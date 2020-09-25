Pioneering Justice Ginsburg makes history again with U.S. Capitol honor
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S....more
Senator Kamala Harris arrives for a ceremony before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
Family members watch as the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried through the U.S. Capitol rotunda to lie in state in Washington, September 25, 2020. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a ceremony where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS
The body of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS
Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren pays her respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25,...more
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
The flag-draped casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives inside the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where Ginsburg will lie in state, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Members of Congress and guests pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Olivier...more
Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) attends a ceremony where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket will lie in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via...more
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stand by as the casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September...more
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden talks with Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and his wife Jill Biden (L) during a ceremony where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket will lie in state in Statuary...more
The casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a military honor guard as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) arrives for a ceremony before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
A program for the service of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is shown at the U.S. Capitol, where she will lie in state, in Washington, September 25, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
A hearse carrying the casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where her body will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
