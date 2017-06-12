Pittsburgh Penguins win Stanley Cup
Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate after defeating the Nashville Predators in game six of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate after defeating the Nashville Predators. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby hoists the Stanley Cup. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby is presented with the Conn Smythe Trophy by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino pours champagne into the Stanley Cup. Dave Sandford/NHLI/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin pours a drink into the Stanley Cup. Dave Sandford/NHLI/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and center Evgeni Malkin celebrate with the Stanley Cup. Dave Sandford/NHLI/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Sidney Crosby drinks from the Stanley Cup. Dave Sandford/NHLI/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Sidney Crosby kisses the Stanley Cup. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Sidney Crosby brings the Stanley Cup to the locker room. Dave Sandford/NHLI/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist kisses his wife Malin. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins fans celebrate in the stands. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and center Evgeni Malkin both kiss the Stanley Cup. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate on the ice. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray and teammates celebrate. Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin scores an empty net during the third period. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators left wing James Neal and center Mike Fisher react after an empty net goal by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons reacts as the officials rule that a goal was disallowed due to the whistle having blown during the second period. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons gets the puck past Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray in the second period. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray covers the puck as Nashville Predators left wing James Neal skates into the crease during the first period. Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Carter Rowney battles for the puck with Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
A fan of the Nashville Predators smashes the Pittsburgh Penguins car before game six. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Faith Hill performs the national anthem before game six. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators ice crew members remove catfish thrown on the ice before game. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Teenage protester killed in Venezuela
Neomar Lander, a 17-year-old protester, died in clashes in Caracas on Wednesday. The government says a homemade mortar exploded in his hands, while opposition...
China's Friday Night Lights
American football lags far behind soccer and basketball in China, but the huge potential market of 1.4 billion people has caught the attention of the NFL.
UK election debacle
In one of the most sensational nights in British electoral history, a resurgent Labour Party denied Prime Minister Theresa May an outright win, throwing the...
Britain votes
British voters punished Theresa May for her electoral gamble by denying her the resounding mandate she wanted to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks, casting...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.