Pictures | Mon Mar 12, 2018 | 12:55pm EDT

Plane crash in Nepal

A cockpit of a crashed US-Bangla airplane lies on the crash site at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. A Bangladeshi airliner with 71 people on board crashed on Monday while coming in to land at the airport in the Nepali capital, killing at least 50 people, officials said. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Basanta Bohara, 27, a survivor from the US-Bangla plane crash lies on a hospital bed while undergoing treatment in Kathmandu. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
A family member of the victim mourns at the hospital after the US-Bangla airplane crashed while arriving from Dhaka, in Kathmandu. REUTERS/Elite Joshi

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
A wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane is seen at the crash site at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
A cellphone lies near the crash site of a US-Bangla airplane at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Officials check the belongings recovered from the cash site of a US-Bangla airplane at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
A cockpit of a crashed US-Bangla airplane lies on the crash site at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Smoke rises following the crash of a Bangladeshi aircraft at Kathmandu airport. RUSHA GIRI/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Smoke rises following the crash of a Bangladeshi aircraft at Kathmandu airport. RUSHA GIRI/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Smoke rises following the crash of a Bangladeshi aircraft at Kathmandu airport. RUSHA GIRI/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
People stand as smoke rises following the crash of a Bangladeshi aircraft at Kathmandu airport. NITIN KEYAL/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
