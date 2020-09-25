Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2020 | 11:23am EDT

Pioneering Justice Ginsburg makes history again with U.S. Capitol honor

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 22
The casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
The casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 22
Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S....more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 22
Senator Kamala Harris arrives for a ceremony before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Senator Kamala Harris arrives for a ceremony before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Senator Kamala Harris arrives for a ceremony before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 22
Family members watch as the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Family members watch as the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Family members watch as the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 22
The casket of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried through the U.S. Capitol rotunda to lie in state in Washington, September 25, 2020. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS

The casket of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried through the U.S. Capitol rotunda to lie in state in Washington, September 25, 2020. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
The casket of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried through the U.S. Capitol rotunda to lie in state in Washington, September 25, 2020. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 22
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a ceremony where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a ceremony where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a ceremony where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 22
The body of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

The body of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
The body of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 22
Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren pays her respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren pays her respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25,...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren pays her respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 22
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 22
The flag-draped casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives inside the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

The flag-draped casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives inside the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
The flag-draped casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives inside the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
11 / 22
The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where Ginsburg will lie in state, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where Ginsburg will lie in state, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where Ginsburg will lie in state, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 22
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 22
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 22
Members of Congress and guests pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Members of Congress and guests pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Olivier...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Members of Congress and guests pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
Close
15 / 22
Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) attends a ceremony where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket will lie in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) attends a ceremony where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket will lie in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) attends a ceremony where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket will lie in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 22
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stand by as the casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stand by as the casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stand by as the casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
17 / 22
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden talks with Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and his wife Jill Biden (L) during a ceremony where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket will lie in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden talks with Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and his wife Jill Biden (L) during a ceremony where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket will lie in state in Statuary...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden talks with Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and his wife Jill Biden (L) during a ceremony where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket will lie in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Close
18 / 22
The casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a military honor guard as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

The casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a military honor guard as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
The casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a military honor guard as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Close
19 / 22
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) arrives for a ceremony before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) arrives for a ceremony before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) arrives for a ceremony before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
Close
20 / 22
A program for the service of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is shown at the U.S. Capitol, where she will lie in state, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

A program for the service of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is shown at the U.S. Capitol, where she will lie in state, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
A program for the service of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is shown at the U.S. Capitol, where she will lie in state, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
21 / 22
A hearse carrying the casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where her body will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

A hearse carrying the casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where her body will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
A hearse carrying the casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where her body will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

9:16am EDT
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building as the United States...

9:08am EDT
Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protesters take to the streets across the U.S. after a grand jury ruling in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.

9:02am EDT
Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Two police officers were shot and wounded in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests after a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage...

7:56am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building as the United States began three days of tributes to the liberal icon.

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protesters take to the streets across the U.S. after a grand jury ruling in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.

Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Two police officers were shot and wounded in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests after a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March.

Trump supporters, many maskless, jam campaign rallies

Trump supporters, many maskless, jam campaign rallies

Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his campaign rallies.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Essential workers in the nation's capital share their coronavirus anxieties

Essential workers in the nation's capital share their coronavirus anxieties

Healthcare professionals, grocery store clerks, truck drivers, cleaners and postal workers in the Washington area share their thoughts on working in a pandemic.

Kenya's Maasai gather for ceremony to turn warriors into elders

Kenya's Maasai gather for ceremony to turn warriors into elders

Around 15,000 men congregated to feast on an estimated 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats and sheep, in a once-in-a-decade ceremony that transforms them from Moran (warriors) to Mzee (elders).

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast