of the pink supermoon, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
The pink supermoon rises by the Boomerang skyscraper in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The pink supermoon rises over the city of Rome, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
The pink supermoon is seen from in Valletta, Malta April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The pink supermoon rises by the Shard skyscraper in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
