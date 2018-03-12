Plane crash in Nepal
A cockpit of a crashed US-Bangla airplane lies on the crash site at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. A Bangladeshi airliner with 71 people on board crashed on Monday while coming in to land at the airport in the Nepali capital,...more
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Basanta Bohara, 27, a survivor from the US-Bangla plane crash lies on a hospital bed while undergoing treatment in Kathmandu. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A family member of the victim mourns at the hospital after the US-Bangla airplane crashed while arriving from Dhaka, in Kathmandu. REUTERS/Elite Joshi
A wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane is seen at the crash site at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
A cellphone lies near the crash site of a US-Bangla airplane at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Officials check the belongings recovered from the cash site of a US-Bangla airplane at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
A cockpit of a crashed US-Bangla airplane lies on the crash site at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises following the crash of a Bangladeshi aircraft at Kathmandu airport. RUSHA GIRI/via REUTERS
Smoke rises following the crash of a Bangladeshi aircraft at Kathmandu airport. RUSHA GIRI/via REUTERS
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises following the crash of a Bangladeshi aircraft at Kathmandu airport. RUSHA GIRI/via REUTERS
People stand as smoke rises following the crash of a Bangladeshi aircraft at Kathmandu airport. NITIN KEYAL/via REUTERS
