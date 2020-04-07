Edition:
Pink supermoon

The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The pink supermoon rises over Mow Cop in Staffordshire in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Mow Cop, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

The pink supermoon rises over Mow Cop in Staffordshire in Mow Cop, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

The pink supermoon in Kappara, Malta April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The pink supermoon rises over Canary Wharf in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The pink supermoon rises over Coombe Hill in the Chilterns near Dunsmore, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The pink supermoon rises over Rome, Italy April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The pink supermoon rises over Rome, Italy April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The pink supermoon rises over the city of Venice, Italy April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

The pink supermoon is seen from Valletta, Malta April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A waxing gibbous moon rises behind the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, ahead of the pink supermoon, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

The pink supermoon rises by the Boomerang skyscraper in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The pink supermoon rises over the city of Rome, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

The pink supermoon rises over the city of Rome, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

The pink supermoon is seen from in Valletta, Malta April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The pink supermoon rises by the Shard skyscraper in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

